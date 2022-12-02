RM Sotheby's will be offering The Youngtimer Collection for auction in Miami on 10 December. Just over 55 cars will be up for sale, making this auction unique because it leans toward modern classics. So, if you grew up in the late '80s and '90s (and even the early noughties) and were fixated on the new cars that came out at the time, this auction is where you need to be.

