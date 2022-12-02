A local man was arrested early this morning after he allegedly entered a north Salina apartment without permission and attempted to lock out the man who lives there. Officers were sent to the 200 block of N. 10th Street at approximately 1:28 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found two men wrestling in the front yard. One was a neighbor who was trying to hold the other man, identified as Matthew Reynard, 43, of Salina, until the police arrived, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.

SALINA, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO