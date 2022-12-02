ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTHI

School corporation investigating racial harassment claims

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County School Corporation is responding after reports of racial harassment at West Vigo High School. The corporation sent a letter to parents Monday. It explains the corporation is awaiting a report from outside investigators before taking action. The letter, signed by Superintendent...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

Urbana Middle School student dies

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana School District announced on Tuesday that a 7th grade student at Urbana Middle School passed away earlier in the day while at school. In an email to parents, Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said the student died from “unknown medical reasons.” She added that the school was placed on a […]
URBANA, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Tom Hightower: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree

The following is this week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree by Ashton Greer and Nicole Van Hyfte. Tom Hightower is sending ripples through the community and beyond with his leadership and initiative of acceptance, no matter where you are at in life. Tom is a 59-year-old Danville native who resides here with his wife and their 8 children. According to him, he has hundreds of kids because it does not require blood for you to provide a fathering role to people who need it.
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Eastern Illinois Foodbank Stopping at Mark Denman School Sat Dec 10th

THE FOLLOWING IS AN EASTERN ILLINOIS FOODBANK RELEASE. Danville, IL – Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity. The distribution will be held at Mark Denman Elementary School (930 Colfax St.) in Danville, Illinois on 12/10/2022 from 9:30 – 10:30am and is open to residents of Vermilion County.Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Council Purchases Land to Help Planned Kirchner Move

Danville City Council members have approved the purchase of seven properties along Robinson Street to help with the relocation of the Kirchner Building Center. The properties are all in the 900 block of North Robinson Street (at 924, 926, 929, 931, 933, 934 and 936 Robinson Street). Kirchner will be...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Another staffing shake-up for Vermilion Regional Airport

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s another staffing shake-up for the Vermilion Regional Airport in Danville. The office manager resigned on Friday. In October, we reported about the airport manager who quit during a board meeting after being accused of drinking and driving on the runway. In that same...
DANVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Investigation underway following firearm incident near West TH elementary school

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A statement was released this evening by VCSC Curriculum Coordinator Dr. Katelynn Moats Liebermann, addressing the Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School lockdown on Tuesday. “The Vigo County School Corporation is thankful for the response of all our first responders, including Sugar Creek Consolidated and district lead School Protection […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Salvation Army Coat Distribution Day; Wed Dec 7th

Danville, IL (December 2, 2022) –The Salvation Army in Danville will host a designated coat distribution day on Wednesday, December 7th from 9:30am – 3:00pm at 855 E. Fairchild St. Any resident of Vermilion County who needs a winter coat canvisit during the hours of 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM to determine whether there is a gently used coat available to keep you warm this season. Volunteers will be available to assist you upon arrival. All coats are first come first serve and only available while coats last. The Salvation Army is grateful to all donors and partners this season, including RE/MAX Ultimate, Culvers, Fair Hope Ministries, Neuhoff Media, Burlington, and private donors from the community.
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Two Key County Board Members Step Down

As the Vermilion County Board re-organizes it will be missing two long-time leaders. Steve Fourez and Dr. Wesley Bieritz decided not to seek re-election. Both men are Republicans and both have served as the head of some county board committees. Dr. Bieritz started his service with the county in 1977...
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Eastbound Williams to be Closed Oak to Franklin Tues 6th – Thurs 8th

Danville, December 5, 2022- The City of Danville would like to announce that the eastbound lane of Williams St. between Oak and Franklin Streets will be closed for an. emergency road repair beginning Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 7:00 am. The westbound lane will remain open for one-lane traffic and flaggers will be present. This work is.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Crews respond to Danville fire on Saturday

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department responded to a single-story house fire on Saturday. When crews arrived at the 800 block of Johnson St. at around 12:48 p.m., they found heavy fire, including flames extending through the roof of the home. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes. […]
DANVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Fire crews respond to 3 fires in northern Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Otter Creek Fire Department responded to three structure fires in the northern Vigo County town of Sandcut. Two garages were involved upon arrival of crews with the fire spreading to a nearby residence. The fire also extended across dry grass and leaves. Otter Creek, Rosedale, Lyford and Seelyville firefighters spent […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WCIA

ISP investigating I-74 crash near Tilton

TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-74 at milepost 212 about 1.5 miles west of Tilton. ISP said only one lane of eastbound traffic is open to public traffic, and recovery options require the left westbound lane to be blocked. ISP advises everyone to use caution when […]
TILTON, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

WAND TV

Champaign Fire Dept. investigating garage and house fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department is investigating the cause of a second alarm fire that engulfed a two-story home and garage Saturday night. CFD said they responded to a report of a structure fire at 112 E. Hill St. at 8:50 pm Saturday. The fire started in...
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Community Policy