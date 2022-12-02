The Atlanta Braves are still working to re-sign Dansby Swanson in free agency this offseason, but reports indicate the two sides are still far apart in terms of their contract negotiations. There will be a number of teams interested in Swanson if he and the Braves don’t agree to terms, and the latest rumors suggest the St. Louis Cardinals could be a strong fit for the breakout shortstop. Via Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Swanson could wind up with the Cardinals if he and the Braves can’t reach common ground.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO