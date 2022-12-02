ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

3 juveniles arrested by Baton Rouge police after car chase Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three juveniles were arrested Saturday night by the Baton Rouge Police Department. According to the police, the juveniles were arrested after they were caught inside an unauthorized vehicle that refused to stop for officers. Three others ran off on Blackwater Road in Central and are still at large.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Teen wanted for alleged involvement in shooting that injured juvenile

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a young man wanted on principle to attempted second-degree murder charges. According to police, Jalen Edwards, 18, was allegedly involved in the shooting injury of a juvenile male. The victim is receiving ongoing treatment...
ZACHARY, LA
wbrz.com

Man, 83, died in hospital days after being badly burned in Ascension house fire

DONALDSONVILLE - An elderly man died in the hospital days after he was pulled from a burning home in Ascension Parish. The Louisiana fire marshal's office said Tuesday that the 83-year-old man died just a couple days after the Nov. 30 fire on Caesar Lane in Donaldsonville. The agency said neighbors were able to get the man out before firefighters arrived, but he suffered severe burns in the process.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Moving truck runs into Baton Rouge grocery store, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An unknown suspect ran a U-Haul into a Baton Rouge grocery store Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police say that they are investigating a possible burglary at Johnson Grocery after the suspect crashed into the store and struck a gas line. This is a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Zachary high schooler allegedly shot classmate during off-campus fight; 3 teens arrested

ZACHARY - Three high schoolers were arrested, one for attempted murder, after an off-campus fight stemming from a dispute at school led to another student being shot. The Zachary Police Department said the shooting happened Thursday, December 1, after the two encountered each other outside of school. Investigators are reportedly reviewing video that shows one of the teens grabbing what appears to be a gun just moments after the two got into a fistfight.
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

Four-year-old boy accidentally drowns in Angola community

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A four-year-old boy accidentally drowned Monday night, December 5, in the Angola community of West Feliciana Parish. According to officials with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, the boy was found unresponsive in a bathroom at around 7:45 p.m. Angola EMS initially responded...
ANGOLA, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge police investigate fatal shooting Sunday, officials say

Baton Rouge Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Gene Scott on Sunday, officials said. Scott, 35, died of gunshot wounds at the scene in the 6000 block of St. Katherine Avenue, shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, said Sgt. L' Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesperson. The motive and suspect are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Body found on Sherwood Street, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a homicide from Saturday morning. According to BRPD, homicide detectives found a body with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2300 block of Sherwood Street around 11 a.m. The body has been identified as Duquares Smith, 38. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Baton Rouge Police offer December Concealed Handgun Permit Class

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana residents must have a Louisiana Concealed Handgun Permit (CHP) to carry in the state, and the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is offering a course to assist interested and eligible residents. Such individuals can register to attend the Saturday, December 17 Concealed Handgun Permit Class, which will be held […]
BATON ROUGE, LA

