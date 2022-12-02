Read full article on original website
WTHI
School corporation investigating racial harassment claims
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County School Corporation is responding after reports of racial harassment at West Vigo High School. The corporation sent a letter to parents Monday. It explains the corporation is awaiting a report from outside investigators before taking action. The letter, signed by Superintendent...
Urbana Middle School student dies
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana School District announced on Tuesday that a 7th grade student at Urbana Middle School passed away earlier in the day while at school. In an email to parents, Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said the student died from “unknown medical reasons.” She added that the school was placed on a […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Tom Hightower: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree
The following is this week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree by Ashton Greer and Nicole Van Hyfte. Tom Hightower is sending ripples through the community and beyond with his leadership and initiative of acceptance, no matter where you are at in life. Tom is a 59-year-old Danville native who resides here with his wife and their 8 children. According to him, he has hundreds of kids because it does not require blood for you to provide a fathering role to people who need it.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Eastern Illinois Foodbank Stopping at Mark Denman School Sat Dec 10th
THE FOLLOWING IS AN EASTERN ILLINOIS FOODBANK RELEASE. Danville, IL – Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity. The distribution will be held at Mark Denman Elementary School (930 Colfax St.) in Danville, Illinois on 12/10/2022 from 9:30 – 10:30am and is open to residents of Vermilion County.Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Council Purchases Land to Help Planned Kirchner Move
Danville City Council members have approved the purchase of seven properties along Robinson Street to help with the relocation of the Kirchner Building Center. The properties are all in the 900 block of North Robinson Street (at 924, 926, 929, 931, 933, 934 and 936 Robinson Street). Kirchner will be...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Mayor’s Race: Williams Challenges Lane on Amount of Valid Signatures; Lane Responds
Incumbent Danville mayor Rickey Williams, Jr has filed an appeal to Jacob Lane’s candidacy with the Danville Election Commission alleging a lack of valid signatures on his petitions. Mayor Williams is claiming that of the 231 signatures Lane submitted at the time of filing for candidacy, seven are from...
WCIA
Another staffing shake-up for Vermilion Regional Airport
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s another staffing shake-up for the Vermilion Regional Airport in Danville. The office manager resigned on Friday. In October, we reported about the airport manager who quit during a board meeting after being accused of drinking and driving on the runway. In that same...
Investigation underway following firearm incident near West TH elementary school
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A statement was released this evening by VCSC Curriculum Coordinator Dr. Katelynn Moats Liebermann, addressing the Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School lockdown on Tuesday. “The Vigo County School Corporation is thankful for the response of all our first responders, including Sugar Creek Consolidated and district lead School Protection […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Salvation Army Coat Distribution Day; Wed Dec 7th
Danville, IL (December 2, 2022) –The Salvation Army in Danville will host a designated coat distribution day on Wednesday, December 7th from 9:30am – 3:00pm at 855 E. Fairchild St. Any resident of Vermilion County who needs a winter coat canvisit during the hours of 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM to determine whether there is a gently used coat available to keep you warm this season. Volunteers will be available to assist you upon arrival. All coats are first come first serve and only available while coats last. The Salvation Army is grateful to all donors and partners this season, including RE/MAX Ultimate, Culvers, Fair Hope Ministries, Neuhoff Media, Burlington, and private donors from the community.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Two Key County Board Members Step Down
As the Vermilion County Board re-organizes it will be missing two long-time leaders. Steve Fourez and Dr. Wesley Bieritz decided not to seek re-election. Both men are Republicans and both have served as the head of some county board committees. Dr. Bieritz started his service with the county in 1977...
WTHI
Missing child investigation in West Terre Haute school ends with 11-year-old in custody after gunshots were heard near school
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are following developing news in West Terre Haute. That's where police arrested a child after finding him with a gun near the school. It started around 12:45 on Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to the area of Consolidated Elementary School. The Vigo County...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Eastbound Williams to be Closed Oak to Franklin Tues 6th – Thurs 8th
Danville, December 5, 2022- The City of Danville would like to announce that the eastbound lane of Williams St. between Oak and Franklin Streets will be closed for an. emergency road repair beginning Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 7:00 am. The westbound lane will remain open for one-lane traffic and flaggers will be present. This work is.
Crews respond to Danville fire on Saturday
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department responded to a single-story house fire on Saturday. When crews arrived at the 800 block of Johnson St. at around 12:48 p.m., they found heavy fire, including flames extending through the roof of the home. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes. […]
Fire crews respond to 3 fires in northern Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Otter Creek Fire Department responded to three structure fires in the northern Vigo County town of Sandcut. Two garages were involved upon arrival of crews with the fire spreading to a nearby residence. The fire also extended across dry grass and leaves. Otter Creek, Rosedale, Lyford and Seelyville firefighters spent […]
You Can Hike to This Abandoned Illinois Observatory, But Don’t
It's true that the University of Illinois has an abandoned observatory that you can hike to. Sounds interesting, right? I will give you a lot of reasons why you won't want to waste your time. Quick backstory first: The observatory was used by the University of Illinois from 1969 until...
WTHI
"Please be patient with us" - Work continues on 13th street bridge in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A bridge that's out on 13th street in Terre Haute is seeing some delays in repairs. Work on the bridge has been going on since the Spring. Vigo County officials are hoping it can be open for traffic again just in time for Christmas. Cars...
ISP investigating I-74 crash near Tilton
TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-74 at milepost 212 about 1.5 miles west of Tilton. ISP said only one lane of eastbound traffic is open to public traffic, and recovery options require the left westbound lane to be blocked. ISP advises everyone to use caution when […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Department Battles Weekend Fire on Johnson Street
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. Danville Fire Firefighters responded to a single story structure fire over the weekend. The fire occurred at 801 Johnson Street at around 12:48 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022. When firefighters arrived they encountered heavy fire conditions. Fire was extending through the...
WAND TV
Champaign Fire Dept. investigating garage and house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department is investigating the cause of a second alarm fire that engulfed a two-story home and garage Saturday night. CFD said they responded to a report of a structure fire at 112 E. Hill St. at 8:50 pm Saturday. The fire started in...
Woman dies hours after being grazed by train in southwest Indiana
SHELBURN, Ind. — A southwest Indiana woman died after being hit by a train in Sullivan County on Sunday. Police said 36-year-old Ashley Lewis was walking on Mill Street in Shelburn, which is just south of Terre Haute, at around 8:25 p.m. She had just crossed the CSX rail...
