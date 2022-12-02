The Montclair school board has opted to go with an experienced hand and a Montclair native to lead the high school athletic department. Ron Anello, who was a coach for the Montclair High School football team this past fall, was named the interim athletic director last week to replace P.J. Scarpello, who recently resigned to be athletic director of the New Hope-Solebury School District in New Hope, Pennsylvania, at the end of October.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO