Buffalo man found guilty for shooting homeless man

By Aidan Joly
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been found guilty of shooting a homeless man outside of his apartment last February, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday,

On February 13 at approximately 5:15 a.m., 37-year-old Damien Morris exited his apartment on Tonawanda Street to confront the 49-year-old victim in the parking lot, who Morris suspected was breaking into vehicles.

During the encounter, Morris shot the man once in the leg. He spent two weeks at ECMC and underwent surgery for a fractured femur. Morris was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Morris faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on February 14, 2023.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

