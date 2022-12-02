ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, OH

Suspects Arrested & Charged in Connection to Takeoff’s Murder [Photos]

By Zuliesuivie
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qzPxE_0jVacKu300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KkaoH_0jVacKu300

Source: Jay L. Clendenin / Getty

Houston Police have arrested a man suspected to have involvement in the fatal shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff.

This killing of Takeoff hurt the hearts of the world. Takeoff was only 28 when he was shot and killed during a private party at a bowling alley in Houston on Nov. 1, 2022. Takeoff at the time was with his uncle, Quavo amongst a group of other people.

Police also reported that they found no evidence that Takeoff had anything to do with the fight that led to his unfortunate passing. Sadly, he just so happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time.

The Houston County Coroner’s office reported that Takeoff was shot in the head and torso before he died outside the business.

Houston police have arrested Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, Black male, and charged him with murder. This arrest comes 31 days after the death of Takeoff.

Earlier this week, Cameron Joshua, 22, was charged with illegal possession of a weapon while he attended the same event where Takeoff was killed.

RELATED: ‘Power’ Recap: The New Migos Are Struggling Gangstas RELATED: Report: Rapper Takeoff Shot &amp; Killed In Houston

Comments / 0

Related
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine man arrested for aggravated menacing of a 13-year-old

The Bellefontaine Police received a call Saturday night in reference to a man with a gun threatening a 13-year-old boy. Police spoke to the boy who told them he was waiting for his friend outside in the 600 block of North Madriver Street when a man approached him and ask for his name. That man was Rush Eichholtz III, who lives at 601 North Madriver. According to the boy, Eichholtz asked him a few questions and started talking “all weird” and was talking slowly and deeply. He then said to the boy “I’ll be real honest with you. I do got a gun and I will shoot you.”
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
The Lima News

Greer gets 26 years prison for robbery, assault

LIMA — A Lima man found guilty by a jury of robbing and assaulting two people in 2021 was sentenced to 26 years in prison on Tuesday morning. Tarockis Greer, 31, was sentenced on aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery — first degree felonies — and two counts of second-degree felonious assault. The charges carry firearm specifications, for which Greer received six years of mandatory prison.
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

Man Arrested After KPD Investigates Noise Complaint

A noise complaint Sunday evening led to the indictment arrest of a Kenton man. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West Railroad Street after the complaint was received. At the scene, officers arrested 35 year old Raymond Goode. He...
KENTON, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Shots Fired In Uptown Marysville Saturday Night

MARYSVILLE – On Saturday, December 3, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the Marysville Police Division was called to the area of 326 E. 5th Street in Marysville in reference to the discharge of a firearm. Witnesses reported a male wearing a brown hat with blue lettering, black jacket and khaki...
MARYSVILLE, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Sentencing hearing for murder suspect

TROY – Judge Stacy M. Wall, of the Miami County Common Pleas Court, heard testimonies regarding a Troy man who is accused of murdering his roommate in April 2022 during a sentencing hearing on Monday, Dec. 5. Sean Christopher Higgins, 26, of Troy, was charged with aggravated murder, gross...
TROY, OH
The Lima News

Lima woman gets 4 years probation for burglary, meth possession

LIMA — A Lima woman convicted of second-degree felony burglary and fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs was sentenced to four years of community control on Monday. Tessa Howard, 25, trespassed into an “occupied structure” on Sept. 11 and had methamphetamine on Jan. 31, according to the indictments....
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima man gets 8 years for cocaine trafficking

LIMA — A Lima man convicted of drug-related crimes following a controversial jury trial will spend at least eight years in prison after a Monday morning hearing. Anthony Brown, Jr., 32, was convicted of two counts of first-degree felony cocaine trafficking, one of which was in the vicinity of a juvenile; fifth-degree felony aggravated drug possession and third-degree felony tampering with evidence, by a jury on April 14.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Crime Stoppers still looking for tips on whereabouts of Leroy Page

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Crime Stoppers is looking for information on the whereabouts of a Lima man who was involved in a home invasion and assault the last weekend of October. 32-year-old Leroy "Knowledge" Page is facing a felonious assault charge after running from police and forcing his way...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Last defendant in bar fight gets 5 years prison

LIMA — The last person involved in a January bar fight that left a man with facial fractures requiring helicopter transportation to a Toledo hospital was sentenced to five years in prison Monday afternoon. Tysheen Polk, 26, was sentenced on second-degree felonious assault of Bradin Fisher-Jones outside J’s American...
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

18 Year Old Lima Resident Shot in Auglaize County

An early Sunday morning shooting in the northwest section of Auglaize County sent an 18 year old Lima area resident to the hospital. According to a release from the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a location in Salem Township where they found Brandon Fleming suffering from a gunshot injury.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy