TakeOff: Houston Man Arrested & Charged With Rapper’s Murder

TakeOff‘s murder case has seen a new development as Houston police have arrested a man and charged him with killing the Migos rapper. According to KHOU11, the Houston Police Department announced on Friday (December 2) that Patrick Xavier Clark — reportedly known as DJ Pat in H-Town — was apprehended on the city’s Eastside and he’s been charged with the murder of TakeOff (real name Kirshnik Khari Ball).
Takeoff’s Alleged Killer Had Expedited Passport and Mexico Flights Booked, Cops Say

The Houston man accused of killing rapper Takeoff last month may have been preparing to jet out of the country. A motion by Texas cops to deny Patrick Clark bail says the 33-year-old had recently booked flights to Mexico and applied for an expedited passport, which they claim makes him a flight risk. Clark was arrested Friday with a “large amount of cash money,” cops wrote in the motion. He's been charged with murder in the death of Takeoff, who was shot in the head after a Halloween party in downtown Houston on Nov. 1. Friends of Clark told The Daily Beast on Friday that they were shocked by his arrest, saying the popular music promoter and strip club manager was “very nice and thoughtful.” Read more at The Daily Beast.
Cameron Joshua Arrested In Connection To Takeoff Murder

It has been a little less than a month since Takeoff was killed while he was in Houston. A suspect believed to be in the vicinity of if not involved in the Migos rapper’s murder had been arrested. According to several reports, a man named  Joshua Cameron Isiah aka Lil Cam the 5th was arrested […] The post Cameron Joshua Arrested In Connection To Takeoff Murder appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
