The wealthiest person in Las Vegas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergLas Vegas, NV
Wrestling: Sasso wins 149-pound bracket, No. 3 Ohio State takes part in Cliff Keen InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Famed Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Opinion: UNLV firing coach Arroyo doesn't make any sense right nowEugene AdamsParadise, NV
news3lv.com
Up to the Challenge: Chloe Koast works as a barista
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We have a new challenge!. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas wanted to see if News 3's Chloe Koast has what it takes to be a barista for a day. She went to Funny Library to serve up some coffee beverages and have a "latte" fun. Have...
news3lv.com
Atomic Museum in Las Vegas announces rebranding effort
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The center formerly known as the National Atomic Testing Museum has announced a rebranding effort. A spokesperson says it will now be called the Atomic Museum, described as a new brand and a new mission for attracting more visitors. "Atomic and Vegas are two of...
news3lv.com
Echo and Rig serves up butcher in a box
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you're looking for the perfect gift for a chef in your life, consider giving a little "steak-cation" this holiday season. Echo & Rig is now delivering "Butcher in a Box." Chef Sam Marvin joined us to talk about what you can find.
963kklz.com
Carla’s Favorite ‘Holiday In Las Vegas’ Attractions
The glimmering lights are plenty in out fair city, so I’m sure you’ve all had out of town friends ask “what is there to do in Las Vegas for Christmas?” PLENTY!. I’ve lived in Las Vegas for 30 years now. When I moved to Las Vegas there were a couple sparkly things to do here and there around the holidays, but the events and attractions have grown exponentially in the past several years. Las Vegas is indeed the city of lights, but during the holidays our city shines even more spectacularly than usual.
news3lv.com
Encore Theater lands in Billboard's 2022 top grossing venues under 5K Capacity
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Another popular Las Vegas venue has landed in Billboard's annual top-grossing list. The Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas has once again been named one of the highest-grossing venues under 5,000 capacity, according to Billboard's 2022 Top Grossing Venues list. The venue cracked the top...
Lipstick safety device developed by Las Vegas company now available for preorder
has created a lipstick that can hold two tests that can be used to detect drugs if you suspect someone may have tampered with your drink.
news3lv.com
Come make a wish this holiday season at Fashion Show Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas is welcoming guests to stop by and enjoy various festive events this holiday season. The mall recently transformed its Great Hall into a 'holiday wish' installation, where guests are welcomed to write down their wish for the holiday or pick from a variety of pre-printed wishes, put it into the eye-catching machine and watch as their wish dashes through tubes.
momeefriendsli.com
What Fun Things Can You Do If You’re Staying In Vegas?
If you’re looking for things to do in Las Vegas, you’ve come to the right place! This city is packed full of excitement and entertainment, and there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re into gambling, shopping, dining, or nightlife, Las Vegas has it all. And if you’re looking for some fun activities to keep you busy during your stay, we’ve got you covered! In this blog post, we will discuss some of the best things to do in Las Vegas when you’re not hitting the casinos!
news3lv.com
Three Square's Holiday Match Campaign
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Three Square's 'Holiday Match Campaign' is underway, and you still have time to help. Joining me now with more is Director of Development, Kate Hibbard-Gaines.
Michael Heizer’s ‘City’: A Visit to a Ruin Being Born
The trip to Michael Heizer’s City begins in a city: Las Vegas, city of neon and glass, concrete and gravel. I cannot think about City without reference to its nearest desert metropolis, where water and social safety nets are in short supply. Most visitors to City will begin here. But to experience Land art is not simply to show up at a destination. It is a journey, a series of encounters with different landscapes and the systems that operate in and around them. City has been on my mind since the early 2000s and my first visit to Heizer’s Double Negative...
news3lv.com
Angels of Las Vegas to host fundraising gala
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Angels of Las Vegas are hosting their upcoming gala to raise funds for their mission of spreading hope. CEO and President Aynalem Getahun, cancer survivor Blossom Tavares and Via Brasil Steakhouse owner Anna Gomes joined us to share all of the details.
The wealthiest person in Las Vegas continues to give away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers.
news3lv.com
Fill your cup with 'Brew Festivus' in Downtown Summerlin
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fill you cup and your stocking with tickets to this year's "Brew Festivus," presented by the Nevada Craft Brewers Association. President Wyndee Forrest joined us to share all of the details. Visit the EventBrite page to learn more and to purchase tickets.
963kklz.com
Looks Like Las Vegas Is About To Get A Lot More Crowded
Las Vegas has always been a hot destination for tourists. But now it looks like it’s also on people’s radar for a permanent stay. Refin.com recently released a study that showed Las Vegas is high on the list of places people are considering relocating to. The study showed...
Las Vegas Strip Adds a Unique Tesla Experience
Las Vegas lets you live out nearly any (legal) fantasy. You can see pretty much any type of performance, eat anything from junk food to gourmet options from the world's most famous chefs, and gamble in any way imaginable. The Las Vegas Strip offers every possible way to indulge from any type of bar imaginable to legal marijuana possession (although smoking isn't exactly allowed) and of course all sorts of gambling.
8newsnow.com
Deadline for real ID extended until May 2025
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it was extending the deadline by roughly two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/national-news/dhs-delays-real-id-deadline-another-two-years/. Deadline for real ID extended until May 2025. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it was extending the deadline by roughly two...
news3lv.com
First-ever Korean pop-up shop hosted at Container Park
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first-ever Korean pop-up shop wrapped up its final day at Container Park. Fans enjoyed exclusive merchandise, live music, and performances from local dance crews. The local K-pop community continues to grow following the success of the BTS takeover back in April. "I think the...
luxury-houses.net
An Entertainer’s Dream Home with Movie Theater, Enormous Wine Cellar and Fabulous Outdoor Area Listed for $5.5 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada
26 Meadowhawk Lane Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 26 Meadowhawk Lane, Las Vegas, Nevada is a beautiful home at end of a quiet cul-de-sac in highly desirable Falcon Ridge neighborhood in The Ridges perfect for a large or multigenerational family. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 26 Meadowhawk Lane, please contact Gavin Ernstone (Phone: 702-523-3677) at Simply Vegas for full support and perfect service.
Fox5 KVVU
Annual holiday house lights up for season in Boulder City
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A home that was previously a winner of the television show “The Great Christmas Light Fight” is once again dazzling for the holiday season. Located in Boulder City, owner Dale Ryan has decked out his home for the past 19 Decembers. Ryan says...
news3lv.com
Report: Las Vegas named 2nd most accessible city
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is known for its influx of tourists and now travelers are recognizing the valley as one of the top most accessible cities in the world. Valuable 500 surveyed 3,500 tourists with disabilities to find the top 10 most accessible cities throughout the globe.
Comments / 0