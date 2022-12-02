3 Saints upgraded, 8 not practicing on Friday injury report for week 13
The long injury list for the Saints looks slightly better heading into Monday Night football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
C/G Josh Andrews (ankle), RB Mark Ingram (foot) and T Ryan Ramczyk (rest) went from limited to full participants on Friday. That left 4 players still limited, while 8 others did not practice for a 2 nd straight day
LIMITED
CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)
WR Rashid Shaheed (back)
LB Pete Werner (ankle)
DID NOT PRACTICE
S P.J. Williams (knee)
DE Payton Turner (ankle)
CB Bradley Roby (concussion)
S J.T. Gray (hamstring)
TE Juwan Johnson (ankle)
DT Malcolm Roach (illness)
DT Kentavius Street (illness)
WR Kevin White (illness)
The Buccaneers are pretty banged up as well, although a few were just given a veterans days off:
DID NOT PRACTICE
TE Cameron Brate (illness)
S Mike Edwards (hamstring)
S Antoine Winfield (ankle)
T Tristian Wirfs (ankle/knee)
DL Akiem Hicks (foot)
QB Tom Brady (rest)
WR Mike Evans (rest)
WR Julio Jones (rest)
LIMITED
DT Vita Vea (foot)
WR Russell Gage (hamstring)
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadricep)
