How is Florida holding up 2 months after Hurricane Ian?

By David Rancken
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

It's been just over 2 months since Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers, Florida. That storm is now listed as the second most expensive storm to hit the US, second only to Katrina in 2005.

Latest estimates put the damage as high as 65 billion dollars. We wanted to check in with the people of southwest Florida.

Jeff Butera from ABC 7 in Fort Myers joined us in the KRLD Zoom Room.

Teajuana Ltd
4d ago

I went to a benefit concert in Ft. Myers last night called boots in the Sand. It was headlined by Lynard Skynard and Ted Nugent. Altogether there were about 6 acts, 1 comedian and not an empty seat in the house. Not a single one of them took a penny for their performance and that show alone raised over 1.5 million dollars that directly goes to hurricane relief. Pretty amazing seeing that many Floridians coming together to help their neighbors.

Becky Charlotte
3d ago

Many in my area still wondering where to go. An entire 50+ mobile home park flooded badly. Many mobile homes practically destroyed and most didn’t have flood insurance. Recovery from Nicole will take years.

