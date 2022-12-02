Read full article on original website
Related
Pen City Current
For the Record – Monday, December 5, 2022
11/30/22 – 11:05 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Connen Craig Hahnbaum, 33, of Fort Madison, in the 2200 block of Avenue A, on warrants for assaulting a police officer, harassment, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was taken to Lee County Jail. 11/30/22...
Pen City Current
County inks project agreement with Alliant
LEE COUNTY - Lee County and Alliant Energy have entered into a joint agreement that outlines the responsibilities of each regarding a 2023 solar field project near Wever. The project is planned to be the largest single solar field project in the state at 150 megawatts and would include battery storage facilities close to the Iowa Fertilizer Plant.
ktvo.com
Wrong-way driver from Ottumwa arrested on 6 Macon County charges
BEVIER, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was arrested on a half-dozen charges in northeast Missouri following a weekend report of a wrong-way driver in Macon County. It happened at approximately 12:45 a.m. Sunday on Highway 36 near Bevier. The suspect is identified as Randall Leigh Walker Junior, 32,...
Pen City Current
Barr Memorial Chapel obituary - Ralph B. Wentzien, 84, Fort Madison
Ralph Bond Wentzien, 84 years, of Fort Madison, Iowa died at 4:08 am Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center, Fort Madison. He was born February 19, 1938 in Marshalltown, Iowa, the son of Albert John and Lois Cecile (Bond) Wentzien. On August 3, 1958, he married Marilyn Lawrence at the First United Methodist Church in Marshalltown.
Officer Involved Shooting in Mount Pleasant under Investigation
(Mt. Pleasant) A Mount Pleasant Police Officer is on critical incident leave pending an officer-involved shooting investigation. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 700 block of Mainstreet for a male being held at gunpoint. When officers arrived, they encountered a man calling for help from the bathroom window. He exited the home through the bathroom window; while attempting to make contact with the subject, the subject brandished a weapon, and an officer discharged their weapon, striking the person in the right arm.
Pen City Current
Hamelton, Huppert first in line for 2nd Ward seat
FORT MADISON - Two candidates familiar to the Fort Madison City Council have submitted their names to fill an opening on the council effective Jan. 1. City officials are accepting applications for the position until Dec. 14 and will vote to fill the position by appointment at the Dec. 20 council meeting two weeks from Tuesday.
ourquadcities.com
Knox County Sheriff’s Department handles school threat before anyone harmed
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigated a complaint of harassment and threats to a school December 5. Upon investigation, deputies learned that a teenager from another school district was sending pictures of himself with firearms and threatening students from the Knoxville School District. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department intervened before anyone was harmed.
muddyrivernews.com
YWCA of Quincy’s executive director resigning Dec. 16 to take position in Hannibal
QUINCY — Maria Rench announced Monday she is resigning as executive director for the YWCA of Quincy housing program. Rench’s last day will be Dec. 16. She will begin her new position on Jan. 4 as vice president of FosterAdopt Connect, which works with children and families in the child welfare system in Kansas and Missouri. Rench will be based in Hannibal but will oversee locations in Macon, Chillicothe and Kirksville.
Pen City Current
Love found in the auction call
Marcia Marshall was not going to be outbid. She started the bidding high for a date with the good looking blonde haired gentleman in a flashy tuxedo. She had a feeling about this guy. When other ladies bid, Marcia, on the edge of her seat, immediately raised them. The other ladies could tell by the set of Marcia's jaw and the gleam in her eye that Marcia would pay whatever it cost for Burlington's eligible bachelor. They let Marcia have the date with Dan Wiedemeier (Weed-a-meyer) for a whopping $200, which in 1987 was a substantial amount. (It still is.)
progressivegrocer.com
Fareway Finalizes Plans for New Build in Iowa Mixed-Use Development
Fareway Stores Inc. has finalized plans to construct an approximately 24,000-square-foot store at the northeast corner of Highway 28 and Chatham Drive in Norwalk, Iowa. Construction is planned to begin in spring 2023, with a tentative opening in early 2024. The existing Norwalk Fareway store located at 1711 Sunset Drive will close upon new store opening.
Pen City Current
Vigen Memorial Home obituary – William Francis Ewers, 87, Keokuk
William Francis Ewers, 87, of Keokuk, Iowa passed away at 10am on December 2, 2022, surrounded for days by his family. Bill was born August 21, 1935, the son of William and Thelma (Bowers) Ewers. He married Virginia Mae (Hendricks) “Ginger” on June 24, 1961 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Keokuk. The two had been together for 66 years and were rarely seen apart. She survives.
KBUR
Fairfield man arrested following standoff with police
Fairfield, IA- A Fairfield man was arrested Thursday, December 1st, following a standoff with police. Jesus Garcia-Goytia of Fairfield has been charged with Interference with Official Acts and Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon. TV station KTVO reports that Fairfield Police Officers were contacted by Garcia-Goytia’s family due to them...
Video Claims James Scott Innocent of 1993 West Quincy Levee Break
James Scott was tried and convicted of causing a breach in the West Quincy levee during the Great Flood of 1993 causing a massive loss of property and crop damage. Nearly 30 years later, there's a new documentary and book claiming he is innocent of this crime. DISCLAIMER: I am...
KCRG.com
Iowa Farm Sanctuary works to nurse animals back to health after rescuing hundreds from “deplorable” living conditions in Washington County
North Linn boys and girls sweep Springville in Friday night doubleheader. An Iowa City man who killed his wife over some significant financial losses will spend decades in prison. But the latest census shows a population of 5,282 people. That's up from around 3,000 just five years prior.
Update: Wintry Weather System Forecast for Iowa on Thursday
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines is forecasting a slight chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before noon, on Thursday, and then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow between noon and 3pm, then rain likely after 3:00 p.m. The forecast high temperature on Thursday is 40-degrees,...
Iowa DOT Selling Affordable Surplus Furniture
(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning a sale of affordable surplus office furniture at its main complex in Ames. The deal is scheduled for December 13 and 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The items on sale include File cabinets, tables, shelving units, and other office items....
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Outrage in Ottumwa, weather aware
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Slurs, harassment and repeat incidents of racism. "[The school district needs] to take action right away. And get some education to the kids so they understand it’s not proper to bully people no matter what their skin color is," a resident told KCCI. At 6...
Pen City Current
Caucus shuffle won't have heavy impact on county
LEE COUNTY - The shift in the national Democratic nomination process may have left Iowa out in the February cold, but a local Democrat official says it may be good for the party. The Democrat National Committee moved with the support of President Joe Biden to juggle the lineup and...
Pen City Current
Man shot in Saturday MP disturbance call
MT PLEASANT – A Mt. Pleasant law enforcement officer shot and wounded a suspect in a domestic disturbance call Saturday in Mt. Pleasant. At approximately 10:04 p.m., officers with the Mt Pleasant Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call in the 700 block of Main Street, where the male caller was allegedly being held at gunpoint.
KBUR
One person seriously injured in head on collision on US 136
Hamilton, Ill.- One person was seriously injured in an accident on US-136 in Hamilton, Illinois on Saturday, December 3rd. TV Station WGEM reports that a vehicle was traveling westbound on US-136 near Broadway street in Hamilton at about 9:30 PM Saturday when another vehicle going eastbound crossed the center line, and the two vehicles collided head-on.
