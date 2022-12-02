ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you need to run any errands or put up those outdoor decorations, Monday would be the best day to do so. The quiet and chilly weather pattern continues into the beginning of the work week. It will be a cold start to Monday with morning temperatures in the sub-freezing 20s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be overhead for the day with afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

