Paolo’s Diary: Magic rookie says he’s doing much learning

Paolo Banchero says his rookie year has included a lot of learning to this point. The No. 1 draft pick by the Orlando Magic is providing a diary of Year 1 to The Associated Press. He says he’s really enjoying the camaraderie that the Magic have already built. The next challenge for the team in his mind is taking that togetherness and seeing how it can become more victories. The Magic are an NBA-worst 5-20 through their first 25 games this season.
Panthers DE Anderson hoping to return after ‘minor stroke’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers defensive end Henry Anderson has revealed he suffered a minor stroke in October because of a blood clot in his brain. Anderson said he felt numbness in his legs and his speech became slurred on Oct. 22. His wife took him to a hospital, where he remained for several days receiving treatment. The Panthers placed him on the non-football injury list but didn’t detail what happened to Anderson. He told reporters on Wednesday about the blood clot and stroke. Anderson says he has no lingering issues and hopes to return to action on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.
