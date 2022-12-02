ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodburn, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Two Salem teens charged with criminal mischief after doing 'donuts' on baseball field

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two Salem teens were charged with criminal mischief on Monday after police say they were driving in circles on a baseball field at Gilmore Field City Park. Officials say they received a call at 5:20 p.m. from a person walking their dog who reported a truck had been driven up and over the berm which surrounds a portion of the field.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Tigard man meets the group of first responders who saved his life

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Tigard man says he is alive today, thanks to the quick action of a Tigard police officer. On Tuesday, he reunited with rescuers to share his gratitude. Mark Houston was talking with friends at an auto shop when he suddenly fell to the ground. Houston...
TIGARD, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Man dies in structure fire beyond fire district

Glenn Cooper, 86, was a lineman, a rancher, and an avid antique machine collector Fire completely destroyed the home at 15000 SW Lower Bridge Way early Tuesday morning, Dec. 6. Neighbors looking through the remains discovered the body of Glenn Cooper, 86. An anonymous caller notified Redmond Fire and Rescue of the fire at about 1 a.m. Apparently, crews initially had the incorrect address, drove to the end of their district and turned back. Later wild land fire fighters with the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch responded. COID called Cloverdale Fire District to help put out...
REDMOND, OR
philomathnews.com

Vehicle crashes and catches fire near Philomath

A single-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon just west of Philomath ignited an engine fire and shut down Highway 20 for a short time but the two occupants suffered only minor injuries, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Emergency responders were dispatched at 3:31 p.m. Dec. 4 to the incident, which occurred...
PHILOMATH, OR
KATU.com

Beloved retired Clackamas Fire department firefighter passes away

PORTLAND, Ore. — Retired Clackamas firefighter Rick “Wilmo” Wilcox passed away on December 3. Clackamas Fire made the announcement on their social media pages with a "Last Alarm" notification. In a statement, Clackamas Fire said, “On behalf of Chief Browne & the women and men of Clackamas...
CLACKAMAS, OR
KATU.com

Missing 72-year-old Milwaukie woman found

UPDATE: The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says Dorothy Ann Purifoy has been found. Law enforcement in Clackamas County is asking for the public’s help to locate 72-year-old Dorothy Ann Purifoy. Officials say she was last seen around 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 3 at her home on Oak Grove...
MILWAUKIE, OR
kptv.com

Hillsboro man gets life in prison for 2021 tow truck driver murder

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County jury has sentenced a Hillsboro man to life in prison for the 2021 murder of a tow truck driver. According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Matthew Alexander McAdoo, 44, aggressively confronted tow truck driver Patrick Sanford, 51, for towing his car at the Park Creek Village Apartments the morning of June 17, 2021. Sanford, the owner of Titan Towing, released McAdoo’s car but a little more than 30 minutes later, McAdoo confronted Sanford a second time, now holding a gun.
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Wilsonville man convicted in killing of 91-year-old stepfather

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A 33-year-old Wilsonville man pleaded guilty Monday to murdering his 91-year-old stepfather in January 2021, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors alleged that Jacob Matthew Nebeker strangled and smothered to death Gilbert J. Gutjahr on the night of Jan. 22, 2021, and...
WILSONVILLE, OR
oregontoday.net

I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Dec. 5

On Thursday, December 1st, 2022, at approximately 5:26 AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle collision on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, near milepost 270. The preliminary investigation indicated a white 2010 Chrysler Town & Country Mini-Van, operated by Dale S Heggem (76), of Salem, veered off of the highway at a high rate of speed, driving onto the shoulder of the roadway and then striking a tree, head-on, on the driver side of the mini-van. Heggem was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. Interstate 5 was open during the investigation with the slow lane being shut down for about 4 hours. OSP was assisted by the Woodburn Fire Department, the Marion County Medical Examiner, the Cornwell Funeral Home, and ODOT.
MARION COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Court Docs: 43-year-old man charged with robbery of a Cafe Yumm, bail denied

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that 43-year-old Shane Rory Cuddihy was arraigned for robbery in the second degree and two counts of menacing. The charges come from an incident on Monday, December 5. Cuddihy allegedly entered the Café Yumm on Northeast 7th Avenue in...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Poisoned sequoia in Northeast Portland cut down

PORTLAND, Ore. — A giant sequoia tree in Northeast Portland that police say was poisoned has been cut down. The ancient tree was in the Sabin neighborhood off Northeast 12th Avenue. Police say it was poisoned after several holes were drilled into its base. The incident was reported to...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Crime Briefs - Teens carjack woman at gunpoint

Two teens go on carjacking spree; shots fired near 162nd Avenue and Burnside RoadCarjacking spree Two teenagers attempted a carjacking Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 30, in the 200 block of Northeast 167th Avenue. The two suspects stopped a silver 2020 Kia Optima by standing in the street and motioning like they needed to borrow a phone. One of the suspects pulled a silver-colored semi-auto handgun and attempted to carjack the driver, but the potential victim was able to drive away. Later that day two teenagers, described as the same from the earlier incident, carjacked a woman in the 400 block...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

Eight arrested in Clackamas interagency child luring sting

Richard Mendez, 29, of Gresham in custody for alleged online sexual corruption of a child.A Gresham man was arrested as part of a major interagency undercover child sex luring sting in Clackamas County earlier this month. On Thursday, Dec. 1, the Milwaukie Police Department hosted a team of law enforcement agencies, including the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and Sandy Police Department, to use a variety of social networking applications and websites posing as decoy boys and girls under the age of 15. Those decoy investigators did not engage with users on the site unless first contacted. Many potential suspects...
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Missing, endangered Milwaukie woman found, CCSO says

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – A missing Milwaukie woman has been found safe, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, deputies said Dorothy Ann Purifoy, 72, had last been seen at about 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at her home on Oak Grove Boulevard in Milwaukie. The sheriff’s office said Purifoy has been diagnosed with cognitive issues.
MILWAUKIE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy