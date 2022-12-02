Read full article on original website
KWQC
What is the probability of a white Christmas in the Quad Cities?
The Genesis Shootout tips off on Dec. 17. Army and Navy will battle for bragging rights and a traveling trophy on Dec. 9. Cat in Cedar County shot with arrow, $5k reward for info. Updated: 2 hours ago. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by...
Galesburg City Council to consider former junior high for new community center
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg City Council is scheduled to vote Monday night on the selection of the former Churchill Junior High as the location of the proposed community center. The development of a community center has been discussed by the City Council for some time, city officials said...
Mostly cloudy Tuesday, Thursday brings rain and maybe some snow late
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Active weather will continue to set up through the midwest this week. We will have the chance for a few showers Tuesday afternoon, but rainfall amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch. Wednesday will be our dry for the rest of the...
Holiday show ‘Plaid Tidings’ on stage at Timber Lake through Dec. 11
MT. CARROLL, Ill. (KWQC) -Timber Lake Playhouse is ready to celebrate the season by unwrapping a very special mainstage show called Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings from Dec. 1-11. Darren Mangler, Production Manager, and Lee Adami, show director, discuss the holiday season production while some of the cast members perform. The story finds the legendary Plaids come back to Earth to spread yuletide joy with the greatest holiday hits of the ages.
