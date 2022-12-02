Environmental Protection Agency seeks to reduce lead exposure in Pueblo

With more than 32,000 homes built before 1978, Pueblo County is part of an Environmental Protection Agency strategy to reduce lead exposure.

The EPA will offer free Lead-Safe Renovator Certification Training to Pueblo contractors on Monday, Dec. 5, at Springhill Suites by Marriott, 150 S. Santa Fe Ave.

The training, which takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., is required by the EPA for paid contractors working on homes and child care facilities built before 1978 — the year consumer use of lead-based paint was banned by the federal government.

The free training is part of an agency-wide strategy finalized by the EPA on Oct. 27 to address lead exposure in communities throughout the U.S.

"Folks across the nation, many of us live in these older homes," said Michelle Reichmuth, leader of lead-poisoning prevention efforts in EPA Region 8. "It's a very common exposure route if the paint is disturbed and you don't notice that you have lead on your fingers, maybe you lick your finger — that's just a common method, especially for young children."

For children, exposure to lead dust may result in learning disabilities, behavioral issues, diminished motor skills, hearing and memory loss, brain damage and lower intelligence. Lead also poses a threat to fetal development in pregnant individuals. Additionally, adults may suffer fertility problems, kidney issues, high blood pressure and other health problems following lead exposure.

"The gestation period to six years of age ... that's when a lot of the neural development occurs," said Dr. Charles Partridge, a toxicologist with EPA Region 8. "The effects of lead, unfortunately, are irreversible."

About 24% of homes built between 1960 and 1978 likely contain lead, according to the EPA . Homes built between 1940 and 1960 have a 69% probability of containing lead. Homes built before 1940 are 87% likely to contain lead.

Pueblo-area contractors may sign up for the Dec. 5 lead-safe training online or by calling 312-491-0081. Seats are limited.

How Puebloans with older homes can protect themselves from lead exposure

While older homes are more likely to contain lead, there are several ways for Pueblo residents to prevent the likelihood of lead exposure.

The first step is for individuals to know the age of their home. Lead may not be a fixture in the most recently applied layers of paint, but it may still be present under painted surfaces in houses built before 1978, Reichmuth said.

"You can have your home tested to find out where there is lead-based paint or if your home is built before 1978, just assume it is all lead-based paint until you can get it tested," she said. "When you are doing work ... if you hire a contractor and they are going to be disturbing paint in your home, they need to be trained and certified on how to do it safely."

Reichmuth also recommends that parents living with children in older houses, especially parents of children 1 to 2 years old, have their child's blood tested for lead.

Lead is not absorbed through an individual's skin. However, elevated blood lead levels may occur in young children who ingest lead dust from putting their hands or other objects in their mouths. Elevated blood lead levels in adults are usually the result of occupational exposures, including painters who were sanding without wearing proper protective equipment, Partridge said.

Keeping a clean house "goes a long way," Reichmuth said. Mopping is preferred to sweeping, as dry brooms may kick dust back into the air. For the safety of children and infants, it is important to regularly clean dust off of toys, bottles and pacifiers. Making sure a child washes their hands and consumes enough calcium and iron may also reduce the likelihood of exposure.

"The body sees calcium and lead kind of in the same way," Partridge said. "If you have an excess of calcium and then you introduce lead, the lead is more likely to just kind of pass through into the feces than it is to be absorbed."

Residents of Colorado Smelter Superfund Site advised to contact EPA for free soil and dust testing

The recent lead exposure prevention strategy isn't the first time Pueblo has been targeted by the EPA — the city also is home to the Colorado Smelter Superfund Site.

Since 2015, the EPA has conducted residential sampling for lead and arsenic in the Bessemer, Eilers and Grove neighborhoods surrounding the former Colorado Smelter, which operated between 1883 and 1908 as a lead and silver smelter.

With the majority of the outdoor cleanup at the smelter site completed, residents of the Superfund cleanup site who have not had testing are advised to contact Beth Archer at archer.elizabeth@epa.gov for free soil and dust testing. Residents of the Superfund cleanup site also may contact the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment for free blood lead testing.

