California State

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3 Evening

7-4-5

(seven, four, five)

Daily 3 Midday

5-5-8

(five, five, eight)

Daily 4

8-9-9-3

(eight, nine, nine, three)

Daily Derby

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:46.30

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 46.30)

Estimated jackpot: $253,000

Fantasy 5

09-10-15-19-34

(nine, ten, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

Mega Millions

01-21-36-46-52, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3

(one, twenty-one, thirty-six, forty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $354,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 81,000,000

