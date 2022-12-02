ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Man arrested in connection to Danville shooting

By Yuzhu Liu, Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is under arrest after officers said they identified him as the suspect in a shooting that left a teenager hurt Thursday afternoon.

Charles R. Moody was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon with further charges pending review of the case by the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office. He is currently being held at the Danville Public Safety Building awaiting arraignment.

The shooting Moody is accused of taking part in happened in the area of Montclaire Street and Smith Avenue Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the area for a report of shots being fired and were told by witnesses that shots were exchanged between someone in a black Cadillac sedan and a group of people standing in front of a home.

While officers were on the scene, they learned a 17-year-old from arrived at an area hospital with non-life-threatening gunshots wounds to his lower leg. The victim told officers he was walking into a home when he heard shots from behind him.

Police later found a car on Grant Street that matched the description given by witnesses and pulled it over. Moody, one of the occupants in the car, was identified as the suspect who was shooting from the vehicle on Montclaire.

Officers recovered two handguns from the Cadillac, one of which was modified with a switch device that turned it into an automatic weapon.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone who has information about it is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.

