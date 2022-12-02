From the Archives: The Evening Tribune first hit street back in 1895

Front page of the first edition of the Evening Tribune, Monday, Dec. 2, 1895. (U-T archives)

On Monday, Dec. 2, 1895, the first Evening Tribune newspaper was published by Thomas Dykes Beasley and Frederick Ernest Augustus Kimball.

The first edition was four pages long. The first item on page one under the heading "Editorial Comment" was, "Young ladies should heed the fact that 1896 is a leap year and also that there will not be another leap year until 1904, eight long years."

An Associated Press story from Constantinople bore the headline, "Situation Grave."

Under the front page headline, "La Jolla Notes," a Tribune writer reported that the cottages were filling up for the winter season.

On the second page, Beasley and Kimball introduced the Evening Tribune as, "The People's Paper," and set the subscription price at just 25 cents per month.

"No pains will be spared to produce a paper that shall give all the news in a pleasing and attractive manner so as to satisfy popular interest," it said.

The Evening Tribune would become The Tribune-Sun, the Evening Tribune (again), The Tribune and the San Diego Tribune.

Almost 96 years after its founding, dwindling circulation for the afternoon newspaper led to the merger of the San Diego Tribune with its sister paper, The San Diego Union, to form today's San Diego Union-Tribune.

From the Evening Tribune, Monday, Dec. 2, 1895:

THE PEOPLE'S PAPER

In putting the subscription price of THE TRIBUNE down to the extraordinary low figures of 25 cents per month, the proprietors of this paper recognize two facts: First, that there are a great many people in this city who do not at this time take any local daily paper, for the simple reason that they cannot afford to. Second, that there is a tendency all over the country to decrease the subscription price of newspapers, and a live up to date paper cannot afford to ignore the signs of the times.

The first reason adduced, however, is the more important. THE TRIBUNE intends to find its way into the home of every laboring man in this city; with this fact accomplished it may boast, not without reason, that it is "The People's Paper;" and in order to accelerate this object no pains will be spared to produce a paper that shall give the news, and all the news, and present it in such an attractive manner as to at once arouse and satisfy popular interest.

POWER OF THE PRESS

Buy Yet How Few Realize Its Actual Value.

The importance of the newspaper to everyday life is beyond the conception of the average man. It is the medium though which nations communicate with each other, and from that on down through the multitude of conditions that all find themselves in. the prince and potentate pay homage to its power, and what would be the work of the greatest inventor without the aid of the newspaper.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .