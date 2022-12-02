Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: How much financial firms have off-balance sheet dollar debt in FX swaps?
Pension funds and other 'non-bank' financial firms have more than $80 trillion of hidden, off-balance sheet dollar debt in FX swaps, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said. The BIS, dubbed the central bank to the world's central banks, also said in its latest quarterly report that 2022's market upheaval had largely been navigated without major issue.
kalkinemedia.com
Oil prices fall after data raises U.S. Fed interest rate worries
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices pared gains on Monday, following U.S. stock markets lower, after U.S. service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path. Brent crude futures were down 56 cents at $85.01 a barrel by 11:23 a.m. EST (1623 GMT)....
kalkinemedia.com
Will the Fed 'raise and hold' rates? Traders bet they will not
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers have all but promised to dial down the pace of their interest rate hikes next week, and over coming months feel their way to a policy rate high enough to push down on inflation, but not so high as to crash the economy.
kalkinemedia.com
Kenya shilling edges lower as importers stock up on Christmas goods
NAIROBI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling edged lower on Tuesday as importers sought dollars to make year-end and Christmas orders amid a paucity of inflows, traders said. At 0913 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 122.60/80 per dollar, compared with Monday's close of 122.55/75. Kenya's shilling has lost 7.8% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, touching an all-time low on Monday, according to Refinitiv data. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE-25 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by Hereward Holland Editing by James Macharia Chege)
kalkinemedia.com
Gold gains on softer dollar, more Fed policy cues eyed
(Reuters) - Gold prices climbed on Tuesday after shedding more than 1% in the last session as the U.S. dollar eased, although traders awaited more cues on the outlook for interest rates by the U.S. central bank. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,776.15 per ounce by 1133 GMT. U.S. gold...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold little changed as market ponders over Fed rate path
(Reuters) - Gold firmed slightly on Tuesday as the dollar gave up some of its recent gains and U.S. Treasury yields retreated, with traders awaiting further direction from the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike strategy. Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,769.42 per ounce by 1:31 p.m. ET (1831) GMT, while...
kalkinemedia.com
Greece's Alpha Bank raises 450 mln euros from senior bond -IFR
ATHENS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank, one of Greece's four largest lenders, has raised 450 million euros ($472 million) from a fixed-rate senior preferred bond, according to IFR. The yield of the bond, which has a 4-1/2 year duration and is callable after 3-1/2 years, was set at 7.75%....
kalkinemedia.com
Gold regains some ground as dollar dips
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Tuesday, helped by a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar, which makes the greenback-priced bullion less expensive for buyers holding other currencies. Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,775.69 per ounce as of 0224 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,787.10. The...
kalkinemedia.com
EU countries' stance on AI rules draws criticism from lawmaker, consumer group
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU countries on Tuesday agreed a common position on draft artificial intelligence rules ahead of negotiations with EU lawmakers to thrash out the details, but drew criticism for not adequately addressing the issue of facial recognition. The European Commission proposed the AI rules last year, seeking to...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-EU regulators raise concerns over Meta's targeted ad model - WSJ
(Updates share movement, adds background, Meta response) Dec 6 (Reuters) - European Union regulators have ruled Meta Platforms Inc should not require users to agree to personalized ads based on their digital activity, the Wall Street journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the decision. The ruling was approved...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-U.S. Fed Reserve Board ends enforcement action against Industrial Bank of Korea
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday said it is terminating an enforcement action against Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) over previous deficiencies in the bank's risk management and anti-money laundering compliance. IBK in 2016 agreed with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and...
kalkinemedia.com
EU regulator backs bivalent COVID vaccines for primary vaccination
Dec 6 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday its emergency task force has concluded that messenger RNA bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, targeting the original strain and the Omicron BA.4-5 subvariants, may be used in previously unvaccinated children and adults. The vaccines by Pfizer and BioNTech, as well as...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-South Korea divorce ruling lets SK Group chief keep shares in parent
SEOUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A South Korean court ordered the chairman of No. 2 conglomerate SK Group to transfer cash of 66.5 billion won ($50.68 million) in a division of property, as part of a divorce ruling on Tuesday that kept any stock from changing hands. While not yet...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold pulls back as dollar rebounds on U.S. strong data
(Reuters) - Gold prices beat a sharp retreat on Monday as the dollar shot back up on bets that strong U.S. economic readings may give the Federal Reserve fodder to accelerate rate hikes. Spot gold dipped 1.2% to $1,775.68 per ounce by 10:36 a.m. ET (1536 GMT) after touching its...
kalkinemedia.com
Oil prices rise after price cap on Russian crude, OPEC+ meeting
(Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, after a G7 price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday on top of a European Union embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea. Brent crude futures had risen 66 cents to $83.34 a barrel by 0108 GMT....
kalkinemedia.com
Gold near 5-month peak as dollar dips, China eases COVID curbs
(Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Monday after hitting a five-month high, as the dollar edged lower after more Chinese cities relaxed COVID-19 restrictions over the weekend. Spot gold was little changed at $1,799.26 per ounce by 0717 GMT, after touching its highest level since July 5 at $1,809.91. U.S. gold futures ticked 0.1% higher to $1,812.10.
Comments / 0