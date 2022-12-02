ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How Sony Music Publishing’s Amy Coles Helped Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ Become the Runaway Hit of 2022

By Shirley Halperin
SFGate
 4 days ago
brides.com

Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Maya Devi

White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'

A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
SFGate

Ice Cube Says Warner Bros. Won’t Give Him ‘Friday’ Rights, and He’s Not Buying Them: ‘F— No! I’m Not Paying for My Own Stuff’

Ice Cube wants full control of the “Friday” film franchise, but he says Warner Bros. is standing in his way. Appearing on the most recent episode of Mike Tyson’s “Hotboxin'” podcast, Cube urged the studio to give him the rights to the franchise and rejected the possibility of buying the rights from the studio himself. Cube starred in and wrote three “Friday” movies, all of which were produced and distributed by New Line Cinema. Warner Bros. now owns New Line, so Cube can’t move forward on a fourth “Friday” movie without the studios’ blessing.
SFGate

Andrew Dominik Says Brad Pitt Is the Reason He Gets Out of ‘Director Jail,’ Not Wanting to Make ‘Bedtime Stories’

“I spend a lot of time in director jail, then my friend Brad Pitt comes down and talks to the parole board and convinces them to let me out. Then I just go out and re-offend again, I’m incorrigible,” said director Andrew Dominik when speaking to an audience at the Red Sea Film Festival about why he doesn’t get the chance to direct as often as he would like.
SFGate

Shania Twain Proves She’s Still the People’s Choice

Shania Twain arrived at this year’s 2022 People’s Choice Awards to perform her ’90s country-pop smashes, “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” The Canadian country superstar also received the Music Icon award for her record-breaking hits and immeasurable impact on generations of artists.
SFGate

Review: 'Spoiler Alert' — You're gonna need those Kleenex

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In one of the more effective moments of “Spoiler Alert,” the camera does something unexpected and wise: it leaves the room. At the very moment a dining-table conversation becomes unbearably painful, the viewer is moved outside, where we can only watch the characters in shadows through a window, hearing nothing.

