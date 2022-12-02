Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
‘What were you thinking?,’ Louisiana man arrested at apartment complex in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Honda Accord was seen speeding on Burbank Dr. in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 4. Jaylen White, 22, of St. Francisville, was caught going 20 mph over the speed limit. The responding trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop but White...
brproud.com
GoFundMe created to pay for funeral of 28-year-old mother of five killed in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A GoFundMe has been set up to help fund a funeral for a 28-year-old mother who was killed in a domestic-related incident last week. The fundraiser’s description said Da’Ja Davis, 28, left behind five children ranging from six months old to 10 years old.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge woman on trial for allegedly poisoning and killing her boyfriend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge woman is facing life behind bars for the alleged murder of her boyfriend in 2015. Meshell Hale is believed to be responsible for her husband’s death as well but hasn’t been charged. Hale is on trial for first-degree murder...
Man accused of killing grandmother, mother due in court Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing his grandmother and stabbing his mom is expected in court on Tuesday, Dec. 6. After harming his relatives in August of 2021, Aaron Morgan allegedly stole a gun from their house, drove to a supermarket, and shot at three other people.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man accused of crashing vehicle while drunk after Trace Adkins concert
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested on his birthday after allegedly running a red light and crashing into another vehicle. Bailey Calk, 25, of Baton Rouge, was driving a Jeep Liberty when the crash took place a little before 11 p.m., on Friday, December 2.
wbrz.com
Sheriff's office dive team removes truck that crashed into pond Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - Deputies responded to reports of a truck that had crashed into a pond in Baton Rouge Monday morning. A post from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office read that the office's dive team was responding to the crash around 9:15 a.m. at Celia Avenue and Foster Road.
brproud.com
3 juveniles arrested by Baton Rouge police after car chase Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three juveniles were arrested Saturday night by the Baton Rouge Police Department. According to the police, the juveniles were arrested after they were caught inside an unauthorized vehicle that refused to stop for officers. Three others ran off on Blackwater Road in Central and are still at large.
wbrz.com
Police: Man shot to death off Airline Highway late Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death off Airline Highway late Sunday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 35-year-old Gene Scott was found shot to death shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday on St. Katherine Avenue, just off Airline Highway. Police said they do not have a...
Teen wanted for alleged involvement in shooting that injured juvenile
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a young man wanted on principle to attempted second-degree murder charges. According to police, Jalen Edwards, 18, was allegedly involved in the shooting injury of a juvenile male. The victim is receiving ongoing treatment...
wbrz.com
Man, 83, died in hospital days after being badly burned in Ascension house fire
DONALDSONVILLE - An elderly man died in the hospital days after he was pulled from a burning home in Ascension Parish. The Louisiana fire marshal's office said Tuesday that the 83-year-old man died just a couple days after the Nov. 30 fire on Caesar Lane in Donaldsonville. The agency said neighbors were able to get the man out before firefighters arrived, but he suffered severe burns in the process.
wbrz.com
Dog owner could face charges after passerby spotted neglected animals in Ascension parking lot
DONALDSONVILLE - The Humane Society of Louisiana thanked a woman after she called for help when she saw three dogs living in "deplorable conditions" in a parking lot off LA Highway 1 in Ascension Parish. The HSLA said Jennifer Mistretta was driving down LA Highway 1 on Dec. 2 when...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police identify man found shot to death on St. Katherine Avenue Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge (EBR) Coroner’s Office confirmed Sunday (December 4) that a man was shot and killed earlier that morning. According to detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), the deceased individual has been identified as 35-year-old Gene Scott. BRPD says...
brproud.com
Moving truck runs into Baton Rouge grocery store, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An unknown suspect ran a U-Haul into a Baton Rouge grocery store Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police say that they are investigating a possible burglary at Johnson Grocery after the suspect crashed into the store and struck a gas line. This is a...
wbrz.com
Zachary high schooler allegedly shot classmate during off-campus fight; 3 teens arrested
ZACHARY - Three high schoolers were arrested, one for attempted murder, after an off-campus fight stemming from a dispute at school led to another student being shot. The Zachary Police Department said the shooting happened Thursday, December 1, after the two encountered each other outside of school. Investigators are reportedly reviewing video that shows one of the teens grabbing what appears to be a gun just moments after the two got into a fistfight.
Four-year-old boy accidentally drowns in Angola community
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A four-year-old boy accidentally drowned Monday night, December 5, in the Angola community of West Feliciana Parish. According to officials with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, the boy was found unresponsive in a bathroom at around 7:45 p.m. Angola EMS initially responded...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police investigate fatal shooting Sunday, officials say
Baton Rouge Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Gene Scott on Sunday, officials said. Scott, 35, died of gunshot wounds at the scene in the 6000 block of St. Katherine Avenue, shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, said Sgt. L' Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesperson. The motive and suspect are...
brproud.com
Body found on Sherwood Street, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a homicide from Saturday morning. According to BRPD, homicide detectives found a body with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2300 block of Sherwood Street around 11 a.m. The body has been identified as Duquares Smith, 38. The...
Baton Rouge Police offer December Concealed Handgun Permit Class
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana residents must have a Louisiana Concealed Handgun Permit (CHP) to carry in the state, and the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is offering a course to assist interested and eligible residents. Such individuals can register to attend the Saturday, December 17 Concealed Handgun Permit Class, which will be held […]
wbrz.com
BR judge issues arrest warrant for death investigator who skipped high-profile murder trial
BATON ROUGE - In a strange twist to a highly publicized Baton Rouge murder trial, the judge over the case has issued an arrest warrant for a New Orleans-area investigator who did not show up to testify. The shake-up came on day two of Meshell Hale's bench trial for first-degree...
wbrz.com
Police: Man, 38, found shot to death off Scenic Highway late Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot to death off Scenic Highway late Saturday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers found 38-year-old Duquares Smith dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Sherwood Street, not far from Scenic Highway, around 11:15 a.m. No motive or suspect has been...
