Marvell, Veeva fall; Smartsheet, PagerDuty rise

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- MNG Havayollari ve Tasimacilik A.S. (“MNG Airlines,” “MNGA” or “the Company”), a global logistics provider and e-commerce enabler, has entered into a definitive agreement to become publicly traded via a business combination with Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (“Golden Falcon”) (NYSE: GFX), a special purpose acquisition company. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023, after which MNGA will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the new ticker symbol “MNGA”. As a public company, MNGA is expected to gain increased financial flexibility, and to be well positioned to unlock new growth avenues and maximize value creation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005308/en/ Ali Sedat Özkazanc, CEO of MNGA, commented, “We see significant value creation potential from becoming a publicly listed company in the U.S., with the expectation that it will enable transformative commercial agreements, create an acquisition currency, and align management incentives with shareholders.”

