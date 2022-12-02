ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, SC

Comments / 1

Related
News19 WLTX

SC man gets life in prison for killing woman in front of her 5-year-old child

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County man has gotten life in prison for killing his own brother as well as a woman in front of her five-year-old child. Charles Jason Carmichael, 42, was convicted by a jury of two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman sentenced him to life in prison.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington investigators continue search for apartment complex shooting suspects

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)– Investigators are searching for suspects involved in a Oct. 9 shooting that happened at the Reserve at Mill Landing apartments in Lexington. Lexington Police Department says officers responded at 10 a.m. to a call of gunfire at the complex, where a man was found shot in the lower body outside of his apartment. The victim was treated at the hospital and released the same day with non-life-threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Police: missing 17 year-old safely located

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter Police Department says they safely located previously missing 17 year-old Jermeisha Williams. Authorities say Williams was reported missing after being dropped off at 9 a.m. Thursday at her school. At the time of her disappearance she was reportedly wearing blue jeans, a black shirt,...
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg authorities charge two suspects in murder case

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced two suspects have been charged with murder after a man was found dead in his yard. Investigators say they were called to a residential area off Five Chop Road on Nov. 29 after a deceased male was reported. The victim was believed to have been shot the previous night.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington teacher arrested after gun found in car

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Authorities says 54 year-old Susan Horton of Lexington was arrested after officers found a handgun in her car at River Bluff High School. The Lexington Police Department says on Dec. 2 School Resource Officers received an anonymous tip that the high school teacher told students she had a gun in her car.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Police: Lugoff man involved in shooting, injuring two identified

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The individual involved in a November shooting that injured two has been identified, say police. Sumter Police says Terrance Demetrius Hall is wanted on attempted murder charges following an Althea Circle resident shooting. Two men, both 29, were found inside the residence on Nov. 11 with...
SUMTER, SC
iheart.com

Brothers Arrested After Fight At Richland Northeast

(Columbia, SC) -- Two students are facing charges after allegedly getting into a fight at a Richland County school. Police say a 15-year-old and his 16-year-old brother were arrested after a fight in the cafeteria of Richland Northeast on Monday. They are accused of continuing to fight when deputies tried...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Two arrested after man found dead in his yard in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two men have been charged after an Orangeburg man was found dead in his yard last week, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. Deputies say they were called to a residential area off Five Chop Road on November 29 after a report of a deceased male. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies say discovered the body of an Estate Court man in his yard, who they believe was shot the previous night.
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Students tasered, arrested after cafeteria fight at Richland Northeast High

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say two students were tasered after a fight inside the cafeteria at Richland Northeast High School in Columbia. According to officers, the two male students, who are related, got into a fight with other students Monday. Deputies say two school resource officers attempted to separate the pair but that they refused to comply with commands. Deputies also claim the two tried to break free from them and continued fighting.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Two Richland Northeast High School students arrested for assaulting students, deputy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced two Richland Northeast High School students were arrested following a fight on campus Dec 5. The students, 15 and 16-year-old brothers have been charged with assaulting other students and a deputy, says the department. Officials say School Resource Officers attempted to separate the brothers after responding to a fight in the school’s cafeteria.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Two students arrested after fight at Midlands high school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports two students at Richland Northeast have been arrested for fighting. Officials said a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, who are brothers, have been charged with multiple offenses after assaulting other students and a deputy. School resource officers responded to a...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Calhoun deputies searching for man wanted in armed robbery

CALHOUN, S.C. (WOLO)— Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person wanted in connection with an armed robbery. Deputies say the suspect entered the Enmarket on Columbia Road at Burke Road in Saint Matthews on Dec. 2 around 5:45 a.m. and threatened the clerk with a weapon.
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy