Henrico Looking at Improved Crisis Response in Schools

Henrico County, Va. (NewsradioWRVA.com) - In light of recent incidents in Henrico Schools, Superintendent Amy Cashwell recently announced more police efforts in schools. During a retreat that the Henrico Board of Supervisors and the County School Board held, Cashwell presented some items for the future about how they may improve access to schools by first responders as well as making things easier for staff to move during a crisis.

Cashwell says that a safety panel looked at issues that the county could improve on in that aspect, including quicker response times for those within the school during emergency situations. Some of that would include improve 2-way communications as well as installing additional exterior card access points for staff.

For first responders, quicker building with additional keyboxes and a more uniform approach to school signage that's more uniform countywide. She says there are some things the school system is doing well already and that includes strong interior and exterior locks, as well as the range of 2-way communication. She says annual joint training is key to all this. A more formal presentation will be made at a future time.