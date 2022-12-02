ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Marvell, Veeva fall; Smartsheet, PagerDuty rise

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Marvell Technology Inc., down 68 cents to $44.72.

The chipmaker gave investors a weak financial forecast.

UiPath Inc., up $1.61 to $14.53.

The enterprise automation software developer reported strong third-quarter earnings and revenue.

Veeva Systems Inc., down $16.52 to $174.90.

The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

Ambarella Inc., up $2.45 to $76.38.

The video-compression chipmaker reported encouraging third-quarter financial results.

Asana Inc., down $1.89 to $16.19.

The work-management app operator’s revenue forecast for its current quarter fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Smartsheet Inc., up $5.39 to $37.90.

The maker of a cloud-based work-management platform gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.

PagerDuty Inc., up $1.15 to $23.67.

The software developer reported encouraging third-quarter earnings.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., down $14.69 to $98.87.

The Tennessee-based restaurant chain’s fiscal first-quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Asia stocks lower as China scales back many COVID curbs

Shares fell in Asia on Wednesday with Hong Kong’s benchmark down more than 2% even as Beijing announced it was drastically scaling back its “zero-COVID” policies, shifting away from trying to isolate every single case. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong fell 2.5% to 18,949.24 and...
The Associated Press

MNG Airlines, a Global Logistics Provider and e-Commerce Enabler, Signs Agreement to Go Public on the New York Stock Exchange Through a Business Combination with Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- MNG Havayollari ve Tasimacilik A.S. (“MNG Airlines,” “MNGA” or “the Company”), a global logistics provider and e-commerce enabler, has entered into a definitive agreement to become publicly traded via a business combination with Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (“Golden Falcon”) (NYSE: GFX), a special purpose acquisition company. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023, after which MNGA will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the new ticker symbol “MNGA”. As a public company, MNGA is expected to gain increased financial flexibility, and to be well positioned to unlock new growth avenues and maximize value creation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005308/en/ Ali Sedat Özkazanc, CEO of MNGA, commented, “We see significant value creation potential from becoming a publicly listed company in the U.S., with the expectation that it will enable transformative commercial agreements, create an acquisition currency, and align management incentives with shareholders.”
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
588K+
Post
628M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy