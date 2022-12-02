CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
Daily 3 Evening
7-4-5
(seven, four, five)
Daily 3 Midday
5-5-8
(five, five, eight)
Daily 4
8-9-9-3
(eight, nine, nine, three)
Daily Derby
1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:46.30
(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 46.30)
Estimated jackpot: $253,000
Fantasy 5
09-10-15-19-34
(nine, ten, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
Mega Millions
01-21-36-46-52, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3
(one, twenty-one, thirty-six, forty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $354,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 81,000,000
