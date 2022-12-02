ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Yardbarker

Yankees interested in All-Star outfielder as backup plan to Aaron Judge

There’s a good chance that the New York Yankees and other teams involved in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes will learn something about his status here soon. Most recent reports have Judge seeking out what would be a record-breaking nine-year contract in MLB free agency. In addition to his current Yankees team, two NL West rivals in that of the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are in on the single-season American League home run leader.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Cardinals seen as likely Dansby Swanson landing spot if he doesn’t return to Braves

The Atlanta Braves are still working to re-sign Dansby Swanson in free agency this offseason, but reports indicate the two sides are still far apart in terms of their contract negotiations. There will be a number of teams interested in Swanson if he and the Braves don’t agree to terms, and the latest rumors suggest the St. Louis Cardinals could be a strong fit for the breakout shortstop. Via Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Swanson could wind up with the Cardinals if he and the Braves can’t reach common ground.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Jeff Bagwell desperately trying to set Astros back is good for Yankees

Houston Astros Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell encountered a conundrum this offseason after being welcomed further into the team’s Circle of Trust around Jim Crane: How do we take a World Series champion and completely alter its method of thinking?. According to Bagwell’s media availability following the Jose Abreu...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals at the Winter Meetings

What will the Cardinals end up doing at the Winter Meetings this week?. The St. Louis Cardinals hot stove began to heat up in the days leading up to the Winter Meetings, and today marks the beginning of what is usually the most active week of the off-season among all Major League teams.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Phillies' Taijuan Walker: Heading to Philly

Walker agreed to a four-year, $72 million contract with the Phillies on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Walker posted a 3.49 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 132:45 K:BB across 157.1 innings for the Mets last season, and he'll remain in the NL East for the foreseeable future as he makes his way to Philadelphia. The 30-year-old will slot in behind aces Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola to bolster the Phillies' already strong rotation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Chuckie Robinson: Back with Cincinnati

Robinson signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Monday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Robinson appeared in 25 games for the Reds a season ago, struggling to a .136 average with two homers, five RBI and three runs scored. He'll have a shot to make the Opening Day roster during spring camp but will likely need to beat out Tyler Stephenson (collarbone) or Luke Maile to do so.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade

The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Mets sign Justin Verlander to two-year deal days after losing Jacob deGrom in free agency, per reports

Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander has agreed to terms with the New York Mets on a free-agent contract, according to SNY. Verlander is expected to receive a two-year contract with an option for a third year. The New York Post reports the first two years of the deal are worth $86 million. An average annual value of $43 million is almost identical to what the Mets gave Max Scherzer last offseason (three years, $130 million).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Detroit Sports Nation

Ex-Detroit Tigers SP Rick Porcello makes major announcement

Rick Porcello, who is now 33, was originally selected by the Detroit Tigers in the first round of the 2007 Major League Baseball Draft. Porcello spent six seasons with the Tigers before heading to the Boston Red Sox. During his time with the Red Sox, Porcello won a Cy Young Award in 2016 and a World Series in 2018. Now, according to Porcello himself, he has made the decision to retire from Major League Baseball after 12 seasons.
DETROIT, MI

