Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In MemphisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
‘It’s hurtful’: Maryland woman loses $1,400 to Memphis puppy scam
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When Deborah Dixon saw the photo online, she immediately fell in love. “They were advertising these cute little poodle puppies,” the Maryland woman told FOX13. Dixon said the seller asked for more and more money on Zelle. She paid a total of $1,475 for her...
Oak Court Mall in foreclosure, facing auction
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Oak Court Mall is now in foreclosure, according to a notice posted on Tuesday. The foreclosure is tied to a loan dating back to 2014. According to the notice, the trustee failed to comply with the terms and conditions of the loan. An auction for the sale of the shopping center […]
Memphis traffic ticket amnesty program to end December 31
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Do you have an unpaid traffic ticket in Memphis? You may be in luck. Drivers with traffic tickets issued by the Memphis Police Department have until Dec. 31, 2022, to connect with the Memphis City Court Clerk to take part in the amnesty program. According to...
localmemphis.com
Food drive to be held at all 'Drivers Centers' in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — This holiday season, three places in the city of Memphis will be participating in a state-wide food drive aimed at encouraging a volunteer spirit. The Driver Services division of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) is partnering with three other organizations for the “Keeping Tummies and Hearts Full of Love Winter Food Drive.”
desotocountynews.com
Homestead Exemption applications to be received in January
Homestead Exemption applications will be accepted starting Jan. 3, 2023 at the DeSoto County Tax Assessor’s Office, 365 Losher Street, Suite 100, Hernando. The deadline to file is 5 p.m., March 31, 2023. If you already have a Homestead Exemption, there are specific reasons you may have to reapply....
1,300 children are looking for foster parents in the Memphis area this holiday season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Almost a dozen lawmakers, like Tennessee State Senator Heidi Campbell, have been urging Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to address the concern around the Department of Children’s Services. Conditions were described as "horrific." Some of the children in state custody had to reportedly sleep on DCS...
Methodist Hospital: Halt to trans procedures is temporary
Memphis-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare says it has paused, not stopped, its gender-affirming services in response to possible legal action by civil rights advocates who argue the hospital’s move is illegal and discriminatory. Last week, the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee accused MLH of halting all gender-affirming surgeries due to a newly adopted policy. The […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Nov. 29 – Dec. 5
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: A & R BBQ […]
Gus’s Fried Chicken ranked as best fried chicken chain in the country
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gus’s World-Famous Fried Chicken has been treasured by Memphis locals for decades and it is now becoming the favorite of chicken lovers nationally. The Daily Meal recently ranked some of America’s top fried chicken chains and placed the Memphis-based restaurant at the top of that list. The first Gus’s location opened in […]
ediblememphis.com
West Africa Comes to Whitehaven
Déjà vu. That's the experience many first-time guests describe having at Bala's Bistro in Whitehaven. They've never been there before, but it all feels so perfectly familiar. Inside Bala’s Bistro, everything from the decor to the food is bright and vibrant. Owner Bala Tounkara says some people find...
kjluradio.com
Teneessee murder suspect arrested in Columbia
An out-of-state murder suspect is arrested in Columbia. Kevin Fennell, 34, of Memphis Tennessee, was wanted for the shooting death of a man in Shelby Count on November 15. A task force with the U.S. Marshals Service was formed to find Fennell. The Marshals’ Service said it received information that Fennell was in Columbia, and, on Thursday, they surrounded a home in the city. The Columbia Police Department’s SWAT team assisted, and using a loudspeaker, called Fennell out of the home. He surrendered without incident and is awaiting extradition back to Tennessee.
18 arrested, tipsters awarded $25,000 in string of Memphis liquor store burglaries
MEMPHIS, Tenn — CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County says so far, 18 people have been arrested, with more arrests to come, and two tipsters have gotten rewards in a string of liquor store burglaries. The organization said Memphis Police have arrested 18 people so far believed to be...
‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ services could cost your family in the long run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Anjenique Abner completed the majority of her Christmas shopping in Memphis with the help of Shop Pay and Affirm. “It’s just easier that way,” she explained. “You don’t have to stress about buying gifts for your family members.”. Both are ‘Buy Now,...
‘Breath, Brotha’: Local movement aims to break stigma around counseling in Black communities
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s no secret the Black Community has battled stigmas when it comes to mental health and therapy. According to researchers, Black Men are about half as likely as their white peers to seek out counseling. In many scenarios, Black men are expected to be strong...
localmemphis.com
No heat, no hot water: Residents at one Memphis apartment complex want answers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents at The Venue apartment complex have gone two weeks without hot water and three without heat. While the complex said the issues were related to the carbon monoxide leak they dealt with weeks ago, they also informed residents the issues would be resolved within days.
DeSoto Times Today
Seventeen to B-17
Knox Hardy was looking forward to enjoying his senior year in high school and had plans afterward to marry his sweetheart, Bernice, and settle down and raise a family. Life threw them a curve ball though when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Almost overnight, every man age 19 to 35 were either volunteering for military service or were being drafted.
Preparing for flooded streets ahead of heavy rain
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just one day of heavy rains and winds can completely flood certain roadways across Memphis. Back in April, a FOX13 crew was at Macon Road and North Holmes Street, where cameras caught cars stalled, almost knee-deep water carrying trash cans and yard waste into the road.
Woman breaks into home, steals $50 on kitchen table, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis homeowner got a fright when she woke up to find another woman in her kitchen, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said a woman woke up around 1:30 a.m. early on Sunday, December 4 and saw another woman in her kitchen. The...
City, state leaders take aim at speeders after man caught going 105 mph
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some city and state leaders are furious over fast drivers along the streets of Memphis and are coming up with plans to slow down the problem. Imagine seeing a car speeding down a street in front of you going 105 miles an hour. Memphis Police say that’s what 20-year-old Juan Montealvo was […]
Bill would require gun permit in Shelby, Davidson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than a year after Tennessee’s permitless carry bill was signed into law, State Senator London Lamar wants to roll it back in Shelby and Davidson counties. Lamar (D-Memphis) says the current law is making both areas more dangerous. “Right now, if you look at the data from many of our cities […]
