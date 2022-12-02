ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Spied With Updated Rear Bumper

Porsche continues to fiddle with the 911 GT3 Touring, as we can see from our latest spy shots. This time, Porsche has the Touring out for some winter testing ahead of what appears to be a light facelift. So far, changes are concentrated around the rear of the car. Unfortunately, the snow makes it a bit difficult to spot them.
Ultra Rare 1979 BMW M1 AHG Studie That Once Belonged To Paul Walker Heads To Auction

One of the world's rarest BMWs, the M1 AHG Studie, is set to cause a stir at an upcoming RM Sotheby's auction later this month. Based on the iconic mid-engined supercar, the AHG Studie is the brainchild of Peter Gartemann, a prominent BMW dealer in Germany. After the Procar racing series ended in 1982, Gartemann set out to create a limited design study inspired by the racecars.
Bentley Tests Its First Production Batur In A Gorgeous Purple

Bentley is gearing up to go electric but before it does, the UK automaker plans to go out with a bang. Earlier this year, the 2023 Bentley Batur debuted at Pebble Beach with the most powerful twin-turbocharged W12 yet. This gas-powered swan song produces 730 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque, and only 18 lucky customers will have the opportunity to purchase one for $1.95 million.
2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance Is A 791-Horsepower Luxury Limo

4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and plug-in hybrid system generate 791 horsepower and 1,055 lb-ft After the seventh-generation S-Class debuted for the 2021 model year, we've been patiently waiting for Mercedes to reveal the AMG variant. The time has finally come, and we can now say a warm hello to the 2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance: an ultra-luxury limousine with nearly 800 horsepower. This new S63 lives within AMG's new electrified E Performance sub-brand, which already includes the 671-hp C63 S E Performance and 831-hp GT63 S E Performance.
Audi Will Merge The Digital And Physical Realms To Showcase New Car Interior

Audi will present an all-new digital artwork at Design Miami, which takes place from 30 November to 4 December. To create this new artwork, Audi turned to Andres Reisinger, who is one of the foremost digital artists of the 21st century. Reisinger focuses on groundbreaking work between the digital and physical spheres. In the case of this artwork, he will essentially focus on the interior of the Audi Grandsphere concept, bringing it to life in a virtual world of architecture and color.
BMW M2 With M Performance Parts Makes First Public Appearance

The BMW M2 has seen the light of day at the Essen Motor Show, equipped with a full run of M Performance parts. BMW has previously detailed the litany of parts, including the new center-locking wheels that could make an appearance on the car, but this is our first time seeing the full list of parts in the light of day.
2023 Polaris Slingshot Adds Crazy Customization To Three-Wheeled Freedom

The current Polaris Slingshot only made its debut in early 2020, yet Polaris is already announcing the second round of significant upgrades. The 2023 updates will give customers access to new personalization and customization features. The three-wheeler can be loaded with new practicalities, while an exciting new range of colors will help it stand out, just in case people miss the fact that it's missing the fourth wheel.
The 5 Best Cars For Sale At RM Sotheby's Youngtimer Collection Auction

RM Sotheby's will be offering The Youngtimer Collection for auction in Miami on 10 December. Just over 55 cars will be up for sale, making this auction unique because it leans toward modern classics. So, if you grew up in the late '80s and '90s (and even the early noughties) and were fixated on the new cars that came out at the time, this auction is where you need to be.
Carbon-Bodied Ford GT Will Have 1,500 HP Of Le Mans-Derived Fury

The original do-over Ford GT was a 550-horsepower supercharged V8 monster. But someone out there thinks it still needs roughly 1,000 hp more. GT1 isn't just a race car classification. The Michigan-based shop will turn your circa 2005 GT into a carbon-bodied, winged, 1,500+ horsepower racing monster. GT1 bought the...
Munro MK_1 Is A Hardcore EV Off-Roader Built To Last 50 Years

The first Scottish manufacturer in more than four decades has been teasing us with tidbits of information about its new EV for weeks, but here it is in all its simplistic glory. This is the Munro MK_1, and it's a no-nonsense electric workhorse. Munro claims it's the most capable fully...
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Makes North American Debut In Miami

The all-new Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato made its North American debut at Lamborghini's Beach Lounge in Miami. Long-time Lamborghini customers and influential guests were invited to the exclusive event, which centered around the desert-destroying supercar. Two vehicles, one painted in Verde Gea and another in Bianco Phanes, were displayed for attendees to ogle at.
Tesla Model X And Model S Want To Challenge Luxury Big Guns With New Rear Screens

Tesla's Model X and Model S are set to receive a considerable infotainment upgrade if a leaked image (seen below) is anything to go by. The picture, shared by a Tesla Owners Club Romania member, depicts a thoroughly updated rear screen for the range-topping models. While the screen appears to be the same size, the surface is notably larger than the existing version, thanks to a slimmer bezel.
McLaren Sells Cars From Heritage Collection To Fund Artura Fixes

In order to fund the McLaren Artura, the Woking-based company has sold a number of cars out of its heritage collection, Automotive News reports. The buyer of the cars is Bahrain's Mumtalakat Holding company, which owns a 60% stake in McLaren. McLaren needed funding after issues with the Artura required...
SPIED: Mercedes AMG GT 4-Door Gets New Screen To Match New Face

We've spied the updated Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door again, this time during some winter testing that yielded the first photos of the new car's interior. "New" may be a strong word, as Mercedes has consistently updated the 4-Door over the last few years. Still, this is the car's first update after some new additions earlier this year.
2021 Koenigsegg Regera With Just 28 Miles Up For Grabs

A practically new Koenigsegg Regera has come up for sale via duPont Registry, showing just 28 miles on the clock. The car is beautifully specified, with a fully exposed bicolor carbon fiber body in silver and black, accented by red detailing. Inside, the monochromatic theme is continued with loads more naked carbon fiber contrasted by touches of white quilted leather and a touch of teal in the center console.
2022 CarBuzz Awards: Winners Announced

As 2022 rolls to a close, we've had some time to think about the best cars, trucks, and SUVs we've been behind the wheel of in the last 12 months. And it's finally time to announce the winners of the 2022 CarBuzz Awards. Our ten categories remained unchanged, but with...
