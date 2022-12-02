Eight arrested after shots fired at Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol arrest eight people accused of being involved when someone shot at a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper last month.

Prosecutors charged John P. Glock Jr. and Christopher Northcutt with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, and tampering with physical evidence Thursday.

Investigators said a third person was in the pickup with Glock and Northcutt at the time of the shooting, but that person hasn’t been charged at this time.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that the suspects were arrested in Kansas City, Missouri, and Rawlins, Wyoming.

In addition, the highway patrol said four other people have been arrested for helping Glock and Northcutt elude investigators.

Officers also recovered three stolen vehicles, two stolen guns, and methamphetamine.

Investigators said charges are pending on the other six people arrested in connection with the case.

