Memphis, TN

WREG

Oak Court Mall in foreclosure, facing auction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Oak Court Mall is now in foreclosure, according to a notice posted on Tuesday. The foreclosure is tied to a loan dating back to 2014. According to the notice, the trustee failed to comply with the terms and conditions of the loan. An auction for the sale of the shopping center […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Food drive to be held at all 'Drivers Centers' in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — This holiday season, three places in the city of Memphis will be participating in a state-wide food drive aimed at encouraging a volunteer spirit. The Driver Services division of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) is partnering with three other organizations for the “Keeping Tummies and Hearts Full of Love Winter Food Drive.”
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Homestead Exemption applications to be received in January

Homestead Exemption applications will be accepted starting Jan. 3, 2023 at the DeSoto County Tax Assessor’s Office, 365 Losher Street, Suite 100, Hernando. The deadline to file is 5 p.m., March 31, 2023. If you already have a Homestead Exemption, there are specific reasons you may have to reapply....
HERNANDO, MS
WREG

Methodist Hospital: Halt to trans procedures is temporary

Memphis-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare says it has paused, not stopped, its gender-affirming services in response to possible legal action by civil rights advocates who argue the hospital’s move is illegal and discriminatory. Last week, the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee accused MLH of halting all gender-affirming surgeries due to a newly adopted policy. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Nov. 29 – Dec. 5

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: A & R BBQ […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Gus’s Fried Chicken ranked as best fried chicken chain in the country

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gus’s World-Famous Fried Chicken has been treasured by Memphis locals for decades and it is now becoming the favorite of chicken lovers nationally. The Daily Meal recently ranked some of America’s top fried chicken chains and placed the Memphis-based restaurant at the top of that list. The first Gus’s location opened in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
ediblememphis.com

West Africa Comes to Whitehaven

Déjà vu. That's the experience many first-time guests describe having at Bala's Bistro in Whitehaven. They've never been there before, but it all feels so perfectly familiar. Inside Bala’s Bistro, everything from the decor to the food is bright and vibrant. Owner Bala Tounkara says some people find...
MEMPHIS, TN
kjluradio.com

Teneessee murder suspect arrested in Columbia

An out-of-state murder suspect is arrested in Columbia. Kevin Fennell, 34, of Memphis Tennessee, was wanted for the shooting death of a man in Shelby Count on November 15. A task force with the U.S. Marshals Service was formed to find Fennell. The Marshals’ Service said it received information that Fennell was in Columbia, and, on Thursday, they surrounded a home in the city. The Columbia Police Department’s SWAT team assisted, and using a loudspeaker, called Fennell out of the home. He surrendered without incident and is awaiting extradition back to Tennessee.
COLUMBIA, MO
DeSoto Times Today

Seventeen to B-17

Knox Hardy was looking forward to enjoying his senior year in high school and had plans afterward to marry his sweetheart, Bernice, and settle down and raise a family. Life threw them a curve ball though when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Almost overnight, every man age 19 to 35 were either volunteering for military service or were being drafted.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WREG

Bill would require gun permit in Shelby, Davidson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than a year after Tennessee’s permitless carry bill was signed into law, State Senator London Lamar wants to roll it back in Shelby and Davidson counties. Lamar (D-Memphis) says the current law is making both areas more dangerous. “Right now, if you look at the data from many of our cities […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

