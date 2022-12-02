Read full article on original website
NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center’s new community room will be named “The Giantomasi Family Community Room” in honor of the family’s ongoing commitment to the organization. Francis J. Giantomasi serves as the chairperson of the NBIMC board of trustees and is an executive committee member of Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC.
The Montclair school board has opted to go with an experienced hand and a Montclair native to lead the high school athletic department. Ron Anello, who was a coach for the Montclair High School football team this past fall, was named the interim athletic director last week to replace P.J. Scarpello, who recently resigned to be athletic director of the New Hope-Solebury School District in New Hope, Pennsylvania, at the end of October.
Students in Union City High School’s Theater Department have been in rehearsals for more than two months for this week’s production of Macbeth. Five says a week for five hours each day after school. A grueling rehearsal schedule to be sure. The classic Shakespeare story has a major...
A problem with "internal servers" caused an early end to classes Monday at the Hudson County Schools of Technology Secaucus and Jersey City campuses. The district told students and parents about the problem in an email. The school’s website was down early Tuesday morning and there was no mention on the school’s social media.
The Jersey City Medical Center will host two simultaneous community outreach events at the Newport Centre and Hudson Malls on Saturday. “We encourage area residents to attend, get involved, and ask questions. The medical center is a hub of health information, and we are always available to support the health needs of our community,” JCMC Director of Diversity and Inclusion Adrienne Austin said in a statement.
Classes at the Hudson County Schools of Technology Secaucus and Jersey City campuses were cut short and all after-school activities were canceled Monday because the district’s internal computer servers were knocked offline. District officials, who did not respond for comment immediately, would not say if the disruption was the...
An Oakland middle school student was revived following a medical episode in gym class, authorities said. The Valley Middle School nurse was conducting CPR on the 13-year-old boy -- who responders said had a pre-existing medical condition -- when police arrived shortly after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. "He was...
The Paterson school district has hired 115 teachers in the 11 weeks since authorizing $7,500 signing bonuses to new hires, officials said. However, the number of teaching vacancies in New Jersey’s 3rd-largest city has risen from 135 on Sept. 14 — the night the school board approved the bonus plan — to 146 as of Dec. 1.
The Montclair girls volleyball team in recent seasons came up just short of winning a Super Essex Conference division title. For 2022, the Mounties were looking to finally bring home their first SEC Liberty Division championship. And they did just that, with the help of a 10-match winning streak. "I...
Pillar College hosted its Ninth Annual Pastor Appreciation Breakfast on October 11, 2022 at the Robert Treat Hotel in Newark, NJ. Rev. Dr. Nicole Martin, keynote speaker and a 2021 Global Leadership Summit presenter, remarked on “The Context of the Call.”. “Pillar College hosts the Pastor Appreciation Breakfast each...
Barbara M. “Babs” Eberhardt, co-owner of a Montclair real estate firm, active in township organizations and a longtime township resident, died in her sleep at home on Nov. 1, 2022. She was 98. Ms. Eberhardt was born in Montclair in 1924 and moved to Lincoln Park in 1932....
Thanksgiving was terrible for twin sisters Myrlene Laurince-Hillaire and Myriam Laurince. “Bernard is the one who always cooks, who made the turkey you know. We missed that,” Myrlene said. “She took that away from us.”. Myrlene is the mother of 22-year-old Bernard Placide who was killed by Englewood...
Highlighting its nationally recognized achievements in patient safety and quality, two Atlantic Health System hospitals were named Top Hospitals nationally by The Leapfrog Group. Morristown Medical Center was named a Top Teaching Hospital, and Chilton Medical Center was named a Top General Hospital. Announced Tuesday, the Leapfrog Top Hospital award...
Mario Ernesto Corado Avila of Bloomfield, formerly of Montclair, died on Nov. 16, 2022, with his mother, Ana Leticia Avila, and brother, Guillermo Avila, by his side. He was 41. Mr. Avila formerly worked as administrator at the West Essex Board of Realtors. Prior to that he was a real...
The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department. November 29, 2022 (Bloomfield Avenue): An employee of the Shell Gas Station reported that an unknown person entered the mini mart and stole $135.00 worth of Vape pens. The suspect was located by patrol behind Glenfield School. The employee did not wish to prosecute and the items were returned.
Chase McGee's classmates met with him at his home and walked with him all the way to school, where a parade was waiting for him.
A former bureau chief of the New York City Department of Corrections is heading across the river to take on a key Hudson County role. Becky Scott, who retired from a 30-year career in New York City corrections last year, is expected to be appointed director of the Hudson County Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation this week.
With the job market tightening, it’s not going to be as easy, according to some experts, to find employment here in the state. A few months ago, you could pretty much write your own ticket when it came to a job with employers, practically begging for people to come work there.
We often say, in the face of tragedy, and when a hero is lost, that we must never let such a hero’s memory be forgotten. Three years ago, our region faced such a senseless tragedy when Joseph Seals, a North Arlington resident and Jersey City police detective, was shot and killed in the line of duty during one of the worst shootings we’ve ever known.
This slideshow requires JavaScript. EAST ORANGE, NJ — Officials from East Orange, Essex County and the state were joined by residents and others on Monday, Nov. 28, for the historic groundbreaking ceremony for the Crossings at Brick Church Station in East Orange. The $500 million project marks a major investment in jobs, housing and scholarship opportunities for residents of East Orange over the next six years. Josh Weingarten, a developer at Triangle Equities, served as the guest speaker for the event. Esteemed guests included Gov. Phil Murphy, Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver, East Orange City Council Chairperson Christopher Awe and Mayor Ted R. Green.
