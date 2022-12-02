ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KWQC

What is the probability of a white Christmas in the Quad Cities?

The Genesis Shootout tips off on Dec. 17. Army and Navy will battle for bragging rights and a traveling trophy on Dec. 9. Cat in Cedar County shot with arrow, $5k reward for info. Updated: 2 hours ago. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by...
KWQC

Holiday show ‘Plaid Tidings’ on stage at Timber Lake through Dec. 11

MT. CARROLL, Ill. (KWQC) -Timber Lake Playhouse is ready to celebrate the season by unwrapping a very special mainstage show called Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings from Dec. 1-11. Darren Mangler, Production Manager, and Lee Adami, show director, discuss the holiday season production while some of the cast members perform. The story finds the legendary Plaids come back to Earth to spread yuletide joy with the greatest holiday hits of the ages.
MOUNT CARROLL, IL

