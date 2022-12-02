3 Saints upgraded, 8 not practicing on Friday injury report for week 13

The long injury list for the Saints looks slightly better heading into Monday Night football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

C/G Josh Andrews (ankle), RB Mark Ingram (foot) and T Ryan Ramczyk (rest) went from limited to full participants on Friday. That left 4 players still limited, while 8 others did not practice for a 2 nd straight day

LIMITED

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)

WR Rashid Shaheed (back)

LB Pete Werner (ankle)

DID NOT PRACTICE

S P.J. Williams (knee)

DE Payton Turner (ankle)

CB Bradley Roby (concussion)

S J.T. Gray (hamstring)

TE Juwan Johnson (ankle)

DT Malcolm Roach (illness)

DT Kentavius Street (illness)

WR Kevin White (illness)

The Buccaneers are pretty banged up as well, although a few were just given a veterans days off:

DID NOT PRACTICE

TE Cameron Brate (illness)

S Mike Edwards (hamstring)

S Antoine Winfield (ankle)

T Tristian Wirfs (ankle/knee)

DL Akiem Hicks (foot)

QB Tom Brady (rest)

WR Mike Evans (rest)

WR Julio Jones (rest)

LIMITED

DT Vita Vea (foot)

WR Russell Gage (hamstring)

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadricep)