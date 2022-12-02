(Antioch, IL) A Kenosha County man is facing multiple charges, after a crash in Lake County that left himself and another person injured. Antioch Police say Raymond Underwood was driving a stolen vehicle late Saturday morning when he crashed head-on with another vehicle near Route 173 and Tiffany Road. Underwood was said to be seen driving recklessly in both Lake and Kenosha County’s before the crash. The 29-year-old and a victim in the other vehicle were hurt, though the victim was released…while Underwood remains hospitalized. When the Salem, Wisconsin man is released he will face charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, theft, aggravated fleeing and eluding and more…he was also wanted on a pair of warrants out of McHenry County, one of which is for residential burglary.

LAKE COUNTY, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO