Maryland Department of Health Reports First Cold-Related Illness Death of the 2022-2023 Winter Weather Season

Business Development Representative (8300056376) As a Business Development Representative, you’ll be in charge of selling our state-of-the-art flooring equipment to various industries. You’ll craft your opportunities, qualify your own deals, and help “close the sale”. You’ll maintain a pipeline full of opportunities with our ideal clients/prospects. You’ll be part of a turnaround and modernize a sales department that’s excited to do more and sell more… and you’ll make some great money while doing so!

FREDERICK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO