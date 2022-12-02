Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Yardbarker
Yankees interested in All-Star outfielder as backup plan to Aaron Judge
There’s a good chance that the New York Yankees and other teams involved in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes will learn something about his status here soon. Most recent reports have Judge seeking out what would be a record-breaking nine-year contract in MLB free agency. In addition to his current Yankees team, two NL West rivals in that of the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are in on the single-season American League home run leader.
Chicago Cubs Expected to Offer Contract to This Free Agent Shortstop Sunday
The Chicago Cubs have not made an offer to free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts yet, but the club is reportedly very interested, and could soon be submitting a contract proposal to the former Boston Red Sox star, per Marino Pepen.
Report: Astros Talking to Free Agent Outfielder
Dodgers Reportedly Interested In Snatching Free Agent Slugger From Red Sox
The Dodgers are looking to make a big splash
RUMOR: Cardinals seen as likely Dansby Swanson landing spot if he doesn’t return to Braves
The Atlanta Braves are still working to re-sign Dansby Swanson in free agency this offseason, but reports indicate the two sides are still far apart in terms of their contract negotiations. There will be a number of teams interested in Swanson if he and the Braves don’t agree to terms, and the latest rumors suggest the St. Louis Cardinals could be a strong fit for the breakout shortstop. Via Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Swanson could wind up with the Cardinals if he and the Braves can’t reach common ground.
Yankees make 1st big signing at Winter Meetings — and it’s not Aaron Judge
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees made their first big signing at the MLB Winter Meetings on Monday. No, it wasn’t Aaron Judge. The team announced the new, four-year contract of general manager Brian Cashman. Want to bet on MLB?. The 55-year-old Cashman had been working without a deal...
Cubs fans won’t be pleased with latest Willson Contreras free agency update
The St. Louis Cardinals remain among the favorites to sign Chicago Cubs All-Star catcher Willson Contreras in free agency, according to a Tuesday tweet from New York Post baseball columnist Jon Heyman. Contreras, who helped lead the Cubs to their first World Series in over 100 years, remained a hopeful...
Atlanta Braves considered frontrunner to land Gold Glove catcher in blockbuster MLB trade
The Atlanta Braves and Oakland Athletics have a history of working out trades with one another. Most recently, Atlanta acquired
FanSided
Rumors: St. Louis Cardinals, Dansby Swanson “could wind up” together after Braves fail
As the Atlanta Braves continue to work to keep Dansby Swanson as a member of the franchise, one MLB insider is reporting just how far apart the two sides are on a new contract. He is also saying that the St. Louis Cardinals could be the beneficiary of the Braves being unable to keep Swanson in the fold.
FanSided
Jeff Bagwell desperately trying to set Astros back is good for Yankees
Houston Astros Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell encountered a conundrum this offseason after being welcomed further into the team’s Circle of Trust around Jim Crane: How do we take a World Series champion and completely alter its method of thinking?. According to Bagwell’s media availability following the Jose Abreu...
FanSided
Predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals at the Winter Meetings
What will the Cardinals end up doing at the Winter Meetings this week?. The St. Louis Cardinals hot stove began to heat up in the days leading up to the Winter Meetings, and today marks the beginning of what is usually the most active week of the off-season among all Major League teams.
David Ortiz reveals the big free-agency splash he wants to see the Red Sox make
Ortiz said he'd like to see the Red Sox get Justin Verlander. The Red Sox need pitching help and reportedly have a big appetite to spend this offseason. So where would David Ortiz prefer to allocate the cash if he were Chaim Bloom? The Hall-of-Fame designated hitter has a specific all-star he’d like to see Boston target.
David Ortiz Wants Red Sox To Make Major Move, Mentions Mega Star Pitcher
The Red Sox have plenty of holes to fill and Ortiz has an idea on how to fill a major one
White Sox GM drops major blockbuster trade hint at Winter Meetings
The MLB Winter Meetings are underway, and we have seen huge moves. However, if recent comments from the Chicago White Sox organization are any indication, things are only getting started. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke with the media on location at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. And...
CBS Sports
Phillies' Taijuan Walker: Heading to Philly
Walker agreed to a four-year, $72 million contract with the Phillies on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Walker posted a 3.49 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 132:45 K:BB across 157.1 innings for the Mets last season, and he'll remain in the NL East for the foreseeable future as he makes his way to Philadelphia. The 30-year-old will slot in behind aces Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola to bolster the Phillies' already strong rotation.
CBS Sports
Reds' Chuckie Robinson: Back with Cincinnati
Robinson signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Monday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Robinson appeared in 25 games for the Reds a season ago, struggling to a .136 average with two homers, five RBI and three runs scored. He'll have a shot to make the Opening Day roster during spring camp but will likely need to beat out Tyler Stephenson (collarbone) or Luke Maile to do so.
Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade
The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
Angels News: Halos Insider Predicts Who Will Fill the Sixth Starter Spot
That remains one of the biggest questions for the team entering next season.
CBS Sports
Mets sign Justin Verlander to two-year deal days after losing Jacob deGrom in free agency, per reports
Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander has agreed to terms with the New York Mets on a free-agent contract, according to SNY. Verlander is expected to receive a two-year contract with an option for a third year. The New York Post reports the first two years of the deal are worth $86 million. An average annual value of $43 million is almost identical to what the Mets gave Max Scherzer last offseason (three years, $130 million).
Ex-Detroit Tigers SP Rick Porcello makes major announcement
Rick Porcello, who is now 33, was originally selected by the Detroit Tigers in the first round of the 2007 Major League Baseball Draft. Porcello spent six seasons with the Tigers before heading to the Boston Red Sox. During his time with the Red Sox, Porcello won a Cy Young Award in 2016 and a World Series in 2018. Now, according to Porcello himself, he has made the decision to retire from Major League Baseball after 12 seasons.
