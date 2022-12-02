An out-of-state murder suspect is arrested in Columbia. Kevin Fennell, 34, of Memphis Tennessee, was wanted for the shooting death of a man in Shelby Count on November 15. A task force with the U.S. Marshals Service was formed to find Fennell. The Marshals’ Service said it received information that Fennell was in Columbia, and, on Thursday, they surrounded a home in the city. The Columbia Police Department’s SWAT team assisted, and using a loudspeaker, called Fennell out of the home. He surrendered without incident and is awaiting extradition back to Tennessee.

