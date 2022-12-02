How is Florida holding up 2 months after Hurricane Ian?

It's been just over 2 months since Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers, Florida. That storm is now listed as the second most expensive storm to hit the US, second only to Katrina in 2005.

Latest estimates put the damage as high as 65 billion dollars. We wanted to check in with the people of southwest Florida.

Jeff Butera from ABC 7 in Fort Myers joined us in the KRLD Zoom Room.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram