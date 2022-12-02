Read full article on original website
Measure 114: Mid-Willamette Valley law enforcement leaders give their takes
On Dec. 8, law enforcement leaders in the mid-Willamette Valley and the rest of Oregon will be faced with a choice: whether to enforce the state’s newest gun law. Oregon voters narrowly passed Measure 114 in the Nov. 8 General Election with 50.7% voting yes and 49.4% voting no, state Secretary of State records show.
Japanese company plans $810M battery plant in South Carolina
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A Japanese company said it plans to build batteries for electric BMW vehicles at a new plant in South Carolina, spending $810 million on a facility that could have up to 1,170 workers. Envision AESC did not say Tuesday when its plant in Florence will...
Shapiro taps longtime aides to top jobs in governor's office
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is tapping longtime aides to take top positions in his office weeks before he is sworn in as Pennsylvania's 48th governor, as he prepares to leave the attorney general's office for a sprawling administration that runs the nation's fifth-most populous state. Shapiro...
