Maryland Department of Health Reports First Cold-Related Illness Death of the 2022-2023 Winter Weather Season

Read full article on original website
Related
wfmd.com
Crash On 340 In Frederick County Sends One Person To Trauma Center
Frederick, Md. (DG) – An accident on Rt 340 Monday after sends one person to a trauma center. Maryland State Police responded to the ramp from Rt 340 eastbound onto Interstate 70 Monday at around 3:30 PM for the accident. One person was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore...
wfmd.com
Thurmont Man Killed On Route 26 In Frederick County
Frederick, MD ( DG) – A Thurmont man was killed in a vehicle accident early Tuesday morning on Route 26 at Monocacy Boulevard in Frederick. Maryland State Police responded to Route 26 at Monocacy Boulevard for two vehicle accident at around 6:30 AM. Police say the driver of a...
wfmd.com
Changes To Liquor Laws Discussed During Frederick County Delegation Hearing On Saturday
One would allow some venues to serve alcoholic beverages. Frederick, Md (KM) Changes to Frederick County’s liquor laws are being considered by the local Legislative Delegation. During their hearing on Saturday, lawmakers heard a request from the County Liquor Commission to be allowed to grant licenses to miniature golf...
wfmd.com
Crash In Washington County Kills 18-Year-Old
The vehicle was traveling on Route 67 when it went off the road and hit a tree. Hagerstown, MD (DG) – A vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Washington County claimed the life of teenager from Knoxville. Maryland State Police responded to Route 67 near Park Hall Road at...
wfmd.com
Frederick County Executive First Public Information Briefing
FREDERICK, Md. – Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater today announced the structure of her Transition Team, which will help to set priorities for her Administration. Co-chaired by Toni Bowie and Rick Weldon, the Transition Team comprises eight committees: a senior advisory committee and seven working committees. Nearly 100 Frederick County residents will serve on a committee to help shape the county’s future.
wfmd.com
12_06_22 Big Donation to CCFK and Mason Carter Joins MNE
WFMD receives a surprise donation for Christmas Cash for Kids. Also, Frederick County Council member Mason Carter joins MNE.
wfmd.com
New Frederick County Executive Sworn In
FREDERICK, Md. – Jessica Fitzwater took the oath of office as Frederick County Executive on Monday, becoming only the second person to hold the position. She succeeds Jan Gardner, who attended the ceremony at the Weinberg Center for the Arts in a show of support. In Executive Fitzwater’s inaugural speech, she committed to prioritizing the values of inclusion, sustainability and accountability.
wfmd.com
Job Hunt December 4, 2022
Business Development Representative (8300056376) As a Business Development Representative, you’ll be in charge of selling our state-of-the-art flooring equipment to various industries. You’ll craft your opportunities, qualify your own deals, and help “close the sale”. You’ll maintain a pipeline full of opportunities with our ideal clients/prospects. You’ll be part of a turnaround and modernize a sales department that’s excited to do more and sell more… and you’ll make some great money while doing so!
Comments / 0