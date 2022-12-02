NAIROBI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling edged lower on Tuesday as importers sought dollars to make year-end and Christmas orders amid a paucity of inflows, traders said. At 0913 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 122.60/80 per dollar, compared with Monday's close of 122.55/75. Kenya's shilling has lost 7.8% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, touching an all-time low on Monday, according to Refinitiv data. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE-25 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by Hereward Holland Editing by James Macharia Chege)

