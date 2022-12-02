Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
No. 3 TCU earns spot in Fiesta Bowl against No. 2 Michigan
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — TCU has reached the College Football Playoff for the first time. The rapid rise under first-year coach Sonny Dykes means the Horned Frogs will play Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve. There will be a spot in the CFP title game on the line. Michigan left no doubt about its spot in the CFP, beating Purdue 43-22 to win consecutive Big Ten titles for the first time since 2003-04. College football’s winningest program now has its first 13-win season, finishing No. 2 in the AP Top 25 and CFP standings. Up next is a TCU team that is 12-1.
Georgia returns to home away from home to face Ohio State
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia will be heading back to its home away from home for the College Football Playoff. The No. 1 Bulldogs received the top seed from the selection committee, earning a spot to in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The reigning national champions will be in a familiar spot for their semifinal game against No. 4 Ohio State. Georgia will be making its third appearance of the season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs opened with a 49-3 demolition of Oregon. On Saturday, they claimed their first Southeastern Conference title since 2017 with a 50-30 rout of LSU.
Southern Cal, Riley headed to Cotton Bowl to play Tulane
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Southern California is going to the Cotton Bowl after missing its chance to get into the College Football Playoff. The Trojans will play American Athletic Conference champion Tulane on Jan. 2. The Trojans lost the Pac-12 championship game when they were in line for a spot in the four-team playoff. They instead will play the highest-ranked Group of Five team. The Green Wave were 16th in the final CFP rankings, six spots behind Southern Cal. It is a matchup of 11-2 teams. Tulane was 2-10 last season, while the Trojans have made a seven-win improvement in coach Lincoln Riley’s debut.
Stringer honored, No. 4 Ohio State women beat Rutgers 82-70
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored a career-high 31 points and Taylor Mikesell added 30 to help No. 4 Ohio State beat Rutgers 82-70 on a day the Scarlet Knights honored former coach C. Vivian Stringer. The New Jersey school dedicated the court to Stringer, who retired after last season. There have been only a handful of schools to name their courts after women’s basketball coaches. That includes Tennessee for Pat Summitt, North Carolina State for Kay Yow, Arkansas-Little Rock for Joe Foley and DePaul for Doug Bruno. Stringer was in attendance and at halftime her family and many former players gathered on the court to celebrate the dedication of it. Kaylene Smikle led Rutgers with 21 points.
