SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than 200 Blue Shield employees in the Sacramento region are set to lose their jobs in the new year, according to documents submitted to the state. The filing breaks down the layoffs as follows: 126 positions in El Dorado County at Town Center A, B, C and D; 74 positions in San Joaquin County at Lodi Reynolds Ranch North and South; and 24 positions in Sacramento at Rancho Cordova – Zinfandel A and B.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO