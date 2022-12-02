ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Las Vegas Aviators Win Best Non-Gameday Event for Enchant Christmas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators are receiving some off-season recognition for a non-baseball-related event. The team was recently announced winners of a 2022 Golden Bobblehead Award for best non-gameday event, with Enchant Christmas at the Las Vegas Ballpark. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Encore Theater lands...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Come make a wish this holiday season at Fashion Show Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas is welcoming guests to stop by and enjoy various festive events this holiday season. The mall recently transformed its Great Hall into a 'holiday wish' installation, where guests are welcomed to write down their wish for the holiday or pick from a variety of pre-printed wishes, put it into the eye-catching machine and watch as their wish dashes through tubes.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

An Entertainer’s Dream Home with Movie Theater, Enormous Wine Cellar and Fabulous Outdoor Area Listed for $5.5 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada

26 Meadowhawk Lane Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 26 Meadowhawk Lane, Las Vegas, Nevada is a beautiful home at end of a quiet cul-de-sac in highly desirable Falcon Ridge neighborhood in The Ridges perfect for a large or multigenerational family. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 26 Meadowhawk Lane, please contact Gavin Ernstone (Phone: 702-523-3677) at Simply Vegas for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Echo and Rig serves up butcher in a box

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you're looking for the perfect gift for a chef in your life, consider giving a little "steak-cation" this holiday season. Echo & Rig is now delivering "Butcher in a Box." Chef Sam Marvin joined us to talk about what you can find.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Where to Dine for Hanukkah in Las Vegas 2022

Hanukkah starts at sundown on December 18, and for eight days, the Festival of Lights celebrates with dreidels, oil-based foods such as doughnuts and latkes, and lighting the menorah. The holiday extends until December 26 and menus are available at local restaurants every day of the holiday, unless otherwise specified. Here is a look at where to celebrate Hanukkah with food in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Carla’s Favorite ‘Holiday In Las Vegas’ Attractions

The glimmering lights are plenty in out fair city, so I’m sure you’ve all had out of town friends ask “what is there to do in Las Vegas for Christmas?” PLENTY!. I’ve lived in Las Vegas for 30 years now. When I moved to Las Vegas there were a couple sparkly things to do here and there around the holidays, but the events and attractions have grown exponentially in the past several years. Las Vegas is indeed the city of lights, but during the holidays our city shines even more spectacularly than usual.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Holiday Happenings around Las Vegas

Want to know where to take the family this holiday season? Where to go eat? Where to celebrate the New Year?. We've got you covered. Follow the links below for all things to do this holiday season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Annual holiday house lights up for season in Boulder City

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A home that was previously a winner of the television show “The Great Christmas Light Fight” is once again dazzling for the holiday season. Located in Boulder City, owner Dale Ryan has decked out his home for the past 19 Decembers. Ryan says...
BOULDER CITY, NV
news3lv.com

Fill your cup with 'Brew Festivus' in Downtown Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fill you cup and your stocking with tickets to this year's "Brew Festivus," presented by the Nevada Craft Brewers Association. President Wyndee Forrest joined us to share all of the details. Visit the EventBrite page to learn more and to purchase tickets.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County Museum decorating historic homes this holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Museum is doing something special throughout the holiday season. They're decorating the vintage homes on Heritage Street. The homes are located at the museum on Boulder Highway in Henderson. If you'd like to check them out, the museum offers tours with tickets...
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Daiso Japan set to open new store in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Japanese variety and value store Daiso is set to open its third Las Vegas Valley location next week. According to a news release, the Daiso location will open its doors on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. The new store, which will mark the company’s...
HENDERSON, NV
kalkinemedia.com

Great Santa Run Las Vegas

Apangchan, foreground right, and other runners dressed as Santa Claus, dance in the Fremont Street Experience before the annual Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
LAS VEGAS, NV

