ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Friday:
5 Star Draw
05-17-20-21-33
(five, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $640,000
Idaho Cash
12-16-18-21-41
(twelve, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $69,100
Lucky For Life
04-08-20-25-34, Lucky Ball: 16
(four, eight, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-four; Lucky Ball: sixteen)
Mega Millions
01-21-36-46-52, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3
(one, twenty-one, thirty-six, forty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $354,000,000
Pick 3 Day
1-1-7
(one, one, seven)
Pick 3 Night
0-1-4
(zero, one, four)
Pick 4 Day
6-9-5-1
(six, nine, five, one)
Pick 4 Night
0-6-1-3
(zero, six, one, three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 81,000,000
Weekly Grand
02-03-07-18-24
(two, three, seven, eighteen, twenty-four)
