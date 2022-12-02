Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Aviators Win Best Non-Gameday Event for Enchant Christmas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators are receiving some off-season recognition for a non-baseball-related event. The team was recently announced winners of a 2022 Golden Bobblehead Award for best non-gameday event, with Enchant Christmas at the Las Vegas Ballpark. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Encore Theater lands...
news3lv.com
Come make a wish this holiday season at Fashion Show Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas is welcoming guests to stop by and enjoy various festive events this holiday season. The mall recently transformed its Great Hall into a 'holiday wish' installation, where guests are welcomed to write down their wish for the holiday or pick from a variety of pre-printed wishes, put it into the eye-catching machine and watch as their wish dashes through tubes.
luxury-houses.net
An Entertainer’s Dream Home with Movie Theater, Enormous Wine Cellar and Fabulous Outdoor Area Listed for $5.5 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada
26 Meadowhawk Lane Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 26 Meadowhawk Lane, Las Vegas, Nevada is a beautiful home at end of a quiet cul-de-sac in highly desirable Falcon Ridge neighborhood in The Ridges perfect for a large or multigenerational family. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 26 Meadowhawk Lane, please contact Gavin Ernstone (Phone: 702-523-3677) at Simply Vegas for full support and perfect service.
news3lv.com
Echo and Rig serves up butcher in a box
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you're looking for the perfect gift for a chef in your life, consider giving a little "steak-cation" this holiday season. Echo & Rig is now delivering "Butcher in a Box." Chef Sam Marvin joined us to talk about what you can find.
5 Fabulous Places for Holiday Parties in Las Vegas off the Strip
Whether you are entertaining guests or are visiting Las Vegas, many people prefer to skip...
Eater
Where to Dine for Hanukkah in Las Vegas 2022
Hanukkah starts at sundown on December 18, and for eight days, the Festival of Lights celebrates with dreidels, oil-based foods such as doughnuts and latkes, and lighting the menorah. The holiday extends until December 26 and menus are available at local restaurants every day of the holiday, unless otherwise specified. Here is a look at where to celebrate Hanukkah with food in Las Vegas.
963kklz.com
Carla’s Favorite ‘Holiday In Las Vegas’ Attractions
The glimmering lights are plenty in out fair city, so I’m sure you’ve all had out of town friends ask “what is there to do in Las Vegas for Christmas?” PLENTY!. I’ve lived in Las Vegas for 30 years now. When I moved to Las Vegas there were a couple sparkly things to do here and there around the holidays, but the events and attractions have grown exponentially in the past several years. Las Vegas is indeed the city of lights, but during the holidays our city shines even more spectacularly than usual.
news3lv.com
Holiday Happenings around Las Vegas
Want to know where to take the family this holiday season? Where to go eat? Where to celebrate the New Year?. We've got you covered. Follow the links below for all things to do this holiday season.
WATCH: Mountain lion spotted in Las Vegas valley neighborhood Monday night
A mountain lion was spotted in the northwest Las Vegas valley Monday night.
Fox5 KVVU
Annual holiday house lights up for season in Boulder City
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A home that was previously a winner of the television show “The Great Christmas Light Fight” is once again dazzling for the holiday season. Located in Boulder City, owner Dale Ryan has decked out his home for the past 19 Decembers. Ryan says...
news3lv.com
Fill your cup with 'Brew Festivus' in Downtown Summerlin
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fill you cup and your stocking with tickets to this year's "Brew Festivus," presented by the Nevada Craft Brewers Association. President Wyndee Forrest joined us to share all of the details. Visit the EventBrite page to learn more and to purchase tickets.
news3lv.com
Encore Theater lands in Billboard's 2022 top grossing venues under 5K Capacity
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Another popular Las Vegas venue has landed in Billboard's annual top-grossing list. The Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas has once again been named one of the highest-grossing venues under 5,000 capacity, according to Billboard's 2022 Top Grossing Venues list. The venue cracked the top...
news3lv.com
Clark County Museum decorating historic homes this holiday season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Museum is doing something special throughout the holiday season. They're decorating the vintage homes on Heritage Street. The homes are located at the museum on Boulder Highway in Henderson. If you'd like to check them out, the museum offers tours with tickets...
MGM Grand Sold, Insane Vegas Fees & How to Avoid Them, New Airport Passenger Record & $1M Bar Tab!
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including the sale of MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay plus crazy new fees in Vegas. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
news3lv.com
Couple on quest to visit every Texas Roadhouse in America makes stop in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A tasty journey for a couple came to a stop in Las Vegas. Judy and Mike McNamara are on a quest to visit every Texas Roadhouse in America. Over the weekend, the couple visited two out of the three locations in Southern Nevada. The couple...
knpr
Award-winning chef opens new Italian hot spot on Las Vegas Strip
Chef Shawn McClain is a James Beard award-winning chef with a stellar reputation in Las Vegas. His restaurant Sage was a “see and be seen” space for a decade at Aria. It was also very popular with locals until it closed along with many other restaurants in 2020.
news3lv.com
Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2023 tour date at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming back to Las Vegas. The famous rock band announced their 2023 tour, which includes a stop at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 1, Live Nation announced Monday. St. Vincent and King Princess will be guests for the performance.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police host toy drive to benefit children at St. Jude's Ranch
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police officers showed off some dance moves as they helped collect toys for children in the valley. LVMPD joined the community for a "Badges and Bows" event outside the Walmart in Centennial Hills on Sunday. The event benefited St. Jude's Ranch for Children....
Fox5 KVVU
Daiso Japan set to open new store in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Japanese variety and value store Daiso is set to open its third Las Vegas Valley location next week. According to a news release, the Daiso location will open its doors on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. The new store, which will mark the company’s...
kalkinemedia.com
Great Santa Run Las Vegas
Apangchan, foreground right, and other runners dressed as Santa Claus, dance in the Fremont Street Experience before the annual Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
