Switzerland falls again to first World Cup knockout punch
Switzerland exited the World Cup at the round of 16 stage just as it usually does in the modern era
Ronaldo dropped, Ramos scores 3 for Portugal at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — A chant of “RONALDO! RONALDO!” swept around the biggest stadium at the World Cup, followed by loud jeers when the fans realized their idol wasn’t coming onto the field. Cristiano Ronaldo was, in fact, sitting in the Portugal dugout, looking glum and...
Achraf Hakimi’s nerveless ‘Panenka’ penalty seals stunning World Cup shock as Morocco beats Spain in shootout to reach quarterfinals
Morocco continued its stunning run at Qatar 2022, beating Spain on penalties to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in its history. Spain missed all three of its spot kicks as Moroccan goalkeeper Bono made himself the hero of the shootout, saving efforts from Sergio Busquets and Carlos Soler, while Pablo Sarabia hit the post.
Little known before World Cup, Ramos goals lift Portugal
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Gonçalo Ramos showed that he has the goods and the goals to stand in for Cristiano Ronaldo by scoring a hat trick at the World Cup in his first start for Portugal’s national team. Portugal beat Switzerland 6-1 and advanced to the quarterfinals for the third time. Ramos says “not even in my wildest dreams did I think about being part of the starting team for the knockout stage.” Those three goals and the smoking pistols goal celebration instantly made Ramos one of the sport’s hottest prospects. Portugal will face Morocco on Saturday for a spot in the semifinals.
Twilight for Busquets, last of Spain’s champs at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Sergio Busquets reached soccer’s top step with Spain but now has been stung by La Roja’s third straight elimination from a major tournament on penalty kicks. Spain lost to Morocco 3-0 in the shootout after a 0-0 draw in the round of 16 of the World Cup. He contributed to Spain’s demise when his penalty kick was saved during the shootout. The 34-year-old defensive midfielder wouldn’t address his future with the national team. He is the last of Spain’s 2010 World Cup champions still with the national team and only he and Jordi Alba remain from the 2012 European champions.
Hakimi’s ‘Panenka’ penalty advances Morocco at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Achraf Hakimi converted the decisive spot kick for Morocco with a little dink of a shot known as a “Panenka” in a penalty shootout win over Spain to make his team the first Arab country ever to reach the World Cup quarterfinals. He didn’t use his full force to strike the ball but instead waited for Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón to lunge to his right before lightly pushing the ball into the center of the goal. Hakimi then performed a little celebratory dance and then added to the playful theme by faking out his onrushing teammates in terms of which area of the field he was going to run to for more celebrations.
Moroccans celebrate historic World Cup win against Spain
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Exuberant Moroccans poured into the streets of their capital and in cities across Europe on Tuesday, waving flags and honking horns to celebrate their national soccer team’s historic victory over Spain at the World Cup. Morocco defeated Spain in a penalty shootout, making the...
France forward Giroud expects Mbappé to beat scoring records
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Olivier Giroud just broke the France national team’s goal-scoring record and he’s already looking behind his back at Kylian Mbappé. The 36-year-old veteran describes the 23-year-old Mbappé as the best striker he has ever played with. Giroud says “we still have not seen the best of Kylian.” Mbappé has scored a tournament-leading five goals in Qatar. He now has nine World Cup goals and is closing in on Germany striker Miroslav Klose’s record of 16. Giroud has scored 52 goals for France and expects Mbappé to catch him. Mbappé is only 19 goals behind.
Japan wins plaudits for World Cup shocks and fans cleaning up in stadiums
Japan bids the World Cup farewell after its World Cup last-16 penalty shootout defeat by Croatia on Monday, but the team and its fans left lasting memories that won the Asian nation plenty of plaudits in Qatar and across the watching world. In the early days of Qatar 2022, Japan’s...
