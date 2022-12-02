ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPRI 12 News

Flu season worsens as 44 states report high activity

By MIKE STOBBE AP Medical Writer
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nLXfd_0jVacnJ000

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. flu season keeps getting worse.

Health officials said Friday that 7.5% of outpatient medical visits last week were due to flu-like illnesses. That’s as high as the peak of the 2017-18 flu season and higher than any season since.

The annual winter flu season usually doesn’t get going until December or January, but this one began early and has been complicated by the simultaneous spread of other viruses.

The measure of traffic in doctor’s offices is based on reports of symptoms like coughs and sore throats, not on lab-confirmed diagnoses. So it may include other respiratory illnesses.

That makes it hard to compare to flu seasons from before the COVID-19 pandemic. Other years also didn’t have this year’s unusually strong wave of RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, a common cause of cold-like symptoms that can be serious for infants and the elderly.

Meanwhile, 44 states reported high or very high flu activity last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

That may not bode well for the near future. It’s likely there was more spread of respiratory viruses during Thanksgiving gatherings and at crowded airports, experts say.

The dominant flu strain so far is the kind typically associated with higher rates of hospitalizations and deaths, particularly in people 65 and older.

The CDC estimates there have been at least 78,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths from flu so far this season. The deaths include at least 14 children.

Flu shots are recommended for nearly all Americans who are at least 6 months old or older.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

RI woman dies following crash in CT

STONINGTON, CT. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island woman died Sunday following a crash on I-95 South in Stonington.  Connecticut State Police say 21-year-old Samantha Stone of Hopkinton crashed head-on into a tree as she was driving on the highway.  Stone was pronounced dead at the scene.  Connecticut State Police also say the passenger, Jason Connell, was […]
STONINGTON, CT
WPRI 12 News

Paul Pelosi makes first DC appearance since attack

Paul Pelosi attended the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday wearing a hat and a single glove, in his first appearance in Washington, D.C., since he was attacked at home in late October. The 82-year-old husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was attacked in the pair’s California residence by a suspect allegedly searching for the lawmaker. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy