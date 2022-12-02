Read full article on original website
Utah’s Kilby Block Party announces 2023 headliners: The Strokes, Pavement, Yeah Yeah Yeahs
The fourth annual Kilby Block Party will be the largest multi-day indie music festival to ever happen in Salt Lake City yet. The music festival is set to take place on May 12, 2023, to May 14, 2023, at the Utah State Fairpark with more than 50 musicians and bands joining the fun.
ksl.com
Utahn, former BYU dancer stars in national tour of 'Moulin Rouge'
SALT LAKE CITY — As the beat drops to the sounds of "Lady Marmalade" every night at the Moulin Rouge (aka the Eccles Theater through Dec. 11), the silhouette of a Davis High graduate fills the stage. It's a place Libby Fowler Lloyd always dreamed of — the lights,...
KSLTV
Art created by incarcerated youth in Utah featured in new library exhibit
SALT LAKE CITY — A new art exhibit at the Salt Lake City Public Library is getting attention. It features the work of people who are incarcerated in Utah. The exhibit is called “Dissolving Contradictions.” It was created by youth who are a part of Utah’s juvenile justice system, who took part in a college credit art seminar on surrealism.
Opinion: Go see the Ogden Christmas Village
Visit Ogden, Utah, to see the Christmas Village lights this holiday season.
kslnewsradio.com
“Quiet Santa” provides space for kids with sensory issues
OREM, Utah– The University Place Mall in Orem is running a special “Quiet Santa” for kids with special sensory needs like those with Autism. The mall has partnered for years with the Melissa Nellesen Center to help kids with sensory needs meet Santa. Parent Sierra Draper said...
Family-friendly Christmas events in Utah
Here’s a running list of Christmas-themed activities and events in Utah that families can enjoy together during this holiday season.
ksl.com
Temple Square Christmas lights have evolved during construction, but retain familiar features
SALT LAKE CITY — The annual tradition of Christmas lights at Temple Square has been downsized in recent years, as construction and renovation efforts continue, but it is still a popular activity for tourists and visitors alike. The Christmas lights have long been focused around the Salt Lake Temple,...
Park City resort offers dinner in a life-size snow globe
Edge Steakhouse at the Westgate Park City Resort & Spa is offering dinner in a life-size snow globe this winter.
SLCPD’s Pay-it-Forward event lavishes 50 children with holiday gifts, experiences
Fifty children selected from the Salt Lake School District spent their Saturday with Santa and shopping for Christmas presents, courtesy of the Salt Lake City Police Department's Pay-it-Forward program.
KSLTV
Volunteers desperately needed to take kids in need Christmas shopping
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A major Christmas giving event to help students in need in South Jordan is in “need” itself. Christmas For Kids — which is put on by the Jordan Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization for the Jordan School District — is short about 200 volunteer chaperones, and the event is just five days away.
multihousingnews.com
McWhinney, Common Unveil Salt Lake City Community
Leasing is underway at the micro apartment property, intended to address the city’s affordable housing deficit. Development firm McWhinney and residential brand Common have initiated leasing at Lattice, a Salt Lake City property that was formerly a hotel. The apartments will add much-needed housing to the vibrant Granary District to address the city’s shortage of affordable housing.
Provo art show highlights intersection between Latter-day Saint faith, OCD
With a deep look inward, each artist projected — outward — their experiences. And judging by the line extending out the door of Writ & Vision on Friday, the work resonated with the community. On Friday, the rare book store on Provo’s Center Street helped open a new...
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
kjzz.com
'He died happy,' says family after toymaker killed on pre-Christmas toy run
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A retired roofer-turned-toymaker was on a pre-Christmas run to give away handmade toys when he died in a crash near 9000 South and Bangerter Highway. "If he met you for two seconds, or two hours, or your whole life, he was going to bring...
Wasatch Wilderness: Limber Pine (Pinus flexilis James)
WASATCH MOUNTAINS, Utah – Limber Pine (Pinus flexilis James) is a small to medium-sized evergreen tree native to the Wasatch Mountains. A durable tree that often grows on exposed, rocky […]
'Project Warming Hands' aims to help Ogden homeless shelter with donations
The winter months are always concerning when it comes to temperatures dropping and members of Utah's homeless community.
What is Treacher Collins Syndrome? Ogden family opens their home to share their journey
Teacher Collins Syndrome (TCS) is a rare genetic disorder. You may be familiar with it if you’ve seen the 2017 film Wonder. For one Ogden family, TCS is not something they only see in the movies, it's something they live with every day.
kslnewsradio.com
Great Salt Lake, moisture created Tuesday’s commuter fog and maybe Wednesday’s
SALT LAKE CITY — Fog isn’t one of the weather features that Utahns typically deal with, but as Tuesday morning commuters learned, it does appear in the Beehive state from time to time. And the National Weather Service said it could reappear for the Wednesday commute. Christine Kruse...
No-Kill Utah nearing reality with Animal Services lifesaving efforts
The Best Friends Animal Society shared its gratitude and congratulations to three different animal service agencies across Utah for their efforts in saving the lives of cats and dogs through its No-Kill Utah initiative.
