ZACHARY - Three high schoolers were arrested, one for attempted murder, after an off-campus fight stemming from a dispute at school led to another student being shot. The Zachary Police Department said the shooting happened Thursday, December 1, after the two encountered each other outside of school. Investigators are reportedly reviewing video that shows one of the teens grabbing what appears to be a gun just moments after the two got into a fistfight.

ZACHARY, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO