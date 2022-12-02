ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover football standout wins Fall Week 12 Delaware Online Athlete of the Week vote

By Brad Myers, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 4 days ago
Congratulations to John Parker of Dover football, the Delaware Online Athlete of the Week for Week 12 of the fall season. The sophomore caught six passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a 1-yard score in a 42-14 Class 3A semifinal win over St. Georges.

Parker won an online vote over four other nominees. Check out this week’s nominees on Monday on Delaware Online and vote for your favorite. Voting is free and runs Monday through Thursday, with the weekly winner announced each Friday.

Submit Athlete of the Week nominations to high school sports reporter Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline or on Twitter @BradMyersTNJ

Delaware Online | The News Journal

