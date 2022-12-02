ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Atkinson, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man charged in fatal shooting at Madison gas station last year pleads guilty

MADISON, Wis. — One of the men charged in a fatal shooting at a gas station on Madison’s west side that occurred last year pleaded guilty Tuesday, online court records show. Avieon Little, 25, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime. The other man accused in the case, 27-year-old Christopher Somersett, Jr., is charged with...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jason Kijewski sentenced; life in prison for 2019 fatal shooting

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. - A Columbia County judge sentenced Jason Kijewski on Monday, Dec. 5 to life in prison following his conviction in the fatal shooting of a man in Columbia County in September 2019. Kijewski will be eligible for extended supervision after serving 30 years. Kijewski pleaded not contest...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
NBC News

Alleged dating app predator, linked to death investigations of 2 women, charged in kidnapping of 79-year-old woman

An alleged dating app predator linked to two death investigations has been arrested in the kidnapping of an elderly woman, officials said. Timothy Luther Olson Jr., 52, was wanted in several jurisdictions in Wisconsin after at least three women he met on dating apps allegedly fell unconscious, according to a public warning by the Racine Police Department.
RACINE, WI
truecrimedaily

Wisconsin woman sentenced to life for killing grandmother, setting home on fire

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old mother recently pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison for killing her grandmother and setting her home on fire in 2021. According to the criminal complaint, on the morning of June 11, 2021, Fort Atkinson Police and Fire responded to a home on Foster Street to a report of a house fire. At the scene, a neighbor reportedly told Fort Atkinson Police Officer Ryan Walters that a "heavyset female and young child left prior to the fire."
FORT ATKINSON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Burlington missing person; new clues sought in 33-year-old case

BURLINGTON, Wis. - December 6, 2022 marks the 33rd anniversary of Kerry Aileen O’Brien Krueger’s disappearance. Racine County investigators wish to speak with anyone who knew Kerry when she lived in Burlington, Wisconsin in the 1980s. Officials say on Dec. 7, 1989, O'Brien Krueger was reported missing by...
BURLINGTON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Man arrested for 7th OWI following crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was accused of his 7th OWI after being arrested Monday afternoon. An officer on the Madison Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Safety Team found a car crashed into a tree near Old Middleton Road and Norman Way around 12:40 p.m. Monday. According to...
MADISON, WI
wlip.com

Salem Man Arrested for Crashing Stolen Vehicle in Lake County

(Antioch, IL) A Kenosha County man is facing multiple charges, after a crash in Lake County that left himself and another person injured. Antioch Police say Raymond Underwood was driving a stolen vehicle late Saturday morning when he crashed head-on with another vehicle near Route 173 and Tiffany Road. Underwood was said to be seen driving recklessly in both Lake and Kenosha County’s before the crash. The 29-year-old and a victim in the other vehicle were hurt, though the victim was released…while Underwood remains hospitalized. When the Salem, Wisconsin man is released he will face charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, theft, aggravated fleeing and eluding and more…he was also wanted on a pair of warrants out of McHenry County, one of which is for residential burglary.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Greenfield police chase; 2 arrested after crash in West Allis

GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Greenfield police chase ended in West Allis with the arrest of two men early Tuesday, Dec. 6. Officials tell FOX6 News the pursuit began around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers responded to the Golden Key Motel on Highway 100 just north of Beloit for a report of suspicious activity – and a traffic violation.
GREENFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings injure man, woman, 15-year-old

MILWAUKEE - Three people were shot in Milwaukee Monday afternoon, Dec. 5. The first shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. near 6th and Locust. Police said someone fired shots at a Milwaukee woman, 30, who was driving. She showed up at the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Around 4 p.m.,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greta Nunez

Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha Woman

Since being arrested for allegations of intentional homicide and felony theft Jessy Kurczewski' has sent the court dozens of requests via "Inmate Communication Forms". Less than a month after her request for signature bond to replace her million dollar bail was denied- for a fourth time- Kurczewski has asked the court to consider an even bigger request.
WAUKESHA, WI

