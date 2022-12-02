ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsborg, KS

Eric Brown leaving Salina Area Chamber of Commerce

Recently, the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee accepted the resignation of Eric L. Brown. Eric accepted a position with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and his last day with the chamber will be in early January 2023. Brown first joined the Chamber staff in 2011 as...
SALINA, KS
K-State commencement ceremonies Friday, Saturday

MANHATTAN — More than 1,100 students are candidates for graduation from Kansas State University this fall, with commencement ceremonies set for Friday in Manhattan and Salina and Saturday in Manhattan. Ceremony information, including parking and accommodations, as well as a live webcast of the Manhattan campus ceremonies, will be...
MANHATTAN, KS
State recognizes McPherson College student

McPHERSON – McPherson College student Emma Speer was among the inaugural class of the NextGen Under 30 recognized at an awards ceremony in Topeka on Friday. NextGen Under 30 is a recognition program developed by the Kansas legislature that celebrates the talent cultivated in Kansas to keep young professionals in the state.
MCPHERSON, KS
Jerry Ivey pond, Smoky Hill River trail among Salina City Commission agenda items

Jerry Ivey Memorial Park pond and the Smoky Hill River Greenway Trail are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
SALINA, KS
Newton cabinet maker to shut down; hundreds will lose jobs

HARVEY COUNTY— The MasterBrand cabinet plant, 831 South Columbus in Newton is closing on December 15. The company announced the news to the 450 local employees on Monday. The company has also closed a plant in Lynchburg, Virginia this fall. Company officials cite a softening in the housing market...
NEWTON, KS
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 5

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Gill, Eric; 57; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Kary, Kane Lee;...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
This Day in Weather History: Heavy snow in McPherson Co. in 1999

In 1999, an early season winter storm produced a 30-mile wide swath of six to 10 inches of snow across south-central Kansas from around Kingman, east northeast across the Wichita metropolitan area, to around Hillsboro. The greatest accumulations occurred across northern Sedgwick, Harvey and McPherson counties. The snow was convective, with thunder and lightning reported over most of these areas. The heavy wet snow also damaged many trees and power lines.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Mule deer mounts, power tools stolen from storage unit

Multiple items, including two mule deer mounts, were stolen from a south Salina storage unit last month. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime in November, items were stolen from a storage unit in the 3000 block of S. Ninth Street, including the following. ●A 21-point mule...
SALINA, KS
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Parker Erickson!

Congratulations to Parker Erickson of Ramona, the Week 13 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Parker, who scored 13 of 14 points, wins $100. Although the season is underway, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to make your picks for a chance to win great...
SALINA, KS
Two people sought in theft from laundry vending machine

Police are looking for two people seen on surveillance video taking cash and coins from a vending machine at a central Salina laundry. Thursday at approximately 3:45 p.m., a white man and a white woman entered Speedy Wash at 514 E. Iron Avenue. They brought with them an assortment of keys and attempted to use them to get into a vending machine.
SALINA, KS
Great Plains Federal Credit Union ATM, window shot up Friday night

Police are investigating an incident in which a south Salina financial institution was damaged by gunfire Friday night. Officers were sent to Great Plains Federal Credit Union, 2061 S. Ohio Street, on Saturday morning for a report of damage to property. The credit union's ATM appeared to have several bullet holes in it, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Additionally, the three-foot by eight-foot window at the drive-through had at least five shots fired into it.
SALINA, KS
Salina man arrested on requested aggravated burglary, theft charges

A local man was arrested early this morning after he allegedly entered a north Salina apartment without permission and attempted to lock out the man who lives there. Officers were sent to the 200 block of N. 10th Street at approximately 1:28 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found two men wrestling in the front yard. One was a neighbor who was trying to hold the other man, identified as Matthew Reynard, 43, of Salina, until the police arrived, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
#9 Lady Trojans look to sink Vikings in Tuesday tilt

After starting their season off right with a 49-36 win over Hesston, the Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team will return home for a Tuesday tilt with Smoky Valley. The Lady Vikings exploded out of the gates last week in a 73-39 dismantling of Abilene and will be posed to give the #9 team in Class 3A a real test this evening.
SALINA, KS
#4 Abilene hosts Rock Creek in rematch of sub-state final

After collecting big wins on opening night the Cowboys and Mustangs will meet in Abilene on Tuesday for a rematch of last year’s thrilling sub-state championship game. The fourth-ranked Cowboys began their season in style with a convincing 73-52 dismantlement of the Smoky Valley Vikings, with team effort winning the day for Abilene.
ABILENE, KS
