The December 5 edition of WWE Raw was chaotic, with many wrestlers brawling for revenge or a chance to find greater success. Alexa Bliss and Bayley won respective Triple Threat matches to earn a chance to fight for a No. 1 contendership next week. While The Role Model has faced Bianca Belair before, The Goddess would be an interesting new challenge for the Raw women's champion.

15 HOURS AGO