Man charged in fatal shooting at Madison gas station last year pleads guilty
MADISON, Wis. — One of the men charged in a fatal shooting at a gas station on Madison’s west side that occurred last year pleaded guilty Tuesday, online court records show. Avieon Little, 25, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime. The other man accused in the case, 27-year-old Christopher Somersett, Jr., is charged with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jason Kijewski sentenced; life in prison for 2019 fatal shooting
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. - A Columbia County judge sentenced Jason Kijewski on Monday, Dec. 5 to life in prison following his conviction in the fatal shooting of a man in Columbia County in September 2019. Kijewski will be eligible for extended supervision after serving 30 years. Kijewski pleaded not contest...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Drewveon Portis sentenced; 5 years for 2020 Milwaukee shooting incident
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Drewveon Portis on Monday, Dec. 5 to five years in prison plus another five years of extended supervision in connection with a shooting incident that happened near 75th and Brown Deer Road in July 2020. Portis pleaded guilty on Aug. 8 to an...
Alleged dating app predator, linked to death investigations of 2 women, charged in kidnapping of 79-year-old woman
An alleged dating app predator linked to two death investigations has been arrested in the kidnapping of an elderly woman, officials said. Timothy Luther Olson Jr., 52, was wanted in several jurisdictions in Wisconsin after at least three women he met on dating apps allegedly fell unconscious, according to a public warning by the Racine Police Department.
Man charged in 2019 Columbia Co. murder sentenced to life in prison
PORTAGE, Wis. — A man charged with killing a Columbia County man inside his home more than three years ago was sentenced to life in prison on Monday. Jason Kijewski, 45, will be eligible for extended supervision after 30 years, consecutive to any other sentences he is currently serving. Kijewski plead guilty last week to a single charge of first-degree...
Wisconsin woman sentenced to life for killing grandmother, setting home on fire
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old mother recently pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison for killing her grandmother and setting her home on fire in 2021. According to the criminal complaint, on the morning of June 11, 2021, Fort Atkinson Police and Fire responded to a home on Foster Street to a report of a house fire. At the scene, a neighbor reportedly told Fort Atkinson Police Officer Ryan Walters that a "heavyset female and young child left prior to the fire."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Burlington missing person; new clues sought in 33-year-old case
BURLINGTON, Wis. - December 6, 2022 marks the 33rd anniversary of Kerry Aileen O’Brien Krueger’s disappearance. Racine County investigators wish to speak with anyone who knew Kerry when she lived in Burlington, Wisconsin in the 1980s. Officials say on Dec. 7, 1989, O'Brien Krueger was reported missing by...
nbc15.com
MPD: Man arrested for 7th OWI following crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was accused of his 7th OWI after being arrested Monday afternoon. An officer on the Madison Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Safety Team found a car crashed into a tree near Old Middleton Road and Norman Way around 12:40 p.m. Monday. According to...
Deputy has face reconstructed after drunk driver hits him
A Walworth County Sheriff’s Deputy, nearly killed by a drunk driver more than a year ago, opens up about his miraculous recovery and how deep the physical and mental wounds run.
WISN
Suspected dating app 'predator' connected to second death investigation
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County prosecutors say Timothy Olson is under suspicion in Racine for the death of a woman on Nov. 8. Olson was already a person of interest in thedeath of a woman in South Milwaukee. Racine police told WISN 12 News they would not discuss the investigation.
wlip.com
Salem Man Arrested for Crashing Stolen Vehicle in Lake County
(Antioch, IL) A Kenosha County man is facing multiple charges, after a crash in Lake County that left himself and another person injured. Antioch Police say Raymond Underwood was driving a stolen vehicle late Saturday morning when he crashed head-on with another vehicle near Route 173 and Tiffany Road. Underwood was said to be seen driving recklessly in both Lake and Kenosha County’s before the crash. The 29-year-old and a victim in the other vehicle were hurt, though the victim was released…while Underwood remains hospitalized. When the Salem, Wisconsin man is released he will face charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, theft, aggravated fleeing and eluding and more…he was also wanted on a pair of warrants out of McHenry County, one of which is for residential burglary.
CBS 58
Milwaukee's Black community outraged that 10-year-old boy is charged as an adult after allegedly killing his mom
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58 NEWS) -- Members of the Black community spoke out Tuesday about the need to transform the criminal justice system in light of a 10-year-old being charged as an adult after he allegedly admitted to shooting his mother to death. Many speakers talked about how broken the...
Rockford teen shot in the face, another injured, car riddled with bullets
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Police are searching for the shooter who pulled the trigger on two men Monday night in Rockford. Around 11:50 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the 1300 block of S. 6th Street for a reported shooting. As they were en route, another report came in of a shooting on the 2100 […]
Madison police arrest suspect in Lakeside Street homicide
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison on Monday arrested a 40-year-old man wanted in a deadly shooting in the city last month. In an updated incident report, the Madison Police Department said members of the Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team and the Violent Crimes Unit arrested the man in the city Monday without incident. He was booked into the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield police chase; 2 arrested after crash in West Allis
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Greenfield police chase ended in West Allis with the arrest of two men early Tuesday, Dec. 6. Officials tell FOX6 News the pursuit began around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers responded to the Golden Key Motel on Highway 100 just north of Beloit for a report of suspicious activity – and a traffic violation.
Accused dating app predator linked to second death investigation in Racine
An accused online dating predator is now under investigation for a second death in Racine. This comes after the death of a South Milwaukee woman last month.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings injure man, woman, 15-year-old
MILWAUKEE - Three people were shot in Milwaukee Monday afternoon, Dec. 5. The first shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. near 6th and Locust. Police said someone fired shots at a Milwaukee woman, 30, who was driving. She showed up at the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Around 4 p.m.,...
CBS 58
Second Timothy Olson death investigation: Woman found dead in Olson's bed, per law enforcement source
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A law enforcement source confirmed to CBS 58 that Timothy Olson's mother found a woman dead in Olson's bed Nov. 8, in her home where Olson also lived. The law enforcement source also confirmed Olson then took the dead woman's car and drove it to northern Illinois where he abandoned it Nov. 9.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Female killed in Milwaukee, man found dead days later
A female was killed in Milwaukee Sunday morning near 107th and Wabash. Police said on Tuesday, officers found a man, 50, dead from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle wanted in connection with Sunday's homicide.
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha Woman
Since being arrested for allegations of intentional homicide and felony theft Jessy Kurczewski' has sent the court dozens of requests via "Inmate Communication Forms". Less than a month after her request for signature bond to replace her million dollar bail was denied- for a fourth time- Kurczewski has asked the court to consider an even bigger request.
