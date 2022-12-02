ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Luke Fickell’s contract includes $8 million buyout if he leaves before 2027

By Jaymes Langrehr
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — A copy of new Wisconsin Badgers football head coach Luke Fickell’s contract obtained by News 3 Now indicates Fickell would be required to pay several millions to the University of Wisconsin-Madison should he leave for a different job before his contract expires in 2030.

According to the terms of the contract, which News 3 Now obtained through an open records request, if Fickell resigns as the Badgers’ head coach before March 31, 2027, he would be required to pay a total of $8 million. If he leaves after April 1, 2027 but before the end of his contract on March 31, 2030, he would owe a total of $5 million.

Those numbers are significant, as some had speculated Fickell could be a candidate for the head coaching job at his alma mater of Ohio State if they were to part ways with their current head coach, Ryan Day, in the near future.

Fickell, meanwhile, would be entitled to millions from the University of Wisconsin-Madison should be he fired without cause before his contract is up. The terms of the contract indicate UW would be on the hook for up to 80% of the total contract value, or $6,480,000, through what would have been the remainder of the contract — at least until Fickell found a comparable job.

If Fickell were to take another job after being fired, the money UW would owe him would be offset by the salary from his new employer, whether it was in the NFL or another NCAA FBS program.

University only pays a portion of Fickell’s salary

According to the contract, the University of Wisconsin will pay Fickell an annual salary of $3 million, paid in biweekly installments, from November 30, 2022, to March 31, 2030. The rest of the money being paid to Fickell over the course of the contract will come from the UW Foundation as part of an additional agreement, including:

  • $1.5 million for period ending March 31, 2023
  • $4.5 million for April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024
  • $4.6 million for April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025
  • $4.7 million for April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026
  • $4.8 million for April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027
  • $4.9 million for April 1, 2027 to March 31, 2028
  • $5.0 million for April 1, 2028 to March 31, 2029
  • $5.1 million for April 1, 2029, to March 31, 2030

If Fickell’s contract is extended beyond 2030, the UW Foundation will add an additional $100,000 to every extra year on the contract.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s contract with Fickell includes an additional $125,000 in travel and entertainment benefits, two car allowances of $450 per month (or $10,800 per year), a country club membership for his family, a suite at Camp Randall Stadium, and $50,000 in moving expenses.

Winning big would equal big bonuses

Athletic Director Chris McIntosh made it clear during Fickell’s introductory press conference that he expects to compete for championships — both in the Big Ten and at the national level.

Fickell’s contract reflects that expectation with a series of incentives that could top out at as much as $1.45 million if the Badgers win a national championship under Fickell’s watch. Among the cumulative bonuses available every year are:

  • $350,000 for winning the Big Ten Championship Game
  • $200,000 for qualifying for the College Football Playoff field of 12
  • $400,000 for qualifying for the College Football Playoff semifinals
  • $500,000 for winning the National Championship Game

You can find a copy of Fickell’s contract here .

