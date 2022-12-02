Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: Body found in shipping container after fire ruled homicide and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Overnight freezing temperatures cause icy Monday morning commuteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Portland Thorns head coach resigns, Christmas Ships Parade returns for 68th yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: City council jumpstarts city's new homelessness plan with $27M cash infusion and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Two Salem teens charged with criminal mischief after doing 'donuts' on baseball field
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two Salem teens were charged with criminal mischief on Monday after police say they were driving in circles on a baseball field at Gilmore Field City Park. Officials say they received a call at 5:20 p.m. from a person walking their dog who reported a truck had been driven up and over the berm which surrounds a portion of the field.
KATU.com
Details emerge in Tillamook State Forest murder, two women on the run caught and charged
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The Tillamook County District Attorney's Office has released details on the December 2 Tillamook State Forest murder in which two women who had been living in the forest were apprehended and charged with murder after going on the run. The Scene of the Crime. On December...
Man accused of kidnapping mother, 2 kids in Washington before fleeing to Oregon
A man accused of kidnapping a mother and two young children was arrested in Lane County on Tuesday after fleeing authorities in Vancouver, Wash.
Driver dies after crashing into power pole in NE Portland, police say
Portland Police say that a person died after a single-car crash in the Sabin Neighborhood Monday afternoon.
KATU.com
Tigard man meets the group of first responders who saved his life
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Tigard man says he is alive today, thanks to the quick action of a Tigard police officer. On Tuesday, he reunited with rescuers to share his gratitude. Mark Houston was talking with friends at an auto shop when he suddenly fell to the ground. Houston...
Man dies in structure fire beyond fire district
Glenn Cooper, 86, was a lineman, a rancher, and an avid antique machine collector Fire completely destroyed the home at 15000 SW Lower Bridge Way early Tuesday morning, Dec. 6. Neighbors looking through the remains discovered the body of Glenn Cooper, 86. An anonymous caller notified Redmond Fire and Rescue of the fire at about 1 a.m. Apparently, crews initially had the incorrect address, drove to the end of their district and turned back. Later wild land fire fighters with the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch responded. COID called Cloverdale Fire District to help put out...
philomathnews.com
Vehicle crashes and catches fire near Philomath
A single-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon just west of Philomath ignited an engine fire and shut down Highway 20 for a short time but the two occupants suffered only minor injuries, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. Emergency responders were dispatched at 3:31 p.m. Dec. 4 to the incident, which occurred...
Troutdale man arrested in undercover child predator sting
The Washington County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday said a sixth suspect was arrested in a child predator sting that first launched in September.
KATU.com
Beloved retired Clackamas Fire department firefighter passes away
PORTLAND, Ore. — Retired Clackamas firefighter Rick “Wilmo” Wilcox passed away on December 3. Clackamas Fire made the announcement on their social media pages with a "Last Alarm" notification. In a statement, Clackamas Fire said, “On behalf of Chief Browne & the women and men of Clackamas...
KATU.com
Missing 72-year-old Milwaukie woman found
UPDATE: The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says Dorothy Ann Purifoy has been found. Law enforcement in Clackamas County is asking for the public’s help to locate 72-year-old Dorothy Ann Purifoy. Officials say she was last seen around 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 3 at her home on Oak Grove...
kptv.com
Hillsboro man gets life in prison for 2021 tow truck driver murder
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County jury has sentenced a Hillsboro man to life in prison for the 2021 murder of a tow truck driver. According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Matthew Alexander McAdoo, 44, aggressively confronted tow truck driver Patrick Sanford, 51, for towing his car at the Park Creek Village Apartments the morning of June 17, 2021. Sanford, the owner of Titan Towing, released McAdoo’s car but a little more than 30 minutes later, McAdoo confronted Sanford a second time, now holding a gun.
KATU.com
Wilsonville man convicted in killing of 91-year-old stepfather
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A 33-year-old Wilsonville man pleaded guilty Monday to murdering his 91-year-old stepfather in January 2021, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors alleged that Jacob Matthew Nebeker strangled and smothered to death Gilbert J. Gutjahr on the night of Jan. 22, 2021, and...
KATU.com
Police identify man found dead after North Portland fire, death ruled a homicide
PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators identified a man who was found dead in a burning structure in the Lloyd District late last month, ruling his death a “homicide by smoke inhalation.”. Firefighters were called to the deadly fire at 6 p.m. on November 27 on reports of a fire...
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Dec. 5
On Thursday, December 1st, 2022, at approximately 5:26 AM, the Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle collision on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, near milepost 270. The preliminary investigation indicated a white 2010 Chrysler Town & Country Mini-Van, operated by Dale S Heggem (76), of Salem, veered off of the highway at a high rate of speed, driving onto the shoulder of the roadway and then striking a tree, head-on, on the driver side of the mini-van. Heggem was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. Interstate 5 was open during the investigation with the slow lane being shut down for about 4 hours. OSP was assisted by the Woodburn Fire Department, the Marion County Medical Examiner, the Cornwell Funeral Home, and ODOT.
KATU.com
Court Docs: 43-year-old man charged with robbery of a Cafe Yumm, bail denied
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that 43-year-old Shane Rory Cuddihy was arraigned for robbery in the second degree and two counts of menacing. The charges come from an incident on Monday, December 5. Cuddihy allegedly entered the Café Yumm on Northeast 7th Avenue in...
KATU.com
Poisoned sequoia in Northeast Portland cut down
PORTLAND, Ore. — A giant sequoia tree in Northeast Portland that police say was poisoned has been cut down. The ancient tree was in the Sabin neighborhood off Northeast 12th Avenue. Police say it was poisoned after several holes were drilled into its base. The incident was reported to...
Crime Briefs - Teens carjack woman at gunpoint
Two teens go on carjacking spree; shots fired near 162nd Avenue and Burnside RoadCarjacking spree Two teenagers attempted a carjacking Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 30, in the 200 block of Northeast 167th Avenue. The two suspects stopped a silver 2020 Kia Optima by standing in the street and motioning like they needed to borrow a phone. One of the suspects pulled a silver-colored semi-auto handgun and attempted to carjack the driver, but the potential victim was able to drive away. Later that day two teenagers, described as the same from the earlier incident, carjacked a woman in the 400 block...
Eight arrested in Clackamas interagency child luring sting
Richard Mendez, 29, of Gresham in custody for alleged online sexual corruption of a child.A Gresham man was arrested as part of a major interagency undercover child sex luring sting in Clackamas County earlier this month. On Thursday, Dec. 1, the Milwaukie Police Department hosted a team of law enforcement agencies, including the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and Sandy Police Department, to use a variety of social networking applications and websites posing as decoy boys and girls under the age of 15. Those decoy investigators did not engage with users on the site unless first contacted. Many potential suspects...
kptv.com
Missing, endangered Milwaukie woman found, CCSO says
MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – A missing Milwaukie woman has been found safe, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, deputies said Dorothy Ann Purifoy, 72, had last been seen at about 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at her home on Oak Grove Boulevard in Milwaukie. The sheriff’s office said Purifoy has been diagnosed with cognitive issues.
KATU.com
Two people of interest in Tillamook State Forest killing have been charged with murder
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The two people of interest sought in connection with the death of a man in the Tillamook State Forest have been charged with murder. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Two 'persons of interest' in Tillamook Forest murder located in Nevada. Detectives from the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office have...
Comments / 1