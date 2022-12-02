ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

Man accused of 'trashing' Yosemite home facing federal charges

By Lauren Jennings, Visalia Times-Delta
 4 days ago
A federal grand jury returned a six-count indictment against Devin Michael Cuellar, 28, a temporary resident living in Yosemite National Park.

Cuellar on Thursday was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, being a drug addict in possession of a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition, destruction of property, having stolen property, theft, and making a false statement to Yosemite National Park rangers, U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of California announced.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen Escobar is prosecuting the case.

Cuellar is accused of breaking into a private residence at Koon Hollar Road in Wawona within Yosemite National Park where he lived without permission from the owner for several months in 2021. The home is about an hour from Yosemite Valley and just north of Tenaya Lodge in Fish Camp.

Over the summer, the defendant is accused to have stayed at the residence, it was "trashed" and a toolbox, flat screen TV, wrought iron candle holders, tools as well as other items were reported stolen from the property, prosecutors said.

A sawed-off shotgun with Cuellar’s DNA was found in the home along with ammunition, prosecutors added. He is also alleged to have lied to park rangers about being at the residence.

Cuellar, a convicted felon and on parole, is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. He was previously convicted of carjacking and possessing drugs for sale.

The man faces 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each of the two firearms offenses, if he is convicted.

Cuellar also faces five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if he is convicted of the destruction of property and lying; three years in prison for receipt of stolen property; and one year for theft.

Yosemite National Park Service headed the investigation with help from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Marshals Service, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the California Department of Justice’s Bureau of Forensic Services, as well as the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

