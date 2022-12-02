ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

How major US stock indexes fared Friday 12/2/2022

 4 days ago

Worries about inflation weighed on Wall Street, leaving major indexes mixed after another bumpy day of trading.

A government report showing that wage growth accelerated last month spooked investors since it could mean the Federal Reserve will be less able to ease up on its fight against inflation.

The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for future Fed action, rose following the release of the report, which also showed that hiring was stronger than anticipated.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 4.87 points, or 0.1%, to 4,071.70.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.87 points, or 0.1%, to 34,429.88.

The Nasdaq fell 20.95 points, or 0.2%, to 11,461.50.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 11.16 points, or 0.6%, to 1,892.84.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 45.58 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 82.85 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 235.14 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 23.65 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 694.48 points, or 14.6%.

The Dow is down 1,908.42 points, or 5.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,183.47 points, or 26.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 352.47 points, or 15.7%.

The Associated Press

China trade shrinks amid virus pressure, interest rate hikes

BEIJING (AP) — China’s imports and exports shrank in November under pressure from weakening global demand and anti-virus controls at home. Exports sank 9% from a year ago to $296.1 billion, worsening from October’s 0.9% decline, customs data showed Wednesday. Imports fell 10.9% to $226.2 billion, down from the previous month’s 0.7% retreat in a sign of a deepening Chinese economic slowdown. The country’s global trade surplus narrowed by 2.5% from a year earlier to $69.9 billion. Trade had been forecast to weaken as global demand cooled following interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia to rein in surging inflation.
