3 juveniles detained on attempted murder charges in Lake City, police say
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three Lake City juveniles were detained in connection with two November shooting incidents, according to the Lake City Police Department. The three were detained on Nov. 30 and each was charged with two counts of attempted murder and second-degree assault and battery by a mob, LCPD said. According to police, […]
SC man gets life in prison for killing woman in front of her 5-year-old child
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County man has gotten life in prison for killing his own brother as well as a woman in front of her five-year-old child. Charles Jason Carmichael, 42, was convicted by a jury of two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman sentenced him to life in prison.
Lexington shooting investigation continues, police ask public for information
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington police are asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate a shooting at an apartment back in October. Police say the shooting happened on October 9, 2022, at the Reserve at Mill Landing apartments on East Main Street in Lexington. Investigators say they...
Sumter Police: missing 17 year-old safely located
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department says they safely located previously missing 17 year-old Jermeisha Williams. Authorities say Williams was reported missing after being dropped off at 9 a.m. Thursday at her school. At the time of her disappearance she was reportedly wearing blue jeans, a black shirt,...
Orangeburg authorities charge two suspects in murder case
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced two suspects have been charged with murder after a man was found dead in his yard. Investigators say they were called to a residential area off Five Chop Road on Nov. 29 after a deceased male was reported. The victim was believed to have been shot the previous night.
Lexington teacher arrested after gun found in car
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Authorities says 54 year-old Susan Horton of Lexington was arrested after officers found a handgun in her car at River Bluff High School. The Lexington Police Department says on Dec. 2 School Resource Officers received an anonymous tip that the high school teacher told students she had a gun in her car.
Sumter Police: Lugoff man involved in shooting, injuring two identified
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The individual involved in a November shooting that injured two has been identified, say police. Sumter Police says Terrance Demetrius Hall is wanted on attempted murder charges following an Althea Circle resident shooting. Two men, both 29, were found inside the residence on Nov. 11 with...
SLED: Lake City man charged in South Carolina shooting involving police officer
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lake City man faces several charges following an officer-involved shooting, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. SLED said Darrell Lee Williams, 37, was charged with seven counts of first-degree degree assault and battery; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony; and use […]
Two arrested after man found dead in his yard in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two men have been charged after an Orangeburg man was found dead in his yard last week, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. Deputies say they were called to a residential area off Five Chop Road on November 29 after a report of a deceased male. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies say discovered the body of an Estate Court man in his yard, who they believe was shot the previous night.
Students tasered, arrested after cafeteria fight at Richland Northeast High
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say two students were tasered after a fight inside the cafeteria at Richland Northeast High School in Columbia. According to officers, the two male students, who are related, got into a fight with other students Monday. Deputies say two school resource officers attempted to separate the pair but that they refused to comply with commands. Deputies also claim the two tried to break free from them and continued fighting.
RCSD: Two Richland Northeast High School students arrested for assaulting students, deputy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced two Richland Northeast High School students were arrested following a fight on campus Dec 5. The students, 15 and 16-year-old brothers have been charged with assaulting other students and a deputy, says the department. Officials say School Resource Officers attempted to separate the brothers after responding to a fight in the school’s cafeteria.
Police investigating after man shot, wounded at I-77 travel stop in Cayce
CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police say one person was later found wounded after reports of shots fired at an often busy stop for travelers and truck drivers. The department said the call came in just before 11 p.m. that there had been shots fired in the parking lot of the Love's Travel Stop at 2015 Bluff Road which is just off I-77.
Family wants missing father to bring 5-year-old Orangeburg girl back home
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The family of Aspen Jeter, the five-year-old girl missing in Orangeburg, made an appeal to the girl's father to bring her home safely. The family's attorney, Justin Bamberg, held a news conference Monday morning alongside the girl's uncle and cousin, as well as Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
Biological mother in Sumter accused of kidnapping her child turns herself in
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A mother who was at one point facing kidnapping charges in Sumter County over her alleged refusal to return a child to his legal guardian has turned herself in. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said that 29-year-old Jessica Marie Peebles contacted authorities on Friday to...
Calhoun deputies searching for man wanted in armed robbery
CALHOUN, S.C. (WOLO)— Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person wanted in connection with an armed robbery. Deputies say the suspect entered the Enmarket on Columbia Road at Burke Road in Saint Matthews on Dec. 2 around 5:45 a.m. and threatened the clerk with a weapon.
Woman pleads guilty for fraud, exploiting assisted living residents in Florence: AG
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence woman pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult and two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value of $10,000 or more, according to a release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Regan Simone Carter, 57,...
