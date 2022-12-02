Read full article on original website
Up North Voice
Higgins welcomes consultant
HIGGINS LAKE – Hunter Mires of Roscommon is a financial consultant with SPI Financial Group, based out of Traverse City. Hunter has opened a an office at The Barn at Higgins Lake. SPI Financial Group focuses on creating a financial plan that is tailored to fit each individual client. Feel free to call or text Hunter at 231-277-2400 for any financial questions or concerns you may have.
UpNorthLive.com
Yuba Historical Society opens restored school
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A small community in northern Michigan is bringing the past back into the present. The Yuba Historic Society is composed of people with deep roots. "A lot of the people represented here today at our grand opening are some of those families, five generations,...
My North.com
An 1863 Victorian on Madison in Traverse City Gets a Makeover
A local, talented realtor and designer was on the hunt to create an inspired Northern Michigan home for herself and her two boys. Here’s how she gave this Traverse City Victorian a makeover into the warm and welcoming sacred space of their dreams. This article first appeared in Traverse,...
UpNorthLive.com
Christmas Tree Boat launches for 8th season
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Most Christmas trees end up in people's living rooms, but that is not the case for one tree in Glen Arbor. Another story: Inflation impacting Christmas tree farm. Frank Siepker Jr. created the boat eight years ago. He launches it every Christmas season. The boat...
UpNorthLive.com
Housing projects break ground in northern Michigan
EMMET AND GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTIES, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two housing projects broke ground on Thursday in northern Michigan, both of which are geared towards creating more affordable housing. Work on two family homes in Petoskey and a four-story apartment building in Traverse City is officially underway. Another story: Charlevoix could...
UpNorthLive.com
Grass River Natural Area announces December program schedule
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grass River Natural Area has announced multiple events for this December, including an "owl prowl" in which people can learn about local owls and conservation efforts. The Grass River Natural Area is located at 6500 Alden Highway in Bellaire. Owl Prowl. Event begins at...
UpNorthLive.com
Elk Rapids village manager resigns after investigation into overpayment
ELK RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Elk Rapids Village Council went into a closed session on Monday, to discuss the possible dismissal, suspension or disciplining of staff members. The village hired a law firm to investigate what exactly happened in Oct. 2021, when 37 employees received double payments, costing the...
UpNorthLive.com
Cadillac man charged for working without builder's license
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Cadillac has been arrested and charged for allegedly offering to do construction work despite not having a proper license, according to Michigan State Police. Jakob Dexter-Mattson-Frontera, 28, has arraigned last week in the 84th District Court in Wexford County on the following...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Investigator would have recommended firing Charlevoix police chief, had he not retired
Former Charlevoix Police Chief Gerald Doan's retirement came during an ongoing sexual harassment investigation, and prevented investigators from recommending he be fired. That's according to a memo from the city. A police department employee accused Doan of “repeated and regularly inappropriate conduct on the basis of sex.”. The unnamed...
UpNorthLive.com
Petoskey's Public Safety director to retire in 2023
PETOSKEY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The City of Petoskey announced Monday that Public Safety Director Matt Breed will soon retire. Breed's retirement will go into effect on Feb. 1, 2023. “It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve the Petoskey community over the past three decades," Breed said. “I...
Mystery Solved! Owner Found After Michigan Vehicle Abandoned Following Hurricane
A Facebook post that featured a mysterious abandoned vehicle with Michigan license plates led to the mystery being solved. Marianne King Williams posted in a Higgins Lake, MI group a photo of a Ford Flex that was abandoned in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, after Hurricane Ian in September. The front of the vehicle says Higgins Lake.
UpNorthLive.com
Victim of hit and run in Grand Traverse County dies
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 23-year-old victim of a hit and run in Grand Traverse County has died. Allison Jo Baker was hit by a vehicle Friday evening on the 2800 block of West Long Lake Road. Baker died from her injuries Monday night, according to the Grand...
traverseticker.com
City To Tackle Ambulance, Volleyball Court, Collapsed Sewer Contracts
Traverse City commissioners will vote tonight on approving contracts for multiple city programs and projects, including a three-year contract extension with Mobile Medical Response (MMR) for city ambulance services, construction work to expand the downtown volleyball courts, and a contract for emergency repairs to a collapsed sewer main near Washington and Wellington streets.
Woman, 23, struck in Grand Traverse County hit-and-run has died
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man is facing several charges after he allegedly fled the scene of a now-fatal hit-and-run in Northern Michigan. Timothy James Lyon, 47, was arraigned Tuesday for failure to stop at scene of accident resulting in serious impairment or death, which is a felony, lying to a peace officer and operating a vehicle with license restrictions.
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City commissioners agree on contract extension with MMR
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Traverse City Commissioners agreed to extend a contract with the city's primary ambulance service provider, but only if some things change. For the past two years, MMR has been Traverse City's primary ambulance provider, while the Traverse City Fire Department has served as the...
inspiredbythis.com
We Found the Best Get Away Spot for a Charming Weekend in Michigan
PSA: You need to add Traverse City to your travel bucket list ASAP. This urban, yet laid back city is nestled on the shores of Michigan’s Grand Traverse Bay. It truly has something to offer everyone throughout every season of the year. A sprinkle of historic charm gives Traverse City its unforgettable personality, making it a true treasure of the Midwest. An excellent destination to both settle in and unwind, or get out and explore. With that in mind, we rounded up the ultimate guide for your charming weekend in Michigan, so that all you need to do is hop on the next flight out!
traverseticker.com
Here’s Why Grand Traverse County’s Online Court Records Database Was Down For A Month
Did you know that, every day, the Grand Traverse County Court Records Office processes dozens or even hundreds of searches of local criminal and civil court records? Employers use the database to conduct background checks on new hires. Local nonprofits use it to vet prospective volunteers. Lawyers use it to check on prior cases. Journalists use it as a research tool in their reporting. Some locals might even conduct background searches from time to time as a means of learning more about new neighbors, people they meet through online dating platforms, or other acquaintances.
UpNorthLive.com
Elementary schoolers help first responders shop for Toys for Tots
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Toys for Tots campaign is underway and the Meijer in Traverse City hosted a special event on Friday. "Shop with the Heroes" teams up first responders with elementary students. Another story: Salvation Army TC receives $40,000 matching challenge gift for Matching Mondays. The kids...
Two injured in Clare County Amish buggy crash
SHERIDAN TWP, MI-- A 52-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were injured after a crash on Tuesday, Nov. 27, involving their horse-drawn buggy and a truck in Sheridan Township. Around 8:36 p.m., Clare County central dispatch said they received a call reporting the crash on East Colonville Road near South...
1 guest in Grinch costume arrested for punching coworker at holiday party in Traverse City: police
Police in Northern Michigan had to put some party guests on Santa’s naughty list after they brawled at a work-related holiday function over the weekend.
