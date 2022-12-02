ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury update following Friday practice

By Charles Goldman
 2 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid gave his post-practice injury update on Friday.

There was only one player who didn’t practice during their final practice session of the week and that’s the team’s recent trade acquisition, Kadarius Toney.

“The only person who didn’t practice today was Kadarius (Toney),” Reid said. “Everybody else practiced and got good work in.”

Reid has been consistent in saying that they’re going to be cautious with how quickly they bring Toney back. They don’t want this hamstring issue to linger. The good news is that he seems to be trending upward.

“He’s making progress,” Reid said.

As for Juan Thornhill and Joe Thuney, who missed Week 12 against the Rams, Reid expects both players will be able to return to the gridiron on Sunday.

“Yeah, I think so,” Reid said. “They practiced, so.”

Returning to practice on Friday was RB Jerick McKinnon, who has emerged as the team’s third-down back in recent weeks. Reid expects that McKinnon will be available to play on Sunday as well despite the hamstring issue he has been working through.

“Yeah, I think he’ll be up,” Reid said.

