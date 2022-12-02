Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
2022 Men's World Cup: Winners and Losers of the Round of 16
We're 56 games down at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The round of 16 had a little bit of everything: top-quality football, a massive shock and the worst penalties you could ever wish to see. It also had some winners and losers that might catch your attention. Winner: Jude...
Bleacher Report
World Cup 2022: Odds and Predictions for Tuesday 2nd-Round Matches
The round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup wraps up Tuesday with two intriguing matchups featuring what, on the surface, should be fairly obvious winners. Spain and Portugal would appear to be on course for the quarterfinals, but an unbeaten Morocco side and a durable Switzerland team, respectively, will be looking to cause an upset.
Bleacher Report
Brazil's Domination of South Korea at 2022 World Cup Leaves Fans in Total Awe
Monday's second match in the World Cup round of 16 had the feel of a Brazilian-style steakhouse, with South Korea playing the part of the meat. That's to say Brazil carved South Korea to slices in a 4-1 obliteration. All four goals came in one of the most dominant first-half performances you'll see, with goals served up from Vinícius Júnior, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paquetá.
Bleacher Report
Cristiano Ronaldo Mocked After Benching as Portugal Tops Switzerland at World Cup
Portugal is a better football team without Cristiano Ronaldo, and the only person who doesn't seem to know that is Ronaldo himself. Harsh or not, it was the general sentiment after Portugal blasted Switzerland on Tuesday 6-1 in round-of-16 play at the World Cup. Ronaldo didn't start in the game and wasn't subbed on until the 72nd minute, while his replacement in the starting 11, Gonçalo Ramos, notched a hat trick and added an assist.
Bleacher Report
World Cup 2022 Scores: Tuesday's Round-of-16 Results and Quarterfinals Schedule
The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals field is made up of seven regulars on the men’s international soccer scene and one underdog determined to make one of the biggest surprise runs in tournament history. Portugal was the seventh favored side to win a round-of-16 match, as it thumped Switzerland...
Football rumours: Barcelona keen to offload Frenkie de Jong
What the papers sayA fresh twist could be on the cards for Frenkie de Jong‘s future at Barcelona, with the Daily Mirror reporting the midfielder has once again denied a request to reduce his salary. Citing Spanish outlet Sport, the paper says the club are desperate to offload the Dutch international, with Barcelona needing to take a drastic approach to reducing their salary expenses in order to meet requirements to register new players and contracts for next season.Staying with Barcelona, The Sun – also via Sport – says the Spanish giants are heavily scouting Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli at the...
Bleacher Report
Spain's Shocking World Cup Exit Leaves Fans in Disbelief, Full of Praise for Morocco
Spain was knocked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on penalties by Morocco on Tuesday in Qatar. HAKIMI WINS IT FOR MOROCCO <br><br>MOROCCO IS MOVING ON 🇲🇦 <a href="https://t.co/zlA17MUgJa">pic.twitter.com/zlA17MUgJa</a>. FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer. THEY DID IT‼️<br><br>MOROCCO IS MOVING ON TO THE QUARTERFINALS 🇲🇦 <a href="https://t.co/htO3d7QxPU">pic.twitter.com/htO3d7QxPU</a>...
Bleacher Report
Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Hasn't Made a Decision on $500M Al-Nassr Contract
Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't yet agreed to a deal with Saudi club Al-Nassr, according to ESPN's Adriana Garcia. Spanish newspaper Marca reported Monday that Ronaldo would join Al-Nassr on Jan. 1 after he struck a bargain on a two-and-a-half-year contract worth around $500 million. However, Garcia reported the five-time...
Rohit sent to hospital for x-ray after left thumb injury
The India captain suffered the blow when he dropped a catch in the second over of the second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka
Comments / 0