ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
essexnewsdaily.com

Newark Beth Israel names new community room in honor of the Giantomasi family

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center’s new community room will be named “The Giantomasi Family Community Room” in honor of the family’s ongoing commitment to the organization. Francis J. Giantomasi serves as the chairperson of the NBIMC board of trustees and is an executive committee member of Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC.
NEWARK, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair chooses Anello as MHS interim AD

The Montclair school board has opted to go with an experienced hand and a Montclair native to lead the high school athletic department. Ron Anello, who was a coach for the Montclair High School football team this past fall, was named the interim athletic director last week to replace P.J. Scarpello, who recently resigned to be athletic director of the New Hope-Solebury School District in New Hope, Pennsylvania, at the end of October.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City Medical Center to host community outreach events at Newport Centre, Hudson Malls

The Jersey City Medical Center will host two simultaneous community outreach events at the Newport Centre and Hudson Malls on Saturday. “We encourage area residents to attend, get involved, and ask questions. The medical center is a hub of health information, and we are always available to support the health needs of our community,” JCMC Director of Diversity and Inclusion Adrienne Austin said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Student Revived After Medical Episode At Bergen Middle School

An Oakland middle school student was revived following a medical episode in gym class, authorities said. The Valley Middle School nurse was conducting CPR on the 13-year-old boy -- who responders said had a pre-existing medical condition -- when police arrived shortly after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. "He was...
OAKLAND, NJ
thepositivecommunity.com

Pillar College’s Pastor Appreciation Breakfast

Pillar College hosted its Ninth Annual Pastor Appreciation Breakfast on October 11, 2022 at the Robert Treat Hotel in Newark, NJ. Rev. Dr. Nicole Martin, keynote speaker and a 2021 Global Leadership Summit presenter, remarked on “The Context of the Call.”. “Pillar College hosts the Pastor Appreciation Breakfast each...
NEWARK, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Barbara M. ‘Babs’ Eberhardt

Barbara M. “Babs” Eberhardt, co-owner of a Montclair real estate firm, active in township organizations and a longtime township resident, died in her sleep at home on Nov. 1, 2022. She was 98. Ms. Eberhardt was born in Montclair in 1924 and moved to Lincoln Park in 1932....
MONTCLAIR, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Two Atlantic Health System hospitals earn 2022 Leapfrog Top Hospital Award for outstanding quality and safety

Highlighting its nationally recognized achievements in patient safety and quality, two Atlantic Health System hospitals were named Top Hospitals nationally by The Leapfrog Group. Morristown Medical Center was named a Top Teaching Hospital, and Chilton Medical Center was named a Top General Hospital. Announced Tuesday, the Leapfrog Top Hospital award...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Mario Ernesto Corado Avila

Mario Ernesto Corado Avila of Bloomfield, formerly of Montclair, died on Nov. 16, 2022, with his mother, Ana Leticia Avila, and brother, Guillermo Avila, by his side. He was 41. Mr. Avila formerly worked as administrator at the West Essex Board of Realtors. Prior to that he was a real...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Crime: Hate Speech Graffiti on Edgemont Park Playground Under Investigation

The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department. November 29, 2022 (Bloomfield Avenue): An employee of the Shell Gas Station reported that an unknown person entered the mini mart and stole $135.00 worth of Vape pens. The suspect was located by patrol behind Glenfield School. The employee did not wish to prosecute and the items were returned.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
theobserver.com

REMEMBERING 2 LOCAL HEROES WHO GAVE THEIR LIVES 3 YEARS AGO

We often say, in the face of tragedy, and when a hero is lost, that we must never let such a hero’s memory be forgotten. Three years ago, our region faced such a senseless tragedy when Joseph Seals, a North Arlington resident and Jersey City police detective, was shot and killed in the line of duty during one of the worst shootings we’ve ever known.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange, state officials break ground on Crossings redevelopment

This slideshow requires JavaScript. EAST ORANGE, NJ — Officials from East Orange, Essex County and the state were joined by residents and others on Monday, Nov. 28, for the historic groundbreaking ceremony for the Crossings at Brick Church Station in East Orange. The $500 million project marks a major investment in jobs, housing and scholarship opportunities for residents of East Orange over the next six years. Josh Weingarten, a developer at Triangle Equities, served as the guest speaker for the event. Esteemed guests included Gov. Phil Murphy, Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver, East Orange City Council Chairperson Christopher Awe and Mayor Ted R. Green.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

Montclair, NJ
725
Followers
3K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

 https://www.montclairlocal.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy