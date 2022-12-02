Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Trea Turner Rumors: Padres Offered Star $342M Contract Before Phillies Deal
The Philadelphia Phillies' initial, aggressive offseason push to land Trea Turner paid off on Monday, though he actually turned down a bigger offer from another club. The San Diego Padres offered Turner a $342 million contract, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Athletic's Matt Gelb previously...
Bleacher Report
Xander Bogaerts Rumors: Agents Estimate Red Sox FA Will Garner $180-200M Contract
Free-agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts is reportedly in line for quite the payday this offseason. According to ESPN's Buster Olney, some agents believe he will make between $180 and $200 million when he eventually signs with a team. The report comes after the Philadelphia Phillies agreed to an 11-year, $300 million...
Bleacher Report
Giants Rumors: Mitch Haniger Agrees to 3-Year, $43.5M Contract; SF in on Aaron Judge
The San Francisco Giants have reportedly agreed to a three-year, $43.5 million deal with veteran outfielder Mitch Haniger, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. According to that report, "Signing Haniger does not take the Giants out of the running for Aaron Judge. They have been pursuing both throughout free agency." Haniger, 31,...
Bleacher Report
Giants CEO: 'Nothing to Report' on Aaron Judge After Rumors of Contract Agreement
San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer said there's "nothing to report" regarding the team's ongoing pursuit of free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge, per Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post. That news came right after Jon Heyman of the New York Post tweeted that Judge appeared headed to San Francisco. Heyman soon...
Bleacher Report
Report: 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger, Cubs Agree to 1-Year, $17.5M Contract
Free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger is reportedly signing with the Chicago Cubs. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that Bellinger will join the Cubs, and ESPN's Jeff Passan noted it will be on a one-year, $17.5 million contract. The Los Angeles Dodgers non-tendered Bellinger following the end of the...
Bleacher Report
Report: Taijuan Walker, Phillies Agree to 4-Year, $72M Contract
The Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to terms on a four-year, $72 million contract with right-handed starting pitcher Taijuan Walker, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. Robert Murray of FanSided initially reported Tuesday that Walker and the Phillies were close on a deal. Walker went 12-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 1.20...
Bleacher Report
7 Fresh Trade Ideas for the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings
With Major League Baseball's winter meetings taking place this week in San Diego, there should be quite a bit of free-agent movement and trade negotiations. Let's focus on the latter with seven fresh trade ideas that could transpire in the coming days. These potential trades are based on a combination...
Bleacher Report
Phillies' Updated Lineup, Payroll After Reported Trea Turner Contract Worth $300M
The Philadelphia Phillies got their man. Superstar shortstop Trea Turner reportedly agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with the team on Monday, per multiple reports:. Source: Turner is getting 11 years, $300 million with a full no trade clause <a href="https://t.co/mvpDfFLrHb">https://t.co/mvpDfFLrHb</a>. Turner gets $300 million over 11 years with...
Bleacher Report
Josh Bell, Guardians Reportedly Agree to 2-Year, $33M Contract in MLB Free Agency
Josh Bell's stay with the San Diego Padres was a brief one. The veteran first baseman agreed to a two-year, $33 million deal with the Cleveland Guardians, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The deal reportedly includes an opt-out. Many expected Bell to be moved as the...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Judge, Justin Verlander, Shohei Ohtani Headline 2022 All-MLB Team Selections
Major League Baseball announced its All-MLB team on Monday, and there are plenty of household names on the list. American League MVP Aaron Judge, National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt, AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander and Shohei Ohtani as a pitcher headlined the All-MLB First Team:. SP: Justin Verlander, Sandy...
Bleacher Report
MLB Reportedly Used Balls with 3 Different Weights During 2022 Season
Major League Baseball reportedly used baseballs with three different weights during the 2022 season despite Commissioner Rob Manfred claiming the league eradicated the ball-discrepancy issues. Bradford William Davis of Insider obtained research by astrophysicist Dr. Meredith Wills indicating MLB continued to use "juiced" baseballs that were supposed to go out...
Bleacher Report
Rosenthal: Shohei Ohtani a Target for Dodgers in 2023 FA; LAD 'Truly Want' Star
The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly hope to make a run at Los Angeles Angels superstar pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani in free agency next year. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Ohtani is the "player they truly want," which could lead the Dodgers to be less aggressive in free agency than usual this offseason.
Bleacher Report
Yankees Rumors: NYY 'Very Much' in on Bryan Reynolds After Pirates OF's Trade Request
The New York Yankees are "very much" in on Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Mackey reported Saturday that Reynolds had requested a trade from the Pirates. MLB Network's Jon Heyman added that contract extension negotiations between the two sides had reached an "impasse," resulting in the trade request.
Bleacher Report
Dansby Swanson Rumors: Cardinals Among Teams Interested in Braves Free Agent
The Philadelphia Phillies may not be the only National League team who signs an impact shortstop this offseason. After Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN reported the Phillies agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with a no-trade clause with Trea Turner, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the Cardinals are also involved in the shortstop market and are interested in Dansby Swanson.
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Masataka Yoshida to Be Posted Wednesday; Yankees Previously Linked to OF
Major League Baseball teams looking for outfield help this offseason reportedly have another option to choose from in free agency. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Japanese star Masataka Yoshida will be posted Wednesday by the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball, meaning he can sign with an MLB team through Jan. 20. "Teams see Yoshida as a plug-and-play left-field option with elite bat-to-ball skills," Passan wrote.
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Aaron Judge Thought to Have 9-Year Contract Offer Amid Yankees, More Buzz
The Aaron Judge market is reportedly heating up. Per Jon Morosi of MLB Network: "From what I can tell, piecing things together here, Aaron Judge's market is certainly above $300 million now, and potentially from two different teams, the Yankees and Giants. ... There are those in the industry who believe that he already has in hand that nine-year offer we've been talking about for a while, that his market is now over that line of $300 million-plus and nine years."
