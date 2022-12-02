ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Environmental Protection Agency seeks to reduce lead exposure in Pueblo

By James Bartolo, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 4 days ago

With more than 32,000 homes built before 1978, Pueblo County is part of an Environmental Protection Agency strategy to reduce lead exposure.

The EPA will offer free Lead-Safe Renovator Certification Training to Pueblo contractors on Monday, Dec. 5, at Springhill Suites by Marriott, 150 S. Santa Fe Ave.

The training, which takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., is required by the EPA for paid contractors working on homes and child care facilities built before 1978 — the year consumer use of lead-based paint was banned by the federal government.

Three Pueblo schools awarded: 'A bright spot for Pueblo': 3 local schools receive $50K awards from Gov. Jared Polis

The free training is part of an agency-wide strategy finalized by the EPA on Oct. 27 to address lead exposure in communities throughout the U.S.

"Folks across the nation, many of us live in these older homes," said Michelle Reichmuth, leader of lead-poisoning prevention efforts in EPA Region 8. "It's a very common exposure route if the paint is disturbed and you don't notice that you have lead on your fingers, maybe you lick your finger — that's just a common method, especially for young children."

For children, exposure to lead dust may result in learning disabilities, behavioral issues, diminished motor skills, hearing and memory loss, brain damage and lower intelligence. Lead also poses a threat to fetal development in pregnant individuals. Additionally, adults may suffer fertility problems, kidney issues, high blood pressure and other health problems following lead exposure.

"The gestation period to six years of age ... that's when a lot of the neural development occurs," said Dr. Charles Partridge, a toxicologist with EPA Region 8. "The effects of lead, unfortunately, are irreversible."

About 24% of homes built between 1960 and 1978 likely contain lead, according to the EPA . Homes built between 1940 and 1960 have a 69% probability of containing lead. Homes built before 1940 are 87% likely to contain lead.

Pueblo-area contractors may sign up for the Dec. 5 lead-safe training online or by calling 312-491-0081. Seats are limited.

How Puebloans with older homes can protect themselves from lead exposure

While older homes are more likely to contain lead, there are several ways for Pueblo residents to prevent the likelihood of lead exposure.

The first step is for individuals to know the age of their home. Lead may not be a fixture in the most recently applied layers of paint, but it may still be present under painted surfaces in houses built before 1978, Reichmuth said.

"You can have your home tested to find out where there is lead-based paint or if your home is built before 1978, just assume it is all lead-based paint until you can get it tested," she said. "When you are doing work ... if you hire a contractor and they are going to be disturbing paint in your home, they need to be trained and certified on how to do it safely."

Reichmuth also recommends that parents living with children in older houses, especially parents of children 1 to 2 years old, have their child's blood tested for lead.

Lead is not absorbed through an individual's skin. However, elevated blood lead levels may occur in young children who ingest lead dust from putting their hands or other objects in their mouths. Elevated blood lead levels in adults are usually the result of occupational exposures, including painters who were sanding without wearing proper protective equipment, Partridge said.

Keeping a clean house "goes a long way," Reichmuth said. Mopping is preferred to sweeping, as dry brooms may kick dust back into the air. For the safety of children and infants, it is important to regularly clean dust off of toys, bottles and pacifiers. Making sure a child washes their hands and consumes enough calcium and iron may also reduce the likelihood of exposure.

"The body sees calcium and lead kind of in the same way," Partridge said. "If you have an excess of calcium and then you introduce lead, the lead is more likely to just kind of pass through into the feces than it is to be absorbed."

Residents of Colorado Smelter Superfund Site advised to contact EPA for free soil and dust testing

The recent lead exposure prevention strategy isn't the first time Pueblo has been targeted by the EPA — the city also is home to the Colorado Smelter Superfund Site.

Since 2015, the EPA has conducted residential sampling for lead and arsenic in the Bessemer, Eilers and Grove neighborhoods surrounding the former Colorado Smelter, which operated between 1883 and 1908 as a lead and silver smelter.

With the majority of the outdoor cleanup at the smelter site completed, residents of the Superfund cleanup site who have not had testing are advised to contact Beth Archer at archer.elizabeth@epa.gov for free soil and dust testing. Residents of the Superfund cleanup site also may contact the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment for free blood lead testing.

Pueblo Chieftain reporter James Bartolo can be reached by email at JBartolo@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Environmental Protection Agency seeks to reduce lead exposure in Pueblo

Comments / 3

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo, Fremont counties have among Colorado’s highest COVID transmission rates, CDC says

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The holiday season and limited vaccination options are combining to significantly increase the spread of the COVID-19 virus in 16 Colorado counties, according to a report Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the report, Pueblo and Fremont counties in southern Colorado are among those having The post Pueblo, Fremont counties have among Colorado’s highest COVID transmission rates, CDC says appeared first on KRDO.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Pueblo's proposed anti-abortion ordinance comes with legal questions

The Pueblo City Council this week approved on first reading a proposed ordinance that could ban abortion within city limits, with some councilmembers and Colorado law experts questioning its legality. The ordinance seems to be the first proposed municipal anti-abortion law brought forth in Colorado, drawing residents and activists on...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Students in Colorado Springs District 11 can now apply to HBCU colleges for free

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs School District 11 is making college more accessible to all. Students can now apply to historically black colleges for free. Thanks to a new partnership between the 'Common Black College Application' and the school district.  This partnership makes it much easier for students at district 11 to apply to The post Students in Colorado Springs District 11 can now apply to HBCU colleges for free appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Anderson Lee Aldrich: A history of family travail, personal violence

During Anderson Aldrich's 22 years, his family led a gypsy-like existence hop-scotching between California, Colorado, Texas and back to Colorado again. His grandparents, who had a big part in raising Aldrich, left him behind when they moved to Florida in fall, 2021. Records show that his life started with an early divorce followed by series of family squabbles and a checkered educational history.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

New law could impact incoming charges in Club Q mass shooting

The suspect in the mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs will be in court Tuesday to face formal charges.While the accused shooter's attorney claims that the individual is non-binary, meaning they identify as neither man nor woman, the district attorney says gender identity won't impact the charging decision. But a law that took effect just last year may have an impact.Under the previous law, prosecutors had to show that a crime was motivated solely by hate in order to bring charges of a bias-motivated crime.18th Judicial District Attorney, John Kellner, says most crimes have mixed motives. "The way...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Pueblo petitioners take first steps to remove role of Mayor from city government

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A handful of Pueblo voters are taking the first steps to potentially change Pueblo's style of government and get rid of the role of Mayor once again. According to the Pueblo City Clerk’s office, petition organizers submitted a proposed Charter Amendment Initiative or a drafted petition on Thursday. If the petition is approved by city officials and organizers collect the required number of signatures from voters, an election would be held asking voters to amend Pueblo’s charter and revert back to a City Manager style of government.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Respiratory illnesses spiking in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases in Colorado have been rising over the weeks. The El Paso County Public Heath Department said all three viruses are creating a burden. The health department says there are 49 confirmed RSV outbreaks in schools and child care settings across the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

‘Homosexuality’ Is a Tool of ‘Satan,’ Says CO Springs-Area Evangelist After Club Q Massacre

One day after a gunman killed five people and injured 18 more at an LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs, Woodland Park TV evangelist and right-wing Christian pundit Andrew Wommack condemned homosexuality as a tool of Satan and complained that the media coverage of the shooting “went overboard” and was afraid to speak out against homosexuality.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Firefighters on scene of structure fire on East Woodmen

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a working structure fire Sunday afternoon on Dec. 4. CSFD says it is working with the Falcon Fire Department (FFD) on a ‘fully involved structure’ in the area of East Woodmen Road and North Markesheffel. FFD has two water tenders, two brush […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
nbc11news.com

Federal Grand Jury indicts 7 Southern Colorado residents on drug and weapons charges

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces the indictments of Leonard Singleton, age 44; Jaime Sanchez, age 39; Gabriel Sanchez, age 36; Jose Baeza, age 39; Stephanie Barker, age 38; Leanne Wilson, age 25; and Augustine Gallegos, age 36, after a 10-month federal investigation into drug trafficking in Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSPD: Minors spotted in area of structure fire Sunday

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a structure fire on East Woodman Road near Marksheffel Road that happened on Sunday, Dec. 4. According to CSPD, at around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, a fire was reported at an abandoned home on East Woodman Road. Multiple fire resources responded, containing the fire […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Firefighters respond to shopping center fire in southern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire on the roof of a shopping center Saturday morning in the southern part of the city. Firefighters said at about 7:20 a.m that crews were on scene at the shopping center near Highway 115 and Cheyenne Meadows Road. According to firefighters, a natural gas heating unit on the roof was on fire.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Scam callers claiming to be with El Paso County Sheriff’s Office making rounds in Southern Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a recent scam call circulating throughout Southern Colorado. According to the sheriff's office, scammers are calling people and claiming to be with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. These scam callers are asking for money or personal information from The post Scam callers claiming to be with El Paso County Sheriff’s Office making rounds in Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy