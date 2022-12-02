Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 6
With NXT Deadline just days away, WWE NXT presented an action-packed go-home show for the December 6 edition. The Iron Survivor Challenge needed two more participants, one for the men and one for the women. Two triple matches were set for the show to determine those competitors. Fan favorites Axiom...
Bleacher Report
Kenny Omega Defends Seth Rollins; Matt Hardy Talks Final Match; Sami Zayn Praises MJF
Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe and All Elite Wrestling. Kenny Omega and Seth Rollins may be in rival wrestling companies, but that doesn't stop Omega from having respect for all Rollins has accomplished during his career. Former WWE and WCW creative writer...
Bleacher Report
Raw's Big Issue, Alexa Bliss Desperately Needs Bianca Belair and More WWE Takes
The December 5 edition of WWE Raw was chaotic, with many wrestlers brawling for revenge or a chance to find greater success. Alexa Bliss and Bayley won respective Triple Threat matches to earn a chance to fight for a No. 1 contendership next week. While The Role Model has faced Bianca Belair before, The Goddess would be an interesting new challenge for the Raw women's champion.
Bleacher Report
Israel Adesanya Brass Knuckles Case Dismissed with Conditions After UFC Star's Arrest
Israel Adesanya was reportedly issued an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal in his brass knuckles case on Tuesday, per TMZ Sports. In essence, if Adesanya stays out of legal trouble for the next six months, the case will be dismissed. The UFC fighter was arrested and briefly detained on Nov....
Comments / 0