Nevada State

Washington Examiner

Record number of Republicans say they back party over Trump: Poll

A record number of Republican voters say their loyalty lies with the party rather than with Donald Trump, throwing the former president a curveball as he reportedly prepares to announce a third White House bid. Almost two-thirds (62%) of Republicans say they identify themselves as supporters of the GOP rather...
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

Democrats rip Trump and appeal for campaign cash as former president enters 2024 race

CNN — No one in American politics brings Democrats – and fed-up conservatives – together quite like former President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden, party leaders, allied organizations, rank-and-file elected officials and the campaign of Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, who faces Republican Herschel Walker in a runoff next month, are responding to Trump’s announcement that he will run for president in 2024 with a pledge to defeat him – again – and a request of their supporters: Send cash.
GEORGIA STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Second in the nation? White House proposes bumping New Hampshire primary, angering state Democrats

New Hampshire Democrats received a jolt Thursday evening after Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said the White House will propose that South Carolina be the first presidential primary – and New Hampshire be bumped to second place.  Shaheen said she had spoken to the White House that evening and learned that President Joe Biden preferred that South […] The post Second in the nation? White House proposes bumping New Hampshire primary, angering state Democrats appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Hill

Trump trails DeSantis and Cheney in Utah poll of possible 2024 GOP contenders

Former President Trump trails Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) in a new Utah poll of possible GOP contenders for the 2024 presidential race. A Deseret News-Hinckley Institute of Politics poll of Utah voters found DeSantis with a decisive lead in a hypothetical Republican presidential primary, at 24.2 percent, followed by Cheney with 16.4 percent.
UTAH STATE
Washington Examiner

Republicans must say no to Trump

Republicans were supposed to crush Democrats across the country in last Tuesday's elections. The way former President Donald Trump told it, his endorsed candidates would lead the way. They were his supporting cast, the warm-up act to his triumphant announcement that he was again running for the presidency and was the clear leader of a resurgent GOP.
GEORGIA STATE

