Boston, MA

Bleacher Report

Yankees Rumors: Tommy Kahnle Agrees to 2-year, $11.5m Contract in MLB Free Agency

The New York Yankees are reuniting with reliever Tommy Kahnle after agreeing to a two-year, $11.5 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Kahnle spent the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, striking out 14 batters and earning one save over 12.2 innings of work. Before that, he was a member of the Yankees for three and a half years.
BRONX, NY
Bleacher Report

Report: 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger, Cubs Agree to 1-Year, $17.5M Contract

Free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger is reportedly signing with the Chicago Cubs. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that Bellinger will join the Cubs, and ESPN's Jeff Passan noted it will be on a one-year, $17.5 million contract. The Los Angeles Dodgers non-tendered Bellinger following the end of the...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Report: Taijuan Walker, Phillies Agree to 4-Year, $72M Contract

The Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to terms on a four-year, $72 million contract with right-handed starting pitcher Taijuan Walker, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. Robert Murray of FanSided initially reported Tuesday that Walker and the Phillies were close on a deal. Walker went 12-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 1.20...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Phillies' Updated Lineup, Payroll After Reported Trea Turner Contract Worth $300M

The Philadelphia Phillies got their man. Superstar shortstop Trea Turner reportedly agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with the team on Monday, per multiple reports:. Source: Turner is getting 11 years, $300 million with a full no trade clause <a href="https://t.co/mvpDfFLrHb">https://t.co/mvpDfFLrHb</a>. Turner gets $300 million over 11 years with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

MLB Lottery Results 2022: Full Selection Order, Analysis and More

Major League Baseball conducted a draft lottery for the first time in league history Tuesday, and the Pittsburgh Pirates are the first beneficiaries of that process. The top six in this year's draft order were decided via the lottery system. The Pirates, Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics round out the top six for the draft, which will occur in Seattle in July at a to-be-determined date.
TENNESSEE STATE
Bleacher Report

Aaron Judge Named Time Magazine 2022 Athlete of the Year After Record HR Season

On the heels of his historic season, Time magazine named New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge its athlete of the year for 2022 on Tuesday. Judge smashed 62 home runs for the Bronx Bombers, breaking the single-season American League record of 61 set by Yankees outfielder Roger Maris in 1961.
Bleacher Report

7 Fresh Trade Ideas for the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings

With Major League Baseball's winter meetings taking place this week in San Diego, there should be quite a bit of free-agent movement and trade negotiations. Let's focus on the latter with seven fresh trade ideas that could transpire in the coming days. These potential trades are based on a combination...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Aaron Judge, Justin Verlander, Shohei Ohtani Headline 2022 All-MLB Team Selections

Major League Baseball announced its All-MLB team on Monday, and there are plenty of household names on the list. American League MVP Aaron Judge, National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt, AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander and Shohei Ohtani as a pitcher headlined the All-MLB First Team:. SP: Justin Verlander, Sandy...
Bleacher Report

MLB Reportedly Used Balls with 3 Different Weights During 2022 Season

Major League Baseball reportedly used baseballs with three different weights during the 2022 season despite Commissioner Rob Manfred claiming the league eradicated the ball-discrepancy issues. Bradford William Davis of Insider obtained research by astrophysicist Dr. Meredith Wills indicating MLB continued to use "juiced" baseballs that were supposed to go out...
Bleacher Report

Rosenthal: Shohei Ohtani a Target for Dodgers in 2023 FA; LAD 'Truly Want' Star

The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly hope to make a run at Los Angeles Angels superstar pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani in free agency next year. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Ohtani is the "player they truly want," which could lead the Dodgers to be less aggressive in free agency than usual this offseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Aaron Judge Thought to Have 9-Year Contract Offer Amid Yankees, More Buzz

The Aaron Judge market is reportedly heating up. Per Jon Morosi of MLB Network: "From what I can tell, piecing things together here, Aaron Judge's market is certainly above $300 million now, and potentially from two different teams, the Yankees and Giants. ... There are those in the industry who believe that he already has in hand that nine-year offer we've been talking about for a while, that his market is now over that line of $300 million-plus and nine years."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Dansby Swanson Rumors: Cardinals Among Teams Interested in Braves Free Agent

The Philadelphia Phillies may not be the only National League team who signs an impact shortstop this offseason. After Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN reported the Phillies agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with a no-trade clause with Trea Turner, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the Cardinals are also involved in the shortstop market and are interested in Dansby Swanson.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Bleacher Report

Top Fits for Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, Dansby Swanson amid Trea Turner Contract

The shortstop market was always going to be a focus of Major League Baseball's free agency period this offseason, and that was certainly the case Monday. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan reported the Philadelphia Phillies agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with a no-trade clause with shortstop Trea Turner. It is a head-turning deal with the security of a number of years and the no-trade clause, and he joins a team that reached the World Series just last season.
WASHINGTON STATE

