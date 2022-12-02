Read full article on original website
Take a Step Back in Time at This New Clothing Store in Bangor, Maine
I am beyond stoked about this store that has opened up in downtown Bangor. It may not have all of the newest brands, but it has all of the best old ones. You know what they say, whoever "they" are, "everything that is old becomes new again." White Lobster Vintage...
Cheers To The Grand Opening of this Brand New Brewery in Central Maine
Nothing is better than checking out new spots to drink. Especially during the holiday season. Yesterday I was Christmas shopping at the Marketplace in Augusta and stopped at El Agave's Mexican Restaurant to have a little chips, salsa, and margarita. A brand new brewery has opened in Lewiston and I...
Remember When Kirstie Alley Had a Home in Maine For Almost 30 Years?
Most of us woke up on Tuesday morning learning of the sad news of the passing of Kirstie Alley. For fans of Cheers and the numerous other roles she played during her career, this was an unexpected loss. It's also a loss for the almost 600 residents of Islesboro, Maine...
This Home in Saco is What I’ve Been Dreaming About My Entire Life
I was raised in a colonial and because of that, I have always wanted to buy one of my own some day. There is something that is just so comforting to me about the shape and size of colonial style homes that fit me perfectly. I do currently live in an older cape home, however one day, I will be back in a colonial of my own.
Portland Sea Dogs Sold!
Maine's only professional baseball team, the double-A Portland Sea Dogs, have been sold. According to the KJ, Diamond Baseball Holdings, which owns several other minor league baseball teams, has purchased the Sea Dogs. Portland Sea Dogs chairman, Bill Burke, whose family has owned the team since their inaugural season in...
Why is Maine Not Allowed To Have Billboards?
I was perusing the internet, specifically on Lewiston Rocks, which is a Facebook Group that I am a part of and a large discussion was being had. It caught my eye and I too became very intrigued with this question that was posed. A commenter asked why is it that...
Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America
I just love a Top 10 list as most of us do, especially when it highlights New England. I mean let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. And each New England state feels a bit different which adds to the variety.
11 Must Visit Holiday Light Displays In Maine / New Hampshire
There are so many magical things about the Holidays - food, presents, music, religeous services... For many, though, the most amazing thing about the Holiday season are the lights. Our lights have come so far in a short amount of time. In the 1820s, people were putting lit candles on...
Enjoy a Hilarious Night Of ADULT ONLY Stand-Up Comedy in Central Maine
Knock Knock, who's ready to laugh? You? Great. A comedy series hosted by Mark Turcotte at Johnson Hall on December 17th is sure to give your funny bone a good work out. The night will be filled with hilarious stand-up comedy and you deserve to treat yourself to some laughter after all the holiday stress!
“Whose Line Is It Anyway” Live Show Coming To Maine In April
One of the most popular, family friendly (well, mostly), comedy shows of the early 2000s was "Whose Line Is It Anyway?". Not familiar with the show? The show started in the UK in 1988 and it features a group of standup comedians doing improv. According to Wikipedia, the American version started in 1998 and continues to run today.
Flu Outbreak Forces Closure Of Maine High School
Even though the COVID-19 pandemic is largely in he rear view, in some ways, it seems that we are continuing to live in a "new normal". Recently, a Maine high school was forced to close due to an outbreak of influenza. According to WCSH 6, nearly half of the students...
A Single Family Home In Central Maine For Less Than $100K? Yes!
Recently posted, this new single family home in Madison, Maine is a perfect starter home for you and your people! Listed by Abby Nichols and brokered by Allied Realty this 3 bed and 2 bath cozy home is going for $89,500. It's not easy finding a home under $100k. Yes,...
A Turkey-Miracle Occurred At My Maine Home This Thanksgiving
Do you believe in miracles? Well, a miracle took place at my Lewiston home on Thanksgiving and I will fill you all in on everything!. The day had finally come for me to host my very first Thanksgiving dinner, which meant, I had to prepare the turkey. I recently published...
Man’s Body that Washed Up on Sears Island ID’d as UMaine Student
Maine police are investigating after a man's body was found washed up on Sears Island in Searsport. UPDATE: Officials have identified the man as missing University of Maine student, Chase Dmuchowsky. WGME-TV reports the man's body was found, abandoned, near the Penobscot Narrows Bridge in October. A group of hikers...
Can You Help A Central Maine Family Get Their Baby Quilt Back?
One Maine family is pleading with the public to help find and return an item that is extremely special to their adorable little baby. Nathaniel Bartlett, father of baby Cora, along with family is besides himself, hoping that a handmade sentimentally small child's quilt will be found. Nathaniel believes that...
Much Loved Maine Holiday Light Display Will Not Return In 2022
For years, Doctor Zeleniak (AKA Dr. Zee) and his team at Augusta Orthodontics have treated us to a magical Holiday lights display. We're not talking about a couple of strands of lights on the eaves of the building. This is the kind of lights display that would make Clark W. Griswold jealous!
How Would You Use This Beautiful Central Maine Church?
If you spend enough time on Maine real estate websites, you are bound to see some really unique properties. From ultra-modern seaside mansions, to 120 year old Victorian era homes, to warehouses for sale, to legit castles. This, however, has to be one of the most unique properties we have...
Ride ‘The Santa Express’ On The Belfast & Moosehead Lake Railroad
Since the Hallmark Channel has already begun airing new Christmas movies, we can now officially start talking about the upcoming holiday season. This year, experience the fun of taking a ride with Belfast & Moosehead Lake Railroad, with the Santa Express. Santa and his helpers will transform the train and...
25 Restaurants Maine Doesn’t Have But Definitely Should
Maine has a lot of great restaurants, but when you leave Maine you run into places that we should have!. Don't get me wrong. Maine and in particular Portland is very foodie. I love our local places. But every once in a while, it would be fun to go to a Hooters in Maine. I'm actually surprised we don't have one. I'm actually surprised we don't have a lot of these places.
Central Maine Woman Dead Following Friday Night Crash
Friday night's icy roads led to a series of crashes across the State of Maine. Sadly, one of those crashes was fatal. According to a press release from Shannon Moss at the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 59 year old woman from Madison is dead following a crash that happened near Waterville on the I-95.
