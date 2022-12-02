ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

Art created by incarcerated youth in Utah featured in new library exhibit

SALT LAKE CITY — A new art exhibit at the Salt Lake City Public Library is getting attention. It features the work of people who are incarcerated in Utah. The exhibit is called “Dissolving Contradictions.” It was created by youth who are a part of Utah’s juvenile justice system, who took part in a college credit art seminar on surrealism.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

“Quiet Santa” provides space for kids with sensory issues

OREM, Utah– The University Place Mall in Orem is running a special “Quiet Santa” for kids with special sensory needs like those with Autism. The mall has partnered for years with the Melissa Nellesen Center to help kids with sensory needs meet Santa. Parent Sierra Draper said...
OREM, UT
KSLTV

Volunteers desperately needed to take kids in need Christmas shopping

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A major Christmas giving event to help students in need in South Jordan is in “need” itself. Christmas For Kids — which is put on by the Jordan Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization for the Jordan School District — is short about 200 volunteer chaperones, and the event is just five days away.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
multihousingnews.com

McWhinney, Common Unveil Salt Lake City Community

Leasing is underway at the micro apartment property, intended to address the city’s affordable housing deficit. Development firm McWhinney and residential brand Common have initiated leasing at Lattice, a Salt Lake City property that was formerly a hotel. The apartments will add much-needed housing to the vibrant Granary District to address the city’s shortage of affordable housing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy